5 Takeaways: Joe Hortiz Talks Salary Cap, Current Roster & Prospects at 2024 Combine

Joe Hortiz took to the podium Tuesday morning at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

Here are five takeaways from the Chargers General Manager in Indianapolis:

1. A look at top prospects

Hortiz is at the Combine for the first time as the Bolts GM. But he also has 26 years of NFL experience from his time in Baltimore, so he knows the ins and outs this week.

With Hortiz settled into his role with the Chargers, what are his top priorities over the next few days in Indianapolis?

Hortiz said Tuesday that getting quality face time with a prospect and learning about them off the field is just as important as their football production.

"With the players, obviously, it goes by position, but I think, really, half of it is what they do on the field — the type of player they are — but a lot of it is the person, too, the other half," Hortiz said. "You have to know what you're getting, as a person. I think that his makeup, what type of teammate he is, how coachable he is, his desire to play the game, the toughness, those are the things that really matter to me and our organization.

"Every combine is a valuable opportunity for us to get around players," Hortiz added.

Prospects can interview face-to-face with NFL teams in 18-minute timeslots.

Hortiz said the Bolts will maximize that window as much as possible.

"The 18 minutes we get them in the room to interview … you can get a lot out of 18 minutes by interviewing a player," Hortiz said. "Get to know them … it's a fun opportunity to get to know the guys."

As for the draft prospects in town, the Chargers currently hold the No. 5 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and could go a number of different directions.

Numerous position groups have been projected to the Bolts near the top of the draft, and Hortiz was asked about two of them in Indianapolis.

The first was wide receiver, as the Bolts could look to add a dynamic playmaker to pair with Justin Herbert.

"It's a passing game. In college, they spread it out more, receivers are getting so many more opportunities, so many more reps," Hortiz said. "That helps receivers develop faster, so when they get up to our level, they have a chance.

"They've seen a little bit more. We have more exposure to them," Hortiz added. "You look at the number of catches the receivers have now versus 15 years ago, it's impressive."

Reporters also inquired about the offensive line group, a position Hortiz said has noticeable depth.

"I'd say that it's pretty deep," Hortiz said. "It's weird, I get this question a lot every year leading up to the draft. It seems like there's players that every round, certainly in the offensive line, there are some other deep positions in the draft.