Wolfgang Puck Catering to Oversee Food & Beverage Operations at Los Angeles Chargers' New State-of-the-Art Practice Facility

Mar 21, 2024 at 09:02 AM
Chargers Communications
Wolfgang Puck Catering proudly announces an exciting partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers in conjunction with the opening-WO of their groundbreaking new El Segundo practice facility. Slated to open summer 2024 in the heart of Los Angeles' South Bay community, the facility provides a unique collaborative opportunity that signals an unparalleled fusion of culinary excellence and sports innovation, promising an elevated dining experience for players, staff and guests alike.

"Wolfgang Puck Catering is thrilled to partner with the Los Angeles Chargers at their new practice facility," said acclaimed Chef Wolfgang Puck.  "Our commitment to exceptional food service and hospitality will fuel the Chargers' success, bringing excitement and elevated experiences to every practice session."

Under the culinary stewardship of Senior Vice President of Culinary, Eric Klein, and the seasoned expertise of Regional Executive Chef Eric Paulsen, Wolfgang Puck Catering (WPC) will spearhead all food and beverage operations within the state-of-the-art Chargers facility.

"We're humbled by the trust the Chargers have placed in our organization and thrilled to embark on this dynamic partnership," said Pam Brunson, President, Wolfgang Puck Catering. "Together, we are poised to redefine the landscape of dining experiences within the sports industry, epitomizing a commitment to excellence and hospitality that is synonymous with both of our esteemed brands."

Harnessing innovation while adhering to meticulous nutritional standards, the WPC culinary team will collaborate closely with Chargers' nutritionists to craft a bespoke food program tailored to the distinct dietary requirements of players, without compromising on flavor or ingenuity. Expect a dining encounter that is as delicious as it is nourishing, boasting seasonal and global culinary offerings reflective of the restaurant-quality experience upon which WPC was founded.

"The opportunity to partner with Wolfgang Puck, one of the world's most iconic and esteemed chefs, on another first-of-its-kind endeavor in Los Angeles is truly special," said Chargers President of Business Operations A.G. Spanos. "From his celebrated time at Ma Maison to the opening his first restaurant Spago, LA is where Wolfgang changed the game – effectively launching modern fusion and putting California cuisine on the map. Decades later, we could not be more excited to collaborate, innovate and redefine the team sports dining experience as the first NFL organization to partner with Wolfgang Puck Catering."

ABOUT WOLFGANG PUCK CATERING

Founded in 1998 by renowned Chef Wolfgang Puck, Wolfgang Puck Catering continues to set the standard for culinary excellence, bringing our team's legendary combination of innovative cuisine and refined service to the worlds' most renowned and demanding corporate, cultural and entertainment clients. Wolfgang Puck has revolutionized the dining and catering landscapes with a singular focus: to exceed expectations whenever our guests gather for a meal.

WPC is part of Compass Group North America based in Charlotte, NC, and currently provides special event, dining and workplace services in major markets including Los Angeles, San Francisco Bay Area, San Diego, Seattle, Dallas, Houston, Austin, Chicago, Philadelphia, Raleigh, and Atlanta. For additional information, visit www.wolfgangpuckcatering.com.

ABOUT THE LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Now in their 65th season in Southern California, the Chargers continue to stretch the imagination and put on the most exciting show in football. But don't let the idyllic West Coast setting and iconic powder blue uniforms – widely regarded as the NFL's best – fool you. Behind the dramatic games, unforgettable highlights, beloved players and groundbreaking performances lies an uncompromising drive for success; one rooted in toughness, resilience and good old-fashioned hard work. Established in Los Angeles in 1960 as a charter member of the American Football League, the team played in San Diego from 1961 to 2016 and advanced to five of the first six AFL Championship games, capturing the 1963 title. Joining the National Football League when the two leagues merged in 1970, the Chargers have since claimed an additional 10 division titles and appeared in Super Bowl XXIX. Owned by the Spanos family since 1984, the Chargers returned to Los Angeles in 2017, opened their multi-billion-dollar SoFi Stadium home in 2020, will move into their new quarter-billion-dollar El Segundo training facility in the heart of Los Angeles' South Bay in 2024 and continue to redefine what an NFL franchise looks like in the 21st century. Learn more at www.chargers.com and follow us on InstagramTwitter and YouTube.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Pro Bowl Linebacker Denzel Perryman

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Denzel Perryman.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Bradley Bozeman

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed center Bradley Bozeman.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Troy Dye

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Troy Dye.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Easton Stick
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Poona Ford

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Poona Ford
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Hayden Hurst

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Hayden Hurst.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trade Keenan Allen to Chicago Bears

The Los Angeles Chargers today traded wide receiver Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick (110th overall).
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Will Dissly

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Will Dissly to a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Alohi Gilman

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety Alohi Gilman to a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Gus Edwards

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with running back Gus Edwards on a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Part Ways with Mike Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the release of wide receiver Mike Williams.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
