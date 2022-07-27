Don Coryell Named Finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame 2023 Class

Earlier this month, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Don Coryell was named one of 29 Coach/Contributor semifinalists for the 2023 class.
On Wednesday, the Hall listed the cut from 29 to 12, and the legendary Chargers head coach is a finalist.
Per the HOF, the Coach/Contributor Committee will meet Aug. 23 to select one Coach or Contributor from the final group of 12.
That individual will advance to the full Selection Committee early next year for consideration as a member of the Class of 2023.