How Big of a Need Does Daniel Jeremiah Think Defensive Tackle is For Chargers in NFL Draft?

Welcome to Part 8 of our draft preview series, which will be a position-by-position look at key prospects and where the Chargers roster stands ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. This series will include a look at which prospects could be options for the Chargers later this month.
We chatted with NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah to break down the defensive linemen in this draft class. Jeremiah can be found on X/Twitter @MoveTheSticks for his analysis.
Chargers status at defensive line
Teair Tart, Jamaree Caldwell, Dalvin Tomlinson, Justin Eboigbe, Scott Matlock, TeRah Edwards and Josh Fuga
The Chargers defensive line continued to elevate this past season.
At the forefront of it was none other than Teair Tart, who produced an even better season in Year 2 wearing powder blue.
Tart saw his playing time jump but so did his impact, posting a 74.7 PFF run defense grade, good for fifth among all linemen with at least 240 snaps. He's also added a total of 31 combined pressures over the past two seasons.
His presence was consistent, as was rookie Jamaree Caldwell, who was a contributor from the jump.
The 2025 third-round pick played in all 17 games and served as a key piece on the interior, notching his first career sack and five tackles for loss.
The Chargers also saw plenty of progress from Justin Eboigbe in his second season, racking up 6.0 sacks and being a versatile piece along the line in all 17 games.
The Bolts added to the room this offseason as well, signing veteran Dalvin Tomlinson who provides even more depth and size to the group.
The group is rounded out by Scott Matlock, who logged just 18 defensive snaps last season and played primarily at fullback. TeRah Edwards and Josh Fuga both spent time on the practice squad.
Take a look back at the best photos of the Chargers 2025 draft class in their inaugural NFL campaign.
Is it a position of need?
Jeremiah surely believes so.
"It's pretty high up there," Jeremiah told Chargers.com. "I would go interior offensive line at No. 1 but defensive tackle and edge rusher would be right there. So it's in the top three for me."
The group as is has the pieces to line up and play heading into 2026, but Jeremiah believes adding a young player to the mix could be useful not only for the depth this season but moving forward.
Only Tart, Caldwell and Eboigbe are under contract after this season, so adding another player to the defensive trenches could help the depth of the position now and in the future.
Key Questions for 2026
1. What did you think about the Chargers extending Teair Tart ahead of free agency?
"I like it. He's proven to be really explosive and he plays on the other side of the line of scrimmage. Got a real knack for batting the ball down as well, just been a real disruptive player."
2. How do you look at the overall depth of this defensive line class?
"I don't think it's great because I don't have a first-round grade in the D-tackle group. I think there's five guys who are second-round players so there's a good little clump right there. There's a couple intriguing guys later on but I don't think it's a super dynamic group."
3. Who is a Round 2 or 3 prospect who could fit with the Chargers scheme?
"Christen Miller from Georgia is probably going to go in the second-round range. He would be a good one. Chris McClellan from Missouri is big [6-foot-4 and 323 pounds] and he has long arms with some pass-rush upside there. He's an interesting one to me and will probably go around the third round. But I like him, a bigger-bodied guy."
Take a look back at photos of the Bolt Fam showing out during the 2025 season. Want to join the Bolt Fam? Click here for more information!