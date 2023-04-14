Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Here are the Mid-Round Tackles the Bolts Could Take in the Draft

Apr 14, 2023 at 10:00 AM
IMG_3902
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

Andy Nelson/AP Photos
AP Photo/Andy Nelson

Welcome to Part 5 of our 2023 draft preview series, which will be a position-by-position look at key prospects and where the Chargers roster stands ahead of the NFL Draft. This series will include a look at which prospects could be options for the Chargers later this month.

We chatted with NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger to break down the offensive tackles in this draft class. Baldinger, one of the top trenches experts around the league, can be found on Twitter @BaldyNFL for his analysis.

Chargers status at OT

The Bolts are in good shape on the outside of their offensive line in terms of starters. Rashawn Slater, who missed nearly all of last season with a torn biceps, is set to return and anchor the left side of the line at tackle.

Although he played just two-plus games in 2022, don't forget that Slater was an All-Pro and Pro Bowler as a rookie. Baldinger called him "the gold standard" among players at his position.

The Bolts brought back Trey Pipkins III as their starting right tackle on a multi-year deal this offseason. Pipkins, a 2019 third-round pick, showed progression over the years before winning the starting job in training camp last summer.

He started 14 games and showed strong growth, but the Bolts are banking on him to ascend even more in the coming years.

"Usually when you sign a UFA [unrestricted free agent], typically at that point in their career, they've probably hitting where they're going to be," Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco said at the Annual League Meeting in late March. "We just think Trey's a little bit different. We still think there's still more there.

"He was a really good player for us last year at a premium position, and it's just nice when you can sign your own," Telesco added. "That position is really hard to find, there's not a lot of options out there. When one of your best options is in-house, that's the way to go if you can. I know he's happy about it, I know he wanted to stay."

Behind the two starters, the Chargers have Foster Sarell, Zack Bailey and Andrew Trainer as tackles on the roster.

Sarell made his NFL debut last season by starting three games in place of Pipkins when he was out with a knee injury. Bailey appeared in one game while Trainer missed the entire 2022 season with an injury.

Is OT a position of need?

The Chargers are in good shape in terms of starters, and could have one of the top tackle duos in the league if Pipkins continues to get better.

But Baldinger wondered aloud about the depth behind them and said taking a tackle in the latter half of the draft could be an option.

That player doesn't need to start, Baldinger noted, but simply develop and provide the ability to play in a pinch if called upon.

"It's tough to think you can go 17 games with your [starting] five right now, so you better start developing guys," Baldinger said. "They don't really have anybody behind your five. You don't have to take someone at the top of the draft but that's what I would think. Who's their third tackle?

"You look at some teams and they have really addressed offensive line depth in free agency," Baldinger added. "They need to start developing people and the way to do that is to draft them."

Key draft questions

1. What did you think of the Chargers bringing back Trey Pipkins III?

"They had a battle at right tackle last year. Trey has gotten better, so that's OK. Some guys find ways to improve. We've seen him go in and out of the lineup but I'd like to see more consistency."

2. What do you expect from a healthy Rashawn Slater?

"He's just so steady. His cutoff angles, the second level, how he gets his hands on guys in the run game and moves them … he's just an excellent technician. He's the gold standard in this business right now."

3. Who is your top OT prospect this year?

"My top guy is Broderick Jones from Georgia. I think he is as every bit as good as Andrew Thomas coming out where the Giants took him with the fourth pick three years ago. He might not be as physically strong as you want right now but I think he can come in and start right away. His sets are elite, his footwork is very good. Got incredible length. He's my No. 1 guy."

Expert rankings

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah currently has five tackles in his overall Top 50: 8. Peter Skoronski, 15. Darnell Wright, 16. Paris Johnson, Jr., 17. Broderick Jones and 38. Cody Mauch.

ESPN's Mel Kiper, Jr., has two tackles in his overall Top 25: 11. Skoronski and 12. Johnson.

Potential Chargers options

Note: Heights and weights are from each player's profile on NFL.com (linked for each player's name).

BYU
AP Photo/George Frey

Blake Freeland

School: BYU | Year: Senior | Ht: 6-foot-8 | Wt: 302 pounds

2022 stats: 13 games; 860 offensive snaps at left tackle (398 run blocking; 462 pass blocking); PFF overall grade of 91.0

Quick fact: A four-year starter, Freeland appeared in 44 games and made 41 straight starts to cap his career.

Mary
AP Photo/Barry Reeger

Jaelyn Duncan

School: Maryland | Year: Redshirt senior | Ht: 6-foot-6 | Wt: 306 pounds

2022 stats: 12 games; 803 offensive snaps at right tackle (327 run blocking; 476 pass blocking); PFF overall grade of 61.6

Quick fact: Duncan was a three-time All-Honorable Mention in the Big Ten. He didn't begin playing football until he was 14 but was among the top testers at the Combine.

ODU
AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff

Nick Saldiveri

School: Old Dominion | Year: Redshirt senior | Ht: 6-foot-6 | Wt: 318 pounds

2022 stats: 11 games; 691 offensive snaps at right tackle (236 run blocking; 455 pass blocking); PFF overall grade of 72.2

Quick fact: Saldiveri is looking to become just the third player ever drafted from Old Dominion.

Pitt
AP Photo/Al Goldis

Carter Warren

School: Pittsburgh | Year: Redshirt senior | Ht: 6-foot-5 | Wt: 311 pounds

2022 stats: 4 games; 234 offensive snaps at left tackle (128 run blocking; 106 pass blocking); PFF overall grade of 66.4

Quick fact: Warren played in just four games in 2022 before suffering a season-ending injury. But he was a Second-Team All-ACC recognition in 2021.

Bay
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Connor Galvin

School: Baylor | Year: Senior | Ht: 6-foot-7 | Wt: 293 pounds

2022 stats: 13 games; 935 offensive snaps at left tackle (472 run blocking; 463 pass blocking); PFF overall grade of 77.7

Quick fact: Galvin played in 57 career games at Baylor, making 46 total starts at left tackle over five seasons.

2023 Chargers Draft Prospect Photos: Tackles

BYU offensive lineman Blake Freeland runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
1 / 8

BYU offensive lineman Blake Freeland runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Brigham Young Cougars offensive lineman Blake Freeland (71) reacts after a first down run play during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)
2 / 8

Brigham Young Cougars offensive lineman Blake Freeland (71) reacts after a first down run play during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

Tyler Tate/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Maryland offensive lineman Jaelyn Duncan runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
3 / 8

Maryland offensive lineman Jaelyn Duncan runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Maryland offensive lineman Jaelyn Duncan (71) looks to block Penn State linebacker Jamari Buddin (42\ during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
4 / 8

Maryland offensive lineman Jaelyn Duncan (71) looks to block Penn State linebacker Jamari Buddin (42\ during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Old Dominion offensive lineman Nick Saldiveri (64) pass blocks during an NCAA college football game on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Norfolk, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill)
5 / 8

Old Dominion offensive lineman Nick Saldiveri (64) pass blocks during an NCAA college football game on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Norfolk, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill)

Mike Caudill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh offensive lineman Carter Warren, right, takes part in the NCAA college football team's NFL Pro Day in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
6 / 8

Pittsburgh offensive lineman Carter Warren, right, takes part in the NCAA college football team's NFL Pro Day in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh offensive lineman Carter Warren (77) plays against Clemson during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
7 / 8

Pittsburgh offensive lineman Carter Warren (77) plays against Clemson during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Baylor offensive lineman Connor Galvin (76) looks to make a block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Baylor won 31-24. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
8 / 8

Baylor offensive lineman Connor Galvin (76) looks to make a block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Baylor won 31-24. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Top 22 Photos from the 2022 Season

Take a look at the best photos from the Chargers 2022 campaign through the lens of team photographer, Mike Nowak, manager of photography, Ty Nowell, seasonal photographer, Mackenzie Hudson, and gameday photographer, Noel Vasquez.

WELCOME TO WEEK 1 - After not playing all preseason, here's a very fired up Keenan Allen celebrating with fans after a big catch in Week 1 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.  This overhead angle, taken from Level 6, really gives you perspective as a fan in the stands. - Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers
1 / 22

WELCOME TO WEEK 1 - After not playing all preseason, here's a very fired up Keenan Allen celebrating with fans after a big catch in Week 1 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.  This overhead angle, taken from Level 6, really gives you perspective as a fan in the stands. - Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers

FOR THE WIN - The Raiders had a chance to take the lead toward the end of the game, but a familiar face, Khalil Mack, forced a fumble on QB Derek Carr on fourth down to ice the win for his home team.  Mack finished with 3.0 sacks that game, and his teammate, Drue Tranquill was doing his best Notre Dame 'Touchdown Jesus' pose after the play. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2 / 22

FOR THE WIN - The Raiders had a chance to take the lead toward the end of the game, but a familiar face, Khalil Mack, forced a fumble on QB Derek Carr on fourth down to ice the win for his home team.  Mack finished with 3.0 sacks that game, and his teammate, Drue Tranquill was doing his best Notre Dame 'Touchdown Jesus' pose after the play. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

NEW ERA, SAME MIKE - Week 2 featured the Chargers vs. Chiefs on the first-ever Thursday Night Football game on Prime Video.  One thing that wasn't new?  Mike Williams' crazy one-handed catches. Just look at the concentration on his face to steadily corral the ball and get his body inbounds.  This touchdown reception set the record for the most-ever by a visiting player at Arrowhead Stadium. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3 / 22

NEW ERA, SAME MIKE - Week 2 featured the Chargers vs. Chiefs on the first-ever Thursday Night Football game on Prime Video.  One thing that wasn't new?  Mike Williams' crazy one-handed catches. Just look at the concentration on his face to steadily corral the ball and get his body inbounds.  This touchdown reception set the record for the most-ever by a visiting player at Arrowhead Stadium. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

10 GETS BACK TO .500 - Here's Justin Herbert walking off with a win in Week 4 over the Houston Texans which got the team back to 2-2.  The contrast here shows the fans peeking over the railing to get a glimpse of the Bolts' QB, but before he heads off into the dark tunnel, he acknowledges their presence and reciprocates the greeting. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
4 / 22

10 GETS BACK TO .500 - Here's Justin Herbert walking off with a win in Week 4 over the Houston Texans which got the team back to 2-2.  The contrast here shows the fans peeking over the railing to get a glimpse of the Bolts' QB, but before he heads off into the dark tunnel, he acknowledges their presence and reciprocates the greeting. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

GRIT - Here's a field-level shot of Derwin James single-handedly taking down Browns RB Nick Chubb. Both players are esteemed at their respective positions so naturally, the field dirt stands no chance when they combine forces.  You get a clear view of just how much dirt gets kicked up on this tackle. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
5 / 22

GRIT - Here's a field-level shot of Derwin James single-handedly taking down Browns RB Nick Chubb. Both players are esteemed at their respective positions so naturally, the field dirt stands no chance when they combine forces.  You get a clear view of just how much dirt gets kicked up on this tackle. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

A SIGHT OF SOFI STADIUM - This remote camera was perched to give the high-angle effect of a full view of SoFi Stadium during pregame introductions. Notice the bolt overhang in the foreground which frames the shot nicely. On the field, you can see TE Gerald Everett running onto the field before the Week 6 MNF game vs. the Denver Broncos. Look up, and you'll see the forward facing shot on the Infinity Screen. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
6 / 22

A SIGHT OF SOFI STADIUM - This remote camera was perched to give the high-angle effect of a full view of SoFi Stadium during pregame introductions. Notice the bolt overhang in the foreground which frames the shot nicely. On the field, you can see TE Gerald Everett running onto the field before the Week 6 MNF game vs. the Denver Broncos. Look up, and you'll see the forward facing shot on the Infinity Screen. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

THE ROOKIE STEPS UP - Another shot from the same Week 6 Monday Night Football game that went into overtime.  What was a tough, hard-fought battle all game was finally cracked open with just under five minutes remaining after Ja'Sir Taylor made a heads up special teams play to force a muffed punt. Another rookie, Deane Leonard, recovered the ball to give possession back to the Chargers offense to set up a game-winning drive. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
7 / 22

THE ROOKIE STEPS UP - Another shot from the same Week 6 Monday Night Football game that went into overtime.  What was a tough, hard-fought battle all game was finally cracked open with just under five minutes remaining after Ja'Sir Taylor made a heads up special teams play to force a muffed punt. Another rookie, Deane Leonard, recovered the ball to give possession back to the Chargers offense to set up a game-winning drive. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

HEROIC HOPKINS - Here's a close up view of kicker Dustin Hopkins' game-winning field goal in Week 6.  Hopkins injured his hamstring mid-game and at one point was deemed questionable to return. He went 4-for-4 on field goals, including this game winner.  Check out the pain in his face as he boots this through the uprights. - Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers
8 / 22

HEROIC HOPKINS - Here's a close up view of kicker Dustin Hopkins' game-winning field goal in Week 6.  Hopkins injured his hamstring mid-game and at one point was deemed questionable to return. He went 4-for-4 on field goals, including this game winner.  Check out the pain in his face as he boots this through the uprights. - Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers

VIEWS - The navy uniforms add a different color-element when the team dons them once a season and paired with this gold facemask, you can see the contrast.  You can also see a reflection of SoFi Stadium on the visor as the team got ready for the Week 7 game vs. Seattle. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
9 / 22

VIEWS - The navy uniforms add a different color-element when the team dons them once a season and paired with this gold facemask, you can see the contrast.  You can also see a reflection of SoFi Stadium on the visor as the team got ready for the Week 7 game vs. Seattle. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers

DICKER RISES UP - The Bolts are no strangers to changes at kicker and Cameron Dicker was the team's third of the season. Here he is being carried off the field by Derwin James and Amen Ogbongbemiga after nailing a 37-yard field goal to get the win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
10 / 22

DICKER RISES UP - The Bolts are no strangers to changes at kicker and Cameron Dicker was the team's third of the season. Here he is being carried off the field by Derwin James and Amen Ogbongbemiga after nailing a 37-yard field goal to get the win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

REFLECTION - With no Mike Williams and no Keenan Allen, wide receiver DeAndre Carter was tasked with stepping up in a big way in Week 10.  Here he is taking a moment for himself before the Sunday Night Football matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, centered in solitude surrounded by a crowded stadium. He went on to lead the receivers with four catches for 64 yards and a touchdown he scored on the team's first drive. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
11 / 22

REFLECTION - With no Mike Williams and no Keenan Allen, wide receiver DeAndre Carter was tasked with stepping up in a big way in Week 10.  Here he is taking a moment for himself before the Sunday Night Football matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, centered in solitude surrounded by a crowded stadium. He went on to lead the receivers with four catches for 64 yards and a touchdown he scored on the team's first drive. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers

DERWIN GOES UP! - Derwin James' athletic prowess was on display in Week 12 after he snatched this pass intended for DeAndre Hopkins. You can't help but notice how Derwin's uniform stands out against the Cardinals' red sideline. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
12 / 22

DERWIN GOES UP! - Derwin James' athletic prowess was on display in Week 12 after he snatched this pass intended for DeAndre Hopkins. You can't help but notice how Derwin's uniform stands out against the Cardinals' red sideline. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

TWO SIDES TO EVERY PLAY - Here's the aftermath of Austin Ekeler scoring a touchdown with 15 seconds remaining in regulation in Week 12. Pair Ekeler's enthusiasm with Isaiah Simmons' despair and it's a reminder how every play tells two stories. The Bolts successfully made a two-point conversion after this TD to improve to 6-5 and get the team back on track. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
13 / 22

TWO SIDES TO EVERY PLAY - Here's the aftermath of Austin Ekeler scoring a touchdown with 15 seconds remaining in regulation in Week 12. Pair Ekeler's enthusiasm with Isaiah Simmons' despair and it's a reminder how every play tells two stories. The Bolts successfully made a two-point conversion after this TD to improve to 6-5 and get the team back on track. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers

TOE TAPPIN' - As good as Mike Williams' catches are, so too is his ability to always get his feet inbounds to complete the play. Here's another example on a touchdown in Week 14 vs. the Dolphins. No. 81 came alive that night catching all six passes thrown his way for 116 yards and a score, helping his team get the W in primetime and start their push for the postseason. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
14 / 22

TOE TAPPIN' - As good as Mike Williams' catches are, so too is his ability to always get his feet inbounds to complete the play. Here's another example on a touchdown in Week 14 vs. the Dolphins. No. 81 came alive that night catching all six passes thrown his way for 116 yards and a score, helping his team get the W in primetime and start their push for the postseason. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers

FULLY LOADED FIRST DOWN - Through his three years in the league, Justin Herbert has kept it pretty cool, calm, and collected on the field.  That changed for a moment in Week 14 when the QB ran for a first down on 3rd-and-8 with just over five minutes to play. He then stood up and gave the definitive first down motion. The play made Chargers fans harken back to when Philip Rivers did a similar celebration in the playoffs against the Baltimore Ravens showing even QBs can get in on the fun every once in a while. - Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers
15 / 22

FULLY LOADED FIRST DOWN - Through his three years in the league, Justin Herbert has kept it pretty cool, calm, and collected on the field.  That changed for a moment in Week 14 when the QB ran for a first down on 3rd-and-8 with just over five minutes to play. He then stood up and gave the definitive first down motion. The play made Chargers fans harken back to when Philip Rivers did a similar celebration in the playoffs against the Baltimore Ravens showing even QBs can get in on the fun every once in a while. - Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers

A SPIKE to 7 WINS - After the 23-17 victory over Miami, Herbert was given a game ball by the Sunday Night Football crew. Here's a peek into the locker room as No. 10 emphatically spiked the ball in celebration of the victory and gave us another glimpse at the emotions that come with wins, especially, wins that mean more in mid-December. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
16 / 22

A SPIKE to 7 WINS - After the 23-17 victory over Miami, Herbert was given a game ball by the Sunday Night Football crew. Here's a peek into the locker room as No. 10 emphatically spiked the ball in celebration of the victory and gave us another glimpse at the emotions that come with wins, especially, wins that mean more in mid-December. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

SMOKE & SHADOWS - The tunnel is always a great place to shoot given the fact that we add a lot of different elements for pregame introductions. Here we have Mike Williams, in the royal blue uniform, standing in front of the fan with smoke permeating throughout the shot.  The colors contrast well despite this being an afternoon game. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
17 / 22

SMOKE & SHADOWS - The tunnel is always a great place to shoot given the fact that we add a lot of different elements for pregame introductions. Here we have Mike Williams, in the royal blue uniform, standing in front of the fan with smoke permeating throughout the shot.  The colors contrast well despite this being an afternoon game. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

WHO ELSE? MIKE WILLIAMS - The Week 15 Titans game was another hard-fought battle.  After Tennessee tied the game with :48 seconds remaining, Justin Herbert, on the run, connected with Mike Williams - of course - for a gain of 35.  Here's No. 81 in the process of going to the ground towards the end of the play.  He's merely levitating above the field turf at SoFi Stadium.  Three plays later, Cameron Dicker kicked the Bolts to another win and an 8-6 record. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
18 / 22

WHO ELSE? MIKE WILLIAMS - The Week 15 Titans game was another hard-fought battle.  After Tennessee tied the game with :48 seconds remaining, Justin Herbert, on the run, connected with Mike Williams - of course - for a gain of 35.  Here's No. 81 in the process of going to the ground towards the end of the play.  He's merely levitating above the field turf at SoFi Stadium.  Three plays later, Cameron Dicker kicked the Bolts to another win and an 8-6 record. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers

A CLINCH FOR CHRISTMAS - After being 6-6 at one point during the season, the Chargers rallied and had an opportunity to clinch a postseason berth in Week 16 vs. the Colts. Clinched they did after a dominating 20-3 performance. The game came a day after Christmas giving the team the best gift they could ask for. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
19 / 22

A CLINCH FOR CHRISTMAS - After being 6-6 at one point during the season, the Chargers rallied and had an opportunity to clinch a postseason berth in Week 16 vs. the Colts. Clinched they did after a dominating 20-3 performance. The game came a day after Christmas giving the team the best gift they could ask for. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers

LOV3 FOR DAMAR - Week 18 was a reminder that life is bigger than football after what happened to Buffalo's Damar Hamlin the previous Monday night. After kickoff, Derwin James and Russell Wilson, two players and team captains who don No. 3, the same number Hamlin wears, met in the middle of the field to express support and love for the Bills safety. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
20 / 22

LOV3 FOR DAMAR - Week 18 was a reminder that life is bigger than football after what happened to Buffalo's Damar Hamlin the previous Monday night. After kickoff, Derwin James and Russell Wilson, two players and team captains who don No. 3, the same number Hamlin wears, met in the middle of the field to express support and love for the Bills safety. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

PALMER GOES A MILE HIGH - Just look at the hops from Joshua Palmer as he hauled in a two-point conversion in Week 18's game vs. the Broncos. We see guys leap up all the time, but it's always amazing when you see how a photo can capture just how high up they get in the moment. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
21 / 22

PALMER GOES A MILE HIGH - Just look at the hops from Joshua Palmer as he hauled in a two-point conversion in Week 18's game vs. the Broncos. We see guys leap up all the time, but it's always amazing when you see how a photo can capture just how high up they get in the moment. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers

WELCOME TO THE WILD CARD - The Chargers were back in the playoffs for the first time since 2018 as they went to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars. Here's the pregame setup as Sebastian Joseph-Day's hands mimic the fireworks on display. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
22 / 22

WELCOME TO THE WILD CARD - The Chargers were back in the playoffs for the first time since 2018 as they went to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars. Here's the pregame setup as Sebastian Joseph-Day's hands mimic the fireworks on display. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

NFL.com Examines Bolts Roster Ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

Nick Shook, a writer for NFL.com, assessed the Chargers offseason moves and posed 'one burning question' before the draft

news

History of the 21st Overall Pick in the NFL Draft

The last decade has been split between offense and defense but historically, the 21st overall pick has had a couple of Hall of Famers

news

5 Wide Receivers You Should Know for the 2023 Draft

Mike Renner of Pro Football Focus broke down top wide receiver options and which ones could fit into the Chargers offense

news

Chargers Add To 2023 Coaching Staff, Promote Two Coaches

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the hirings of Assistant Secondary Coach Will Harris and Offensive Assistant Phil Serchia. In addition, Mike Hiestand will transition to the defensive side of the ball as a Front Seven Specialist and John Timu will be the Assistant Defensive Line Coach.

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

news

Chargers Add To 2023 Coaching Staff, Promote Two Coaches

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the hirings of Assistant Secondary Coach Will Harris and Offensive Assistant Phil Serchia. In addition, Mike Hiestand will transition to the defensive side of the ball as a Front Seven Specialist and John Timu will be the Assistant Defensive Line Coach.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox go head-to-head in a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two Chargers defensive linemen, Joseph-Day's Bolts led by Justin Herbert or Fox's random choice, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall.

news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Donald Parham, Jr. and J.K. Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with tight end Donald Parham, Jr., and punter J.K. Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Easton Stick.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Trey Pipkins III

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with tackle Trey Pipkins III on a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today tendered kicker Cameron Dicker as an exclusive rights free agent and signed tackle Foster Sarell.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign All-Pro Linebacker Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cardinals Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Zion Johnson vs. Jamaree Salyer in NBA 2K21

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Zion Johnson & Jamaree Salyer go head-to-head in a game of NBA 2K21. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chiefs vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 6

Follow the Chargers' resilient journey through the adversity of their 2022 season so far on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

Latest News
Advertising