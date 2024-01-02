Where Are the Bolts in Week 18 Power Rankings?

The Chargers prepare to host their final game of the season against the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium.
Ahead of their divisional matchup against Kansas City, NFL analysts and publications have released their power rankings. Take a look at where the Bolts are ranked as they enter Week 18.
No. 27: Eric Edholm - NFL.com (Last Week: No. 27)
No. 27: Frank Schwab – Yahoo Sports (Last Week: 27)
No. 28: NFL Nation – Kris Rhim – ESPN (Last Week: No. 29)
No. 29: Josh Kendall – The Athletic (Last Week: 28)
No. 29: David Helman – Fox Sports (Last Week: 29)
No. 29: Mike Florio – Pro Football Talk (Last Week: 29)
No. 30: NFL Staff - Bleacher Report (Last Week: 27)
No. 30: Pete Prisco – CBS Sports (Last Week: 30)
No. 30: Nate Davis – USA Today (Last Week: 30)
