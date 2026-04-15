Chargers 2026 Draft Scenario: Adding an Edge Rusher at No. 22 Overall?

The countdown is on to the 2026 NFL Draft.
The Chargers currently hold the No. 22 overall pick and could go a handful of different routes in Round 1.
This is the third installment of a four-part series looking at potential options the Chargers have in the first round as we take a look a the edge rushers.
Why an edge rusher makes sense
The Chargers are seemingly set with Tuli Tuipulotu as a long-term member of this position group.
Tuipulotu registered a career-best 13.0 sacks in 2025 — good for the sixth-most in the NFL — to earn Pro Bowl honors for the first time in his career.
The 23-year-old, who could be in line for a contract extension, is a foundational piece and someone the Chargers can build around going forward.
Khalil Mack is back with the Chargers but the future Hall of Famer is essentially looking at his career one season at a time right now. Mack, who has 113.0 career sacks, is still an impact pass rusher and run defender.
Bud Dupree is also on the roster as a veteran leader and depth piece but is entering the final year of his contract. Kyle Kennard, a 2025 fourth-round pick, could look to take a step forward in Year 2 after seeing limited action as a rookie.
Overall, the Chargers could roll out this group now and play a game. But keeping en eye on the future is something The Athletic draft analyst Dane Brugler has in mind.
"I definitely think it's something they're going to be looking at early in the draft," Brugler said. "Tuli is an ascending player who is going to be in line for an extension here pretty soon, but then after him it's more older guys, short-term contracts, more question marks.
"When you draft, obviously you're thinking about 2026, but GMs have the 2027 roster up on their board, they're looking at 2028, what it's going to look like the next few years," Brugler added. "I think adding another pass rusher to the mix makes sense for right now and then someone who can become a starter down the line. Thankfully edge, in my opinion, is the deepest position in this class. There's a lot of options, especially in those early rounds."
Who could be the pick?
As Brugler noted above, the 2026 edge rusher class is viewed as a deep and talented group.
We will focus on four players here who could potentially be Round 1 options for the Chargers, beginning with Akheem Mesidor of Miami.
Mesidor is an older prospect at 25 years old and is listed at 6-foot-3 and 259 pounds. He tallied 12.5 sacks in 2025, which tied for second in the country and also added 17.5 tackles for loss.
Mesidor is generally viewed as Top 25 prospect, with Pro Football Focus tabbing him at No. 20 overall in their rankings. Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com has him at No. 23 overall while Brugler put him at No. 28 in his rankings. ESPN's Jordan Reid had Mesidor 33rd on his list.
PFF wrote:
Mesidor will be one of the older prospects in the class, but his pass-rush traits and technique stand out. He projects as a top-50 pick with an impact role as a 3-4 outside linebacker.
Auburn's Keldric Faulk, meanwhile, is just 20 years old and is listed at 6-foot-6 and 274 pounds. He posted 10.0 career sacks in college, including a 7.0-sack campaign in 2024.
Faulk is Brugler's No. 15 overall prospect while Reid (No. 20) and PFF (No. 22) both have him in the same range. Jeremiah ranked Faulk at No. 32 overall.
Brugler wrote:
Overall, Faulk has more "almost" plays than impact ones on his tape, but you bet on a developing, 20-year-old player with his exciting traits (he's similar in several ways to Mykel Williams as a prospect). The character and upside are promising, but how early a team drafts him is dependent on its appetite for risk.
T.J. Parker is looked at as a Top 30 prospect after his college career at Clemson, where he produced 21.5 sacks in three seasons. He had 11.0 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss for the Tigers in 2024.
Parker is listed at 6-foot-4 and 263 pounds and is currently 21 years old.
Jeremiah ranked Parker 24th overall while Reid (No. 28), PFF (No. 29) and Brugler (No. 31) each had the edge rusher in a similar cluster.
Jeremiah wrote:
Parker is an intriguing edge rusher with the versatility to slide inside. He had a monster 2024 campaign (11 sacks) but saw his production drop off this past season (five sacks). He is a rugged pass rusher with a powerful shake/bull move coming off the edge. He can jolt blockers with his hands before separating and closing the distance with the quarterback. He doesn't have an elite burst when rushing outside, but his quickness plays better when he rushes inside. Against the run, he can generate knock-back power at the point of attack and he's adept at keeping opponents' hands off his frame. Overall, Parker wasn't quite as impactful in 2025, which ultimately could lead to a real value selection for his drafting team, but he did help himself with a strong week at the Senior Bowl.
Finally, Missouri's Zion Young could find a way to sneak into the first round as he has recently generated some buzz ahead of next week's draft.
Young, who is 22 years old, is listed at 6-foot-6 and 267 pounds. He had 11.5 career sacks in college, including 6.5 this past season for the Tigers.
Young is ranked closely by Brugler (No. 37), PFF (No. 40) and Reid (No. 41).
Brugler wrote:
Young doesn't have the pass-rush quickness or diversity that will scare NFL offensive tackles, but he sets a firm edge in the run game and uses his NFL-caliber measurables and heavy hands to open pathways to the pocket. He has the floor of a quality backup and the ceiling of a starting base end for a physical NFL front.
How would this impact 2026 and beyond?
As mentioned above, the Chargers don't need to add to this room for the 2026 season if they don't want to, as the group of Tuipulotu, Mack, Dupree and Kennard could be a top-tier group.
But if we peek a year or two down the road, Tuipulotu could be playing on a hefty and well-deserved extension, meaning having an edge rusher on a rookie contract would help offset that cost.
Plus, with Mack (35 years old) and Dupree (33 years old) both on the back nine of their respective careers, adding another body here could give the Chargers a high-potential edge rusher to pair with Tuipulotu for years to come.