Which QBs are in Play for the Chargers in the 2023 Draft?

Key draft questions

1. Who's a late-round QB prospect that could be good backup?

"There's really two that I like a lot. The first one is Jake Haener from Fresno State. He's more of your Case Keenum, Taylor Heinicke- type of mold where he's a little bit undersized at 6-foot, 200 pounds. He isn't super physically talented as far the arm strength. He's just like Case was when he had the great year with the Vikings. He's limited as far as the arm strength perspective, but as far as just playing the position he knows exactly what he needs to do. He has the moxie, he has the confidence and he has that leadership quality that you love to see at the position. He's one, I think fifth or sixth round, I think that's where he can end up going.

"Dorian Thompson-Robinson from UCLA is another that I think would fit the scheme really well just because of the things he was asked to do in Chip Kelly's system. I think that really translates over to what Kellen Moore asked to do previously and what he's shown."

2. Who is your top QB in this draft class?

"It's Bryce Young from Alabama. The size, that's going to be the talking point with him — 5-10, 204 pounds — which is what he measured in at the combine. Either you like it or you don't, there's really no in-between with Bryce. As far as everything that you ask a quarterback to do at the next level he has that, he just doesn't have the size. He's just smaller, but the poise that he has, the accuracy that he displays, the wizardry that he plays with. He can beat you inside in the pocket, he can kill you outside of the pocket and just the way he's able to see, read and react, diagnose defenses and attack it. He has everything that translates to the next level."

3. Do you think Young goes No. 1 overall?

"There's a chance. I think it's between him and CJ Stroud [from Ohio State]. If I had to guess, I'd think [Carolina] would go Stroud, just because of he really checks all that boxes that [Panthers Head Coach] [Frank] Reich has liked in previous stops as far as being bigger stature guys that really win from inside of the pocket. He's coached Jacoby Brissett, Andrew Luck, the list goes on and on. Matt Ryan, Carson Wentz, those kind of guys. CJ is more that mold compared to Bryce."

Expert rankings

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah currently has five quarterbacks in his overall Top 50: 1. Bryce Young, 7. CJ Stroud, 10. Anthony Richardson, 12. Will Levis and 49. Hendon Hooker.

ESPN's Mel Kiper, Jr., has four quarterbacks in his overall Top 25: 3. Young, 4. Levis, 5. Stroud and 6. Richardson.

Potential Chargers options