NFL Experts Make 2023 Record Predictions for Chargers

The Bolts regular season opener is on the horizon.
And with that comes the record predictions, which continue to roll in as the countdown to the season continues.
Major NFL outlets set out their final projections for the year — with the consensus of picks having the Chargers similar to their record a season ago.
Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr believes the Bolts will match their record of a season ago at 10-7, which would be good enough for one of the Wild Card spots.
With the Bolts schedule slated to be tougher this year, Orr believes it shapes up in a positive way.
Orr wrote:
Even though the central part of the Chargers' schedule is difficult, getting both Broncos games and a Raiders game in the final weeks should provide a bit of a respite. They also have enough winnable games at the beginning of the year to get them off the ground and flying. Of course, so much of this is health dependent.
Take a look at some of the best shots of Justin Herbert during the 2023 Chargers Training Camp.
The Bolts taking one of the Wild Card spots in Orr's predictions also lines up with the panel of analysts at NFL Network, who had the team as the second Wild Card in their voting.
Pro Football Network's Brian Blewis also echoes the sentiment, predicting back-to-back 10 win seasons for the powder blues, powered by the new-look offense the team is rolling out in 2023.
Blewis wrote:
But the Los Angeles Chargers are a team that should be even better offensively in 2023. Joe Lombardi ... is gone and replaced by former Cowboys OC Kellen Moore. Herbert is also completely healthy after playing the majority of last season with a fractured rib cartilage.
Drafting WR Quentin Johnston in the first round also gives L.A. another downfield weapon at wide receiver and insurance if Mike Williams and Keenan Allen miss time again in 2023.
A pair of outlets also released their win total projections that had the Bolts above .500 as well.
The Athletic released their win total projections using their model, with the Chargers coming in at 9.1 — tied for sixth best in the AFC.
ESPN’s projections was almost identical at 9.4, as their Football Power Index also ranked the Bolts as the No. 7 team in the league. With the projections, ESPN's Seth Walder also offered his bold prediction for the team in 2023 — and it has to do with the quarterback under center.
Walder wrote:
[Justin] Herbert will lead all non-Mahomes quarterbacks in QBR. Everything is there for him -- strong receivers, good pass protection and a new offensive coordinator in Kellen Moore. Herbert has had an amazing start to his career, but he'll take another step in 2023.
Go behind-the-scenes as the Bolts gather for their annual team photo at Hoag Performance Center.
There's no question the Chargers will have a lot of marquee games throughout the season that will test them.
Still, outlets have the team finishing above .500 for a third straight season. CBS Sports’ John Breech and Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer are among them, as they have the Bolts finishing at 9-8.
And to round out the group, Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman and Jim Wyman have the Chargers finishing above 9.5 wins led by their high powered offense.
There are too many threats on this offense for the Chargers not to be one of the AFC's top teams. The main question is going to be whether the secondary can hold up.
Bolt Up!
