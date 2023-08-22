Where are the Chargers in Preseason Power Rankings?

The 2023 season is rapidly approaching, as only one preseason game remains before the Bolts open the regular season against the Dolphins on September 10.

As teams continue to prepare for Week 1, NFL analysts and publications have released their preseason power rankings. The Chargers are once again in the upper tier as they range between No. 8 and No. 12 in the rankings.

Pro Football Focus' Amelia Probst is high on the Bolts ahead of the season, as they came in at No. 8 in her rankings. Probst looked at each team's draft class and who will have the biggest impact on the team in their rookie season.

The answer for the Bolts? Wide receiver Quentin Johnston.

Probst wrote: