Transactions

Chargers Reduce Roster to 53

Aug 31, 2021 at 01:14 PM
Chargers Communications

The Los Angeles Chargers waived 16 players. With the moves, the roster stands at 53 players.

Waived:

Player Pos. Exp. School
Michael Badgley K 4 Miami
Michael Bandy WR 1 San Diego
Darius Bradwell RB 1 Tulane
John Brannon III CB 1 Western Carolina
Cortez Broughton DL 3 Cincinnati
Cole Christiansen LB 1 Army
Ben DeLuca DB R Charlotte
Emeke Egbule OLB 3 Houston
Breiden Fehoko DL 1 Louisiana State
Joe Gaziano OLB 1 Northwestern
Nate Gilliam G 1 Wake Forest
Ryan Hunter G 1 Bowling Green
Tyron Johnson WR 2 Oklahoma State
Hunter Kampmoyer TE R Oregon
Jason Moore Jr. WR 2 Findlay
Joe Reed WR 2 Virginia

Meet the Initial 53-Man Roster:

Meet the Initial 2021 Chargers 53-Man Roster

Presenting your 2021 Los Angeles Chargers.

#1 | P | TY LONG
#1 | P | TY LONG

#2 | QB | EASTON STICK
#2 | QB | EASTON STICK

#5 | WR | JOSHUA PALMER
#5 | WR | JOSHUA PALMER

#7 | QB | CHASE DANIEL
#7 | QB | CHASE DANIEL

#9 | LB | KENNETH MURRAY JR.
#9 | LB | KENNETH MURRAY JR.

#10 | QB | JUSTIN HERBERT
#10 | QB | JUSTIN HERBERT

#13 | WR | KEENAN ALLEN
#13 | WR | KEENAN ALLEN

#15 | WR | JALEN GUYTON
#15 | WR | JALEN GUYTON

#16 | K | TRISTAN VIZCAINO
#16 | K | TRISTAN VIZCAINO

#20 | CB | TEVAUGHN CAMPBELL
#20 | CB | TEVAUGHN CAMPBELL

#22 | RB | JUSTIN JACKSON
#22 | RB | JUSTIN JACKSON

#24 | S | NASIR ADDERLEY
#24 | S | NASIR ADDERLEY

#25 | CB | CHRIS HARRIS JR.
#25 | CB | CHRIS HARRIS JR.

#26 | CB | ASANTE SAMUEL JR.
#26 | CB | ASANTE SAMUEL JR.

#27 | RB | JOSHUA KELLEY
#27 | RB | JOSHUA KELLEY

#28 | CB | BRANDON FACYSON
#28 | CB | BRANDON FACYSON

#29 | DB | MARK WEBB
#29 | DB | MARK WEBB

#30 | RB | AUSTIN EKELER
#30 | RB | AUSTIN EKELER

#31 | LB | NICK NIEMANN
#31 | LB | NICK NIEMANN

#32 | S | ALOHI GILMAN
#32 | S | ALOHI GILMAN

#33 | S | DERWIN JAMES
#33 | S | DERWIN JAMES

#35 | RB | LARRY ROUNTREE III
#35 | RB | LARRY ROUNTREE III

#37 | CB | KEMON HALL
#37 | CB | KEMON HALL

#40 | FB | GABE NABERS
#40 | FB | GABE NABERS

#42 | LB | UCHENNA NWOSU
#42 | LB | UCHENNA NWOSU

#43 | CB | MICHAEL DAVIS
#43 | CB | MICHAEL DAVIS

#44 | LB | KYZIR WHITE
#44 | LB | KYZIR WHITE

#49 | LB | DRUE TRANQUILL
#49 | LB | DRUE TRANQUILL

#52 | OLB | KYLER FACKRELL
#52 | OLB | KYLER FACKRELL

#54 | LS | MATT OVERTON
#54 | LS | MATT OVERTON

#57 | LB | AMEN OGBONGBEMIGA
#57 | LB | AMEN OGBONGBEMIGA

#61 | C/G | SCOTT QUESSENBERRY
#61 | C/G | SCOTT QUESSENBERRY

#63 | C | COREY LINSLEY
#63 | C | COREY LINSLEY

#64 | G/T | BRENDEN JAIMES
#64 | G/T | BRENDEN JAIMES

#66 | DL | FORREST MERRILL
#66 | DL | FORREST MERRILL

#70 | T | RASHAWN SLATER
#70 | T | RASHAWN SLATER

#71 | G | MATT FEILER
#71 | G | MATT FEILER

#74 | T | STORM NORTON
#74 | T | STORM NORTON

#75 | T | BRYAN BULAGA
#75 | T | BRYAN BULAGA

#76 | G | ODAY ABOUSHI
#76 | G | ODAY ABOUSHI

#79 | T | TREY PIPKINS III
#79 | T | TREY PIPKINS III

#81 | WR | MIKE WILLIAMS
#81 | WR | MIKE WILLIAMS

#82 | TE | STEPHEN ANDERSON
#82 | TE | STEPHEN ANDERSON

#84 | WR | K.J. HILL
#84 | WR | K.J. HILL

#87 | TE | JARED COOK
#87 | TE | JARED COOK

#88 | TE | TRE McKITTY
#88 | TE | TRE McKITTY

#89 | TE | DONALD PARHAM JR.
#89 | TE | DONALD PARHAM JR.

#93 | DT | JUSTIN JONES
#93 | DT | JUSTIN JONES

#94 | OLB | CHRIS RUMPH II
#94 | OLB | CHRIS RUMPH II

#95 | DT | CHRISTIAN COVINGTON
#95 | DT | CHRISTIAN COVINGTON

#97 | DE | JOEY BOSA
#97 | DE | JOEY BOSA

#98 | DT | LINVAL JOSEPH
#98 | DT | LINVAL JOSEPH

#99 | DT | JERRY TILLERY
#99 | DT | JERRY TILLERY

2021 Transactions

