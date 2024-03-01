What WR Prospect Malik Nabers Said at the Combine

Another top receiver prospect in Washington's Rome Odunze also took the podium Friday morning in Indianapolis.

Odunze carries similar confidence as his counterpart Nabers when it comes to being the top receiver in this class.

"Absolutely. That's what it's about. It's about saying you're the best and then going out there and competing for it," Odunze said. "I do feel that way, so, of course. But, man, all these dudes are ballers.

"I'm just super honored to a part of the conversation and super grateful to be able to compete against guys like that," Odunze added. "I'm fans of their game as well."

The Washington standout led all of college football in receiving yards with 1,640 in 15 games and displayed his athleticism as a big receiver.

But he also believes there's more to his game than the contested catches he showcased enroute to the National Championship Game.

"I think a lot of people underrate my speed, my explosiveness," Odunze said. "See a lot of that on tape and my separation as well. I don't know where those things come from. If you watch the entire tape, you'll see."

Odunze is confident in what he can bring to a team at the next level, noting his mindset to continue to improve.

"I just think my versatility on the field," Odunze said. "I've shown all the skills that can translate to the NFL at a high level and different facets of my game and I think who I am as a person, who I am in the locker room, who I will be in the community are all A-plus."

Odunze later added: I would just say a student I am of the game. I am always willing to learn, always willing to understand there is room for improvement regardless of where I am in my career."

Fellow top receiver prospect Marvin Harrison, Jr., who is Jeremiah's No. 2 overall prospect, did not talk to the media Friday at the Combine.