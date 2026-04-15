Chargers 2026 Draft Scenario: Adding an Edge Rusher at No. 22 Overall?

The countdown is on to the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Chargers currently hold the No. 22 overall pick and could go a handful of different routes in Round 1.

This is the third installment of a four-part series looking at potential options the Chargers have in the first round as we take a look a the edge rushers.

Why an edge rusher makes sense

The Chargers are seemingly set with Tuli Tuipulotu as a long-term member of this position group.

Tuipulotu registered a career-best 13.0 sacks in 2025 — good for the sixth-most in the NFL — to earn Pro Bowl honors for the first time in his career.

The 23-year-old, who could be in line for a contract extension, is a foundational piece and someone the Chargers can build around going forward.

Khalil Mack is back with the Chargers but the future Hall of Famer is essentially looking at his career one season at a time right now. Mack, who has 113.0 career sacks, is still an impact pass rusher and run defender.

Bud Dupree is also on the roster as a veteran leader and depth piece but is entering the final year of his contract. Kyle Kennard, a 2025 fourth-round pick, could look to take a step forward in Year 2 after seeing limited action as a rookie.

Overall, the Chargers could roll out this group now and play a game. But keeping en eye on the future is something The Athletic draft analyst Dane Brugler has in mind.

"I definitely think it's something they're going to be looking at early in the draft," Brugler said. "Tuli is an ascending player who is going to be in line for an extension here pretty soon, but then after him it's more older guys, short-term contracts, more question marks.