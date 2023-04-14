Here are the Mid-Round Tackles the Bolts Could Take in the Draft

Is OT a position of need?

The Chargers are in good shape in terms of starters, and could have one of the top tackle duos in the league if Pipkins continues to get better.

But Baldinger wondered aloud about the depth behind them and said taking a tackle in the latter half of the draft could be an option.

That player doesn't need to start, Baldinger noted, but simply develop and provide the ability to play in a pinch if called upon.

"It's tough to think you can go 17 games with your [starting] five right now, so you better start developing guys," Baldinger said. "They don't really have anybody behind your five. You don't have to take someone at the top of the draft but that's what I would think. Who's their third tackle?

"You look at some teams and they have really addressed offensive line depth in free agency," Baldinger added. "They need to start developing people and the way to do that is to draft them."

Key draft questions

1. What did you think of the Chargers bringing back Trey Pipkins III?

"They had a battle at right tackle last year. Trey has gotten better, so that's OK. Some guys find ways to improve. We've seen him go in and out of the lineup but I'd like to see more consistency."

2. What do you expect from a healthy Rashawn Slater?

"He's just so steady. His cutoff angles, the second level, how he gets his hands on guys in the run game and moves them … he's just an excellent technician. He's the gold standard in this business right now."

3. Who is your top OT prospect this year?

"My top guy is Broderick Jones from Georgia. I think he is as every bit as good as Andrew Thomas coming out where the Giants took him with the fourth pick three years ago. He might not be as physically strong as you want right now but I think he can come in and start right away. His sets are elite, his footwork is very good. Got incredible length. He's my No. 1 guy."

Expert rankings

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah currently has five tackles in his overall Top 50: 8. Peter Skoronski, 15. Darnell Wright, 16. Paris Johnson, Jr., 17. Broderick Jones and 38. Cody Mauch.

ESPN's Mel Kiper, Jr., has two tackles in his overall Top 25: 11. Skoronski and 12. Johnson.

Potential Chargers options