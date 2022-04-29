The Internet Reacts to the Bolts Selecting Zion Johnson

It's official, the Chargers have selected offensive lineman Zion Johnson out of Boston College with the 17th overall pick in the draft.
Take a look at internet reactions from Chargers players, NFL media and more following the news of the Bolts' latest draft pick.
LADIES AND GENTLEMEN,,, @_ZJ77 pic.twitter.com/iVagggTMRb— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) April 29, 2022
got our guy 💛 pic.twitter.com/IsZWHTG5ja— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) April 29, 2022
With the No. 17 overall pick in the 2022 @NFLDraft, the @chargers select Zion Johnson!@NewEraCap | #BoltUp— NFL (@NFL) April 29, 2022
Bolt up‼️@_ZJ77 is headed to the @chargers— BC Football (@BCFootball) April 29, 2022
I’m ready! #BoltUp— Zion Johnson (@_ZJ77) April 29, 2022
Welcome @_ZJ77 let’s get it ⚡️⚡️— Derwin James Jr (@DerwinJames) April 29, 2022
Let’s get to work @_ZJ77 👊🏼💪🏼⚡️— Fehoko Show (@breidenfehoko4) April 29, 2022
Zion Johnson is an immediate contributor to this Chargers offense. Slater and Johnson in back-to-back seasons.— Chris Hayre (@chrishayre) April 29, 2022
Justin Herbert is happy.
The Los Angeles Chargers pick Boston College Guard Zion Johnson at No. 17 overall.— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 29, 2022
The Chargers get Justin Herbert another body guard 💪@_ZJ77 | #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/6EHyPK7b26— NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) April 29, 2022
Zion Johnson is the best pure guard in the draft.— Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 29, 2022
Road grader in the run game & phenomenal anchor in the pass game. Perfect pick for Justin Herbert and what the @chargers need.
Fairway picks for me-— Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) April 23, 2022
Aidan Hutchinson
Trent McDuffie
Zion Johnson
In a draft with a ton of uncertainty, I'd sleep well drafting those 3 guys.
#Chargers take OG Zion Johnson, Boston College. Johnson did not allow a single pressure in 2021 on 347 pass block plays, the most pass blocks without allowing a pressure by any Power 5 player last season, per @ESPNStatsInfo.— Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) April 29, 2022
Zion Johnson to the Chargers is my FAVORITE pick so far. Just phenomenal.— Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) April 29, 2022
Zion Johnson ➡️ LA— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 29, 2022
Zion Johnson was my highest graded OL in the draft class— Emory Hunt (@FBallGameplan) April 29, 2022
Chargers fans, you got my favorite OL in the draft with Zion Johnson. Here’s my scouting report: https://t.co/n1PAdCfwK9— Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) April 29, 2022
