Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Where are the Chargers in Preseason Power Rankings?

Aug 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

Buzz 08.22

The 2023 season is rapidly approaching, as only one preseason game remains before the Bolts open the regular season against the Dolphins on September 10.

As teams continue to prepare for Week 1, NFL analysts and publications have released their preseason power rankings. The Chargers are once again in the upper tier as they range between No. 8 and No. 12 in the rankings.

Pro Football Focus' Amelia Probst is high on the Bolts ahead of the season, as they came in at No. 8 in her rankings. Probst looked at each team's draft class and who will have the biggest impact on the team in their rookie season.

The answer for the Bolts? Wide receiver Quentin Johnston.

Probst wrote:

Johnston forced 19 missed tackles on just 60 receptions and averaged 17.8 yards per catch in 2022. Among the projected first-round wide receivers, Johnston led the way in yards after the catch per reception and missed tackles forced per reception — two areas the Chargers underperformed in last year. He should be an instant contributor and add a vertical element to the team that has been missing for quite some time.

Top Shots: Bolts Take on Saints in Preseason Matchup

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
1 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
2 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
3 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
4 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
5 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
6 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
7 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
8 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
9 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
10 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
11 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
12 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
13 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
14 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
15 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
16 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
17 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
18 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
19 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
20 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
21 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
22 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
23 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
24 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
25 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
26 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
27 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
28 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
29 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
30 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
31 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
32 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
33 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
34 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
35 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
36 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
37 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
38 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
39 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
40 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
41 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
42 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
43 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
44 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
45 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
46 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
47 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
48 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
49 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
50 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
51 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
52 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
53 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
54 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
55 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
56 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
57 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
58 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
59 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
60 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
61 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
62 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
63 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
64 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
65 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
66 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
67 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
68 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
69 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
70 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
71 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
72 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
73 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
74 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
75 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
76 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
77 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
78 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
79 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
80 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
81 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
82 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
83 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
84 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
85 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
86 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
87 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
88 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
89 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
90 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
91 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
92 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
93 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
94 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
95 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
96 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
97 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
98 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
99 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
100 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
101 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
102 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
103 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
104 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
105 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
106 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
107 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
108 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
109 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
110 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
111 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
112 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
113 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
114 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
115 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
116 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
117 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium
118 / 118

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Like Probst, Sharp Football Analysis writer Raymond Summerlin also had the Chargers slotted in at No. 8, as he believes the addition of Kellen Moore could turn the Bolts offense into one of the best units in the league.

Summerline wrote:

The free Justin Herbert campaign finally paid off, and it sounds like he will be allowed to throw it beyond the line of scrimmage under new coordinator Kellen Moore. They will need better health luck than last season, but the talent is there for this offense to be among the best. The defense might not have that high of a ceiling, but they have stars of their own and will be set up even better if J.C. Jackson returns healthy and back to form.

Other outlets like ESPN and Sportsnaut had the Bolts coming in at No. 9, while Bleacher Report's NFL Staff ranked them at No. 10.

NFL.com's Eric Edholm rounded out the power rankings, placing the Chargers at No. 12.

Edholm's analysis back in early August centered around a key position group of the Bolts, as the return of J.C. Jackson to the defensive back group, in addition to the depth, could make a difference in 2023.

Edholm wrote:

If the other Bolts DBs stay healthy, Michael Davis and Asante Samuel Jr. are a capable duo outside, and Ja'Sir Taylor and Deane Leonard are pushing for playing time. There's no doubt the Chargers would love a healthy Jackson making plays and returning some value on his massive contract. But you can't blame them even a little if they choose to bring Jackson along very gradually.

Bolt Up!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

What's the Chargers Ceiling Entering the 2023 Season?

ESPN's Football Power Index broke down the Bolts ceiling entering the new season and one X-factor that can shape it
news

SoFi Stadium Ranked Among NFL's Top Venues by The Athletic 

The Bolts home stadium garnered multiple first-place votes and received high praise from around the league in these stadium rankings
news

Herbert Lands as No. 1 QB in The Athletic's 25 and Under List

The Chargers quarterback was the highest ranked quarterback in Mike Jones' list
news

CJ Okoye Named Rich Eisen's No. 1 Preseason Standout Performer

The Chargers defensive lineman notched a sack in his first ever organized football game
news

Why Kellen Moore Will be the No. 1 Most Impactful Coordinator in 2023

Bleacher Report recently tabbed Moore as the coordinator with a new team who will make the biggest impact in 2023
news

Ekeler, James Reach Highest Rankings Yet on NFL's Top 100 List

The pair of Chargers teammates finished inside the Top 30 as both appear on the list for the second consecutive season
news

Where Does the Bolts O-Line Rank Around the NFL?

The Chargers offensive line was placed in the second tier of The 33rd Team's rankings but has the potential to move up this season
news

Herbert, Mack Ranked in 30s on NFL Top 100 List

The Bolts star quarterback came in at No. 32 while the veteran outside linebacker was ranked 38th by his peers across the league
news

Justin Herbert Again Tabbed as Tier 1 QB in The Athletic's Rankings

The Chargers franchise quarterback was one of just five players who earned the highest distinction from their peers around the league 
news

Joey Bosa Makes NFL's Top 100 List for 7th Straight Year

The Bolts outside linebacker remains one of the top edge rushers around the league
news

Eric Kendricks Ranked 93rd on Annual NFL Top 100 List

The veteran linebacker is in his first year with the Bolts after spending the past eight seasons in Minnesota

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tae Crowder

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Tae Crowder and waived/injured tackle Andrew Trainer.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Hankins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Matt Hankins and waived/injured cornerback Kemon Hall.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Aaron Shampklin

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Aaron Shampklin.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Kaskey

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Matt Kaskey and waived/injured offensive lineman Nic Melsop.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Blake Lynch

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Blake Lynch and waived linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Milton Wright

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Milton Wright.
news

Chargers and Justin Herbert Agree to Terms on Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with quarterback Justin Herbert on a multi-year contract extension.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed rookie outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (selected No. 54 overall).
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Darrius Shepherd

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Darrius Shepherd.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign DL Nick Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Nick Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Six Members of 2023 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that the team has signed six players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (No. 21 overall), Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (No. 85), TCU wide receiver Derius Davis (No. 125), Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden (No. 156), Boise State defensive lineman Scott Matlock (No. 200) and TCU quarterback Max Duggan (No. 239). 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft:
news

Los Angeles Chargers Select Tuipulotu and Henley on Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Bolts drafted Southern California outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (54th overall) and Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (85th overall), adding a pair of Los Angeles Area natives and 2022 first-team All-Pacific-12 selections.
news

Chargers Select Quentin Johnston in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jalen Guyton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton.
news

Chargers Add To 2023 Coaching Staff, Promote Two Coaches

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the hirings of Assistant Secondary Coach Will Harris and Offensive Assistant Phil Serchia. In addition, Mike Hiestand will transition to the defensive side of the ball as a Front Seven Specialist and John Timu will be the Assistant Defensive Line Coach.
video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox go head-to-head in a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two Chargers defensive linemen, Joseph-Day's Bolts led by Justin Herbert or Fox's random choice, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed center/guard Will Clapp.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall.
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Donald Parham, Jr. and J.K. Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with tight end Donald Parham, Jr., and punter J.K. Scott. 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Easton Stick.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Trey Pipkins III

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with tackle Trey Pipkins III on a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell 

The Los Angeles Chargers today tendered kicker Cameron Dicker as an exclusive rights free agent and signed tackle Foster Sarell.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign All-Pro Linebacker Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.
video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.
Latest News
Advertising