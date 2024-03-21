Wolfgang Puck Catering to Oversee Food & Beverage Operations at Los Angeles Chargers' New State-of-the-Art Practice Facility

Wolfgang Puck Catering proudly announces an exciting partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers in conjunction with the opening-WO of their groundbreaking new El Segundo practice facility. Slated to open summer 2024 in the heart of Los Angeles' South Bay community, the facility provides a unique collaborative opportunity that signals an unparalleled fusion of culinary excellence and sports innovation, promising an elevated dining experience for players, staff and guests alike.

"Wolfgang Puck Catering is thrilled to partner with the Los Angeles Chargers at their new practice facility," said acclaimed Chef Wolfgang Puck. "Our commitment to exceptional food service and hospitality will fuel the Chargers' success, bringing excitement and elevated experiences to every practice session."

Under the culinary stewardship of Senior Vice President of Culinary, Eric Klein, and the seasoned expertise of Regional Executive Chef Eric Paulsen, Wolfgang Puck Catering (WPC) will spearhead all food and beverage operations within the state-of-the-art Chargers facility.

"We're humbled by the trust the Chargers have placed in our organization and thrilled to embark on this dynamic partnership," said Pam Brunson, President, Wolfgang Puck Catering. "Together, we are poised to redefine the landscape of dining experiences within the sports industry, epitomizing a commitment to excellence and hospitality that is synonymous with both of our esteemed brands."

Harnessing innovation while adhering to meticulous nutritional standards, the WPC culinary team will collaborate closely with Chargers' nutritionists to craft a bespoke food program tailored to the distinct dietary requirements of players, without compromising on flavor or ingenuity. Expect a dining encounter that is as delicious as it is nourishing, boasting seasonal and global culinary offerings reflective of the restaurant-quality experience upon which WPC was founded.

"The opportunity to partner with Wolfgang Puck, one of the world's most iconic and esteemed chefs, on another first-of-its-kind endeavor in Los Angeles is truly special," said Chargers President of Business Operations A.G. Spanos. "From his celebrated time at Ma Maison to the opening his first restaurant Spago, LA is where Wolfgang changed the game – effectively launching modern fusion and putting California cuisine on the map. Decades later, we could not be more excited to collaborate, innovate and redefine the team sports dining experience as the first NFL organization to partner with Wolfgang Puck Catering."

ABOUT WOLFGANG PUCK CATERING

Founded in 1998 by renowned Chef Wolfgang Puck, Wolfgang Puck Catering continues to set the standard for culinary excellence, bringing our team's legendary combination of innovative cuisine and refined service to the worlds' most renowned and demanding corporate, cultural and entertainment clients. Wolfgang Puck has revolutionized the dining and catering landscapes with a singular focus: to exceed expectations whenever our guests gather for a meal.

WPC is part of Compass Group North America based in Charlotte, NC, and currently provides special event, dining and workplace services in major markets including Los Angeles, San Francisco Bay Area, San Diego, Seattle, Dallas, Houston, Austin, Chicago, Philadelphia, Raleigh, and Atlanta. For additional information, visit www.wolfgangpuckcatering.com.

ABOUT THE LOS ANGELES CHARGERS