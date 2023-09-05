NFL Experts Make 2023 Record Predictions for Chargers

The Bolts taking one of the Wild Card spots in Orr's predictions also lines up with the panel of analysts at NFL Network, who had the team as the second Wild Card in their voting.

Pro Football Network's Brian Blewis also echoes the sentiment, predicting back-to-back 10 win seasons for the powder blues, powered by the new-look offense the team is rolling out in 2023.

Blewis wrote:

But the Los Angeles Chargers are a team that should be even better offensively in 2023. Joe Lombardi ... is gone and replaced by former Cowboys OC Kellen Moore. Herbert is also completely healthy after playing the majority of last season with a fractured rib cartilage.

Drafting WR Quentin Johnston in the first round also gives L.A. another downfield weapon at wide receiver and insurance if Mike Williams and Keenan Allen miss time again in 2023.

A pair of outlets also released their win total projections that had the Bolts above .500 as well.

The Athletic released their win total projections using their model, with the Chargers coming in at 9.1 — tied for sixth best in the AFC.

ESPN’s projections was almost identical at 9.4, as their Football Power Index also ranked the Bolts as the No. 7 team in the league. With the projections, ESPN's Seth Walder also offered his bold prediction for the team in 2023 — and it has to do with the quarterback under center.

Walder wrote: