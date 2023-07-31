Justin Herbert Again Tabbed as Tier 1 QB in The Athletic's Rankings

It's no secret that quarterback Justin Herbert ranks among the league's best under center.

That's also according to The Athletic's Mike Sando's 2023 Quarterback Tiers, as Herbert continues to sit high atop the upper echelon of the league.

Sando spoke to 50 league insiders including general managers, head coaches, coordinators and more, all of whom placed every quarterback into tiers for the annual rankings.

And the Bolts star quarterback stands in Tier 1 for the second straight year.

Herbert received 29 Tier 1 votes and was one of five quarterbacks to earn the distinction. According to a defensive coordinator Sando spoke to, one of the characteristics that separates Herbert and makes him a part of the upper tier is his mobility and combination of physical traits.

That coach said:

"I think he can carry the team, just from me coaching against him," a defensive coordinator said. "He has the size, the arm strength, he sees the field well. What shocks you is his mobility for his size."

Herbert has shot up the charts in his first three seasons in the NFL and has made his mark on the record books to start his career.

He ranks first in completions (1,316), passing yards (14,089), combined touchdowns (102) and 300-yard games (22) over the first three seasons of a career. Herbert is also the only player in history to top 4,000 passing yards in each of his first three seasons.

And even in a year where he and the team battled through injuries, he finished with 4,739 passing yards and led the Chargers to the postseason for the first time since 2018 — something that others around the league praised him for.

Sando wrote:

The Chargers finished 10-7 last season. Herbert played through damaged rib cartilage.

"Love the toughness, just need to see him win more in pure-pass (situations)," an exec said.