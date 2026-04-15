How Big of a Need Does Daniel Jeremiah Think Defensive Tackle is For Chargers in NFL Draft?

Is it a position of need?

Jeremiah surely believes so.

"It's pretty high up there," Jeremiah told Chargers.com. "I would go interior offensive line at No. 1 but defensive tackle and edge rusher would be right there. So it's in the top three for me."

The group as is has the pieces to line up and play heading into 2026, but Jeremiah believes adding a young player to the mix could be useful not only for the depth this season but moving forward.

Only Tart, Caldwell and Eboigbe are under contract after this season, so adding another player to the defensive trenches could help the depth of the position now and in the future.

Key Questions for 2026

1. What did you think about the Chargers extending Teair Tart ahead of free agency?

"I like it. He's proven to be really explosive and he plays on the other side of the line of scrimmage. Got a real knack for batting the ball down as well, just been a real disruptive player."

2. How do you look at the overall depth of this defensive line class?

"I don't think it's great because I don't have a first-round grade in the D-tackle group. I think there's five guys who are second-round players so there's a good little clump right there. There's a couple intriguing guys later on but I don't think it's a super dynamic group."

3. Who is a Round 2 or 3 prospect who could fit with the Chargers scheme?