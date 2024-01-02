Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Where Are the Bolts in Week 18 Power Rankings?

Jan 02, 2024 at 09:35 AM
Omar Navarro

The Chargers prepare to host their final game of the season against the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium.

Ahead of their divisional matchup against Kansas City, NFL analysts and publications have released their power rankings. Take a look at where the Bolts are ranked as they enter Week 18.

No. 27: Eric Edholm - NFL.com (Last Week: No. 27)

No. 27: Frank Schwab – Yahoo Sports (Last Week: 27)

No. 28: NFL Nation – Kris Rhim – ESPN (Last Week: No. 29)

Top Shots: Chargers NYE Matchup in Denver

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 17 game against the Denver Broncos on New Years Eve at Mile High

No. 29: Josh Kendall – The Athletic (Last Week: 28)

No. 29: David Helman – Fox Sports (Last Week: 29)

No. 29: Mike Florio – Pro Football Talk (Last Week: 29)

No. 30: NFL Staff - Bleacher Report (Last Week: 27)

No. 30: Pete Prisco – CBS Sports (Last Week: 30)

No. 30: Nate Davis – USA Today (Last Week: 30)

