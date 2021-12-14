Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

Dec 14, 2021 at 09:00 AM
The Los Angeles Chargers (8-5) host the Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) at SoFi Stadium in Week 15.

MATCHUP

  • In the all-time matchup with Kansas City, the Chiefs hold a 64-57-1 advantage. The Chargers have a 31-28-1 home record in the series and have won nine of the past 17 home games against the Chiefs. The Bolts have played the Chiefs three times on Thursday, holding a 2-1 advantage in those games.

GAME DATE/TIME

  • Thursday, December 16, 2021
  • Kickoff is set for 5:20 p.m. PT

LOCATION

  • SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)

WATCH ON TV

Network: FOX/NFL Network

  • FOX: Los Angeles and Orange County: Channel 11 (KTTV)

Play-by-play: Joe Buck

Analyst: Troy Aikman

Sideline: Erin Andrews & Kristina Pink

WATCH ON MOBILE

Live Streams available on the following platforms for those nation-wide for TNF:

*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free trial and cancel at any time.

LISTEN ON RADIO

Chargers radio can be heard on ALT FM-98.7 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.

Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Francisco Pinto will call the Spanish broadcast on Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3.

Those in-market can listen live on the Chargers app.

Radio broadcasts throughout the preseason will be able to be heard across the following stations: KXNT (Las Vegas), KATY-FM (San Bernardino), XHFG 107.3 (Uniradio), KNWZ-FM & KNWH-AM (Palm Springs).

