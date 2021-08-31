Chargers Reduce Roster to 53

The Los Angeles Chargers waived 16 players. With the moves, the roster stands at 53 players.
Waived:
|Player
|Pos.
|Exp.
|School
|Michael Badgley
|K
|4
|Miami
|Michael Bandy
|WR
|1
|San Diego
|Darius Bradwell
|RB
|1
|Tulane
|John Brannon III
|CB
|1
|Western Carolina
|Cortez Broughton
|DL
|3
|Cincinnati
|Cole Christiansen
|LB
|1
|Army
|Ben DeLuca
|DB
|R
|Charlotte
|Emeke Egbule
|OLB
|3
|Houston
|Breiden Fehoko
|DL
|1
|Louisiana State
|Joe Gaziano
|OLB
|1
|Northwestern
|Nate Gilliam
|G
|1
|Wake Forest
|Ryan Hunter
|G
|1
|Bowling Green
|Tyron Johnson
|WR
|2
|Oklahoma State
|Hunter Kampmoyer
|TE
|R
|Oregon
|Jason Moore Jr.
|WR
|2
|Findlay
|Joe Reed
|WR
|2
|Virginia
Meet the Initial 53-Man Roster:
Presenting your 2021 Los Angeles Chargers.
The Future is Here!
Secure your 2021 Season Ticket Memberships for only $100. Click here to learn more.