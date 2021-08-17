Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

Aug 17, 2021 at 10:34 AM
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Davin Bellamy. The team also released quarterback KJ Costello and tight end Matt Seybert, bringing the roster to 85 players.

Bellamy entered the NFL in 2018 as an undrafted free agent with Houston. He has spent time with the Texans, Bengals, Titans and 49ers over the last three seasons. Before coming into the NFL, Bellamy spent four years at Georgia. He played in 48 games for the Bulldogs, totaling 118 tackles and 13 sacks while forcing four fumbles. Bellamy will wear No. 56 for the Chargers.

Bellamy

Davin Bellamy

#56 OLB

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 245 lbs
  • College: Georgia
