 Skip to main content
Chargers Homepage
Advertising

Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

5 Takeaways: Joe Hortiz Talks Salary Cap, Current Roster & Prospects at 2024 Combine

Feb 27, 2024 at 12:45 PM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

JH5

Joe Hortiz took to the podium Tuesday morning at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

Here are five takeaways from the Chargers General Manager in Indianapolis:

1. A look at top prospects

Hortiz is at the Combine for the first time as the Bolts GM. But he also has 26 years of NFL experience from his time in Baltimore, so he knows the ins and outs this week.

With Hortiz settled into his role with the Chargers, what are his top priorities over the next few days in Indianapolis?

Hortiz said Tuesday that getting quality face time with a prospect and learning about them off the field is just as important as their football production.

"With the players, obviously, it goes by position, but I think, really, half of it is what they do on the field — the type of player they are — but a lot of it is the person, too, the other half," Hortiz said. "You have to know what you're getting, as a person. I think that his makeup, what type of teammate he is, how coachable he is, his desire to play the game, the toughness, those are the things that really matter to me and our organization.

"Every combine is a valuable opportunity for us to get around players," Hortiz added.

Prospects can interview face-to-face with NFL teams in 18-minute timeslots.

Hortiz said the Bolts will maximize that window as much as possible.

"The 18 minutes we get them in the room to interview … you can get a lot out of 18 minutes by interviewing a player," Hortiz said. "Get to know them … it's a fun opportunity to get to know the guys."

As for the draft prospects in town, the Chargers currently hold the No. 5 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and could go a number of different directions.

Numerous position groups have been projected to the Bolts near the top of the draft, and Hortiz was asked about two of them in Indianapolis.

The first was wide receiver, as the Bolts could look to add a dynamic playmaker to pair with Justin Herbert.

"It's a passing game. In college, they spread it out more, receivers are getting so many more opportunities, so many more reps," Hortiz said. "That helps receivers develop faster, so when they get up to our level, they have a chance.

"They've seen a little bit more. We have more exposure to them," Hortiz added. "You look at the number of catches the receivers have now versus 15 years ago, it's impressive."

Reporters also inquired about the offensive line group, a position Hortiz said has noticeable depth.

"I'd say that it's pretty deep," Hortiz said. "It's weird, I get this question a lot every year leading up to the draft. It seems like there's players that every round, certainly in the offensive line, there are some other deep positions in the draft.

"It seems to be a lot, most years, the same positions — wide receiver, every year we're starting to put out more and more wide receivers because of the way college football has changed," Hortiz added. "But, yeah, it's a good depth draft for O-line."

2. The salary cap

The NFL announced Friday that it have set the salary cap at $255.4 million, a much higher figure than what was expected league wide. The 2023 salary cap was $224.8 million, meaning the 2024 number is a jump of more than $30 million.

The Bolts are now currently projected to be roughly $22 million over the cap, according to Over the Cap, a site that tracks each team's approximate cap space.

How does that number affect the Chargers?

"Obviously, the salary cap got bumped up a little bit higher than I think everyone was expecting, a little bit more," Hortiz said. "It gives us, certainly, some flexibility a little bit, more increased flexibility. We'll continue to talk through that over the next couple of weeks and have a plan of attack shortly."

The Chargers must be under the cap by 1 p.m. (PT) on March 13.

"In terms of the cap, I'm confident we can get there because you have to get there," Hortiz said with a laugh. "I have no choice but to get under the cap, so I can promise you that we're going to do that."

But even though there is considerable focus on roster moves at this time of year, Hortiz said Tuesday that the construction of the Bolts roster will be a 365-day initiative.

"I think that you're working to get the roster to where you want it every single day," Hortiz said. "That's leading up to the draft. Certainly, we're going to be taking a draft-centric approach. I believe in that.

"But, [unrestricted] free agency, June free agency, signings right before August, turning the roster during the season," Hortiz added. "The roster should never be where you want it, you're always trying to move ahead and get it. We're going to continue to work to add pieces, but we're going to do it throughout the year, at all at all times of the year."

3. Analyzing the current roster

The Chargers are scheduled to have 27 free agents when the New League Year begins in mid-March.

But the Bolts still have dozens of current players under contract for next season and beyond.

"The guys that are currently on our roster, they have an opportunity," Hortiz said.

Hortiz later added: "I'll say this, the guys that are currently on our roster, I like all of the players. I think that you find a role for them. That's what we do. In scouting, we find the things that they can do for the team. And we do it in coaching, what can they do well for us? I don't think that you eliminate any player, it's more of how they fit the team."

Hortiz said the Chargers front office and coaching staff are pulling double duty these days by working on free agency and the draft while also molding how the current roster could take shape.

"We're making progress on it. The staff really just got finalized last week," Hortiz said. "It's kind of a cross between installing the offense and installing the defense, while evaluating the players.

"That's natural because you're figuring out which players fit what we're going to do and how they're going to fit — and that's players on our roster, players in free agency," Hortiz added. "Kind of mixing it all together from a pro perspective."

One player Hortiz did mention by name was Herbert, who is set to enter his fifth season in the league.

"That's a unique opportunity for a first-time GM, I think — especially for a first time GM at a new organization, right? You may become one at your existing place, elevated into the role, but to be able to walk in and have Justin Herbert," Hortiz said.

"To have Justin, it's really cool and it's a great opportunity," Hortiz later added. "It's very unique. You don't get those chances right off the bat and that's what made this place such a special opportunity for me."

Chargers Impact Fund Hosts Bolts Book Club in Celebration of Black History Month

The Chargers Impact Fund hosted a special Bolts Book Club event in celebration of Black History Month, in a continued effort to bring provide the youth in our community with an opportunity to promote literacy skill development and foster an affinity for the arts. Over 40 youth athletes from the Snoop Youth Football League visited the home of the Los Angeles Chargers, SoFi Stadium, to join former All-Pro special teamer and Chargers Legend Kassim Osgood for a read-along session of Pigskins to Paintbrushes: The Story of Football-Playing Artist Ernie Barnes, who also holds the title of former Chargers offensive lineman. The group also toured the acclaimed Kinsey African American Art and History Collection exhibit at SoFi Stadium, which itself features artwork crafted by Barnes.

At the conclusion of the event, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Chargers Impact Fund gifted each the 40-plus youth athletes an Amazon Kindle, enhancing the accessibility of literature as the students continue on their reading journeys, providing books and learning enhancement materials at their fingertips. Since the inception of the Bolts Book Club in 2020, the Chargers have donated over 12,000 books to youth throughout Southern California, inspiring literary development for our next generation.

Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium
1 / 49

Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium
2 / 49

Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium
3 / 49

Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium
4 / 49

Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium
5 / 49

Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium
6 / 49

Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium
7 / 49

Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium
8 / 49

Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium
9 / 49

Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium
10 / 49

Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium
11 / 49

Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium
12 / 49

Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium
13 / 49

Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium
14 / 49

Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium
15 / 49

Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium
16 / 49

Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium
17 / 49

Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium
18 / 49

Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium
19 / 49

Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium
20 / 49

Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium
21 / 49

Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium
22 / 49

Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium
23 / 49

Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium
24 / 49

Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium
25 / 49

Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium
26 / 49

Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium
27 / 49

Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium
28 / 49

Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium
29 / 49

Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium
30 / 49

Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium
31 / 49

Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium
32 / 49

Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium
33 / 49

Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium
34 / 49

Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium
35 / 49

Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium
36 / 49

Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium
37 / 49

Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium
38 / 49

Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium
39 / 49

Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium
40 / 49

Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium
41 / 49

Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium
42 / 49

Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium
43 / 49

Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium
44 / 49

Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium
45 / 49

Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium
46 / 49

Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium
47 / 49

Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium
48 / 49

Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium
49 / 49

Bolts Book Club Black History Month Celebration at SoFi Stadium

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

4. Working with Harbaugh

Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh is not scheduled to speak with reporters this week in Indianapolis.

But Hortiz was naturally asked about Harbaugh's early impact on the Chargers.

"He cares, he's a great person and he's competitive," Hortiz said. "He wants to win ball games. It's all about getting better and being the best. I love him. It's been a blast.

"I'm talking about the enthusiasm that he has brought to the building. Every day, I come in in the morning, coming into his office, you feel his energy," Hortiz added. "Our players feel it, our coaching staff feels it. When he walks into the Draft Room when we're in meetings, the scouts feel it. It's exciting, it certainly is."

Hortiz spent the past 26 years in Baltimore, with 16 of those seasons coming with Harbaugh's brother, John, as the head coach.

Hortiz said Baltimore's Harbaugh gave his stamp of approval to Hortiz about his brother.

"I think that being with John for so long, I certainly had gotten to know Jim rather well," Hortiz said. "They're brothers, Jim coming into Baltimore when he was at Stanford and at Michigan, me going to visit him there.

"I think that John believes that we were going to be a great pair, knowing us both. He has told me that," Hortiz added. "He's happy that the two of us are together. I was looking forward to getting started with Jim and it's been awesome."

5. Plenty of new hires

The Bolts front office has some new faces of late — both on the coaching staff and in the front office.

Hortiz said he's been impressed by new and different voices coming together and working toward one goal.

"That's part of the excitement, right? When you sit in there and you have conversations, you learn what a coach likes in a player, what he's familiar with," Hortiz said. "You get ideas, you get different viewpoints of what the player can do.

"It's kind of a learning, growth, exploratory coming together. It's a great mixture. That's what makes it so much fun," Hortiz added. "I've had the opportunity to work with new coaches in the past, when we brought them in in Baltimore, and you get a different perspective. It's awesome. You can learn something from everyone. That's part of the excitement."

Hortiz brought in two experienced voices in Assistant General Manager Chad Alexander and Director of Player Personnel Strategy Corey Krawiec.

Hortiz offered his thoughts on both new hires.

"Chad is a guy that I've known for 25 years," Hortiz said. "I picked him up at the airport in Baltimore and worked with him there. An outstanding evaluator, he has worked in college and pro and kind of seen it all, done at all. Just a guy that I trust, his eyes and his ability to evaluate, and also his leadership. Just a great leader and going to be there to support.

"Corey was an outstanding analyst in Baltimore. He comes up with some really good ideas, has a different way of looking at things than I may look at it, as a scout, so it gives you different perspectives and explores different options," Hortiz added. "Two guys that I'm very excited to have. I'm thankful that the Spanos family helped get it done. It just shows their commitment to getting better and really improving the organization and the team wherever we can improve it."

Bolt Up!

Be the first to learn about 2024 Chargers Season Tickets

Related Content

news

5 Takeaways: Daniel Jeremiah Lays Out Bolts 1st-Round Trade Scenario

The NFL Network analyst held a conference call Thursday morning previewing the draft and 2024 Combine in Indianapolis
news

5 Takeaways: Why the Chargers Coordinators Can't Wait to Work With Jim Harbaugh

"The way he thinks, he's all football. Whatever we can do to help this team win games, that's what he's about."
news

5 Takeaways: Why Joe Hortiz is Fired Up to Partner With Jim Harbaugh

"It's going to be a partnership. There's a time for the GM to lead and then, certainly, when we kick it off, that's when the head coach leads. I'm going to do everything that I can to support him and give him everything he needs to win."
news

5 Takeaways: How Jim Harbaugh Will Bring a New Attitude & Era to the Chargers

"The team, the team, the team. It's going to be a team effort. There won't be any magic formulas. The only ones I know are good old fashioned hard work and team work."
news

5 Takeaways: How Justin Herbert Views the Future of the Chargers

"We have complete faith and trust in the front office to do their job and they've done a great job so far. Hopefully I'm able to talk with them and offer whatever advice I have."
news

5 Takeaways: Chargers Proud of Compete Level in Week 18 Finale

 "A lot of our games were just like the game today … came down to the very last series. Unfortunately, we were on the wrong side of that too many times this year."
news

5 Final Thoughts: Bolts Fully Focused Ahead of Season Finale

"We have a job to do. We signed up for 17 of these things and we're excited about playing the last one."
news

5 Takeaways: Khalil Mack Hits Massive Milestone With 100th Career Sack

"He's a legend. Wish we got the win for him, I know that's what he's upset about right now ... but it's not to take away from the season he's had, the teammate he's been."
news

5 Final Thoughts: Bolts Looking to Play Spoiler vs. Broncos

"You put everything into this game ... there's a ton of pride. This matters to a lot of people. Not just in this building — but especially in this building — it matters a lot.."
news

5 Takeaways: Bolts Show Fight, Togetherness in Week 16 

"We wanted every player to fight for each other, no matter what. If there was ever a guy that wasn't going to do it, we were going to pull them out. We didn't have any of that."
news

5 Final Thoughts: Bolts Look to Rally Around Giff Smith in Week 16

"Everybody likes Giff. Everybody knows the type of man he is, the type of leader he is. Very honest, very blunt, forthcoming ... so it's definitely what you want in this situation."

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Let's Play: Jordan McFadden and Scott Matlock in Madden 24

On the latest edition of Let's Play, rookie defensive lineman Scott Matlock and rookie offensive lineman Jordan McFadden go head-to-head in a game of Madden 24, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Lets Play: Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray in FIFA 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, linebackers Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray go head-to-head in FIFA 23, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers players. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Lets Play: Alohi Gilman and Michael Davis race in F1 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, safety Alohi Gilman and cornerback Michael Davis go head-to-head in F1 22, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers players. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 11 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 10 of the players finished the 2023 season on the team's practice squad:
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Ty Shelby to Active Roster; Place Justin Hollins on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the active roster. In a corresponding move, outside linebacker Justin Hollins on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not been activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
video

Lets Play: Quentin Johnston vs. Derius Davis in Madden 24

On the latest edition of Let's Play, rookie wide receivers Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis go head-to-head in a game of Madden 24, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Elevate Two Others

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not be activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Max Duggan to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Waive Sebastian Joseph-Day

The Chargers on Friday waived defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Will Grier to the active roster from New England's practice squad and signed center Cameron Tom to the active roster from the practice squad. In corresponding moves, the Bolts placed center/guard Will Clapp on Reserve/Injured and waived quarterback Max Duggan. The team also signed center Brent Laing to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Stephen Anderson and Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today elevated tight end Stephen Anderson and defensive lineman Christopher Hinton from the practice squad for tonight's game.
news

Chargers Place Justin Herbert on Injured Reserve; Activate Joshua Palmer

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed quarterback Justin Herbert on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Joshua Palmer from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In addition, the team signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster and signed cornerback Matt Hankins to the practice squad.
news

Justin Herbert Injury Update

Justin Herbert will undergo surgery today to repair a fracture to his right index finger.
news

Chargers Place Zack Bailey on Injured Reserve; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed guard/tackle Zack Bailey on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated safety JT Woods from Reserve/Non-Football Illness. In a corresponding move, the team waived wide receiver Simi Fehoko. The Bolts also signed running back Elijah Dotson to the practice squad.
news

Chargers Sign Alex Erickson to Active Roster; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Alex Erickson to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Elijah Dotson. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Ravens Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson and Hunter Kampmoyer

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Joey Bosa on Injured Reserve; Sign Andrew Farmer II to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Joey Bosa on Reserve/Injured. In corresponding moves, the team signed outside linebacker Andrew Farmer II to the active roster and also signed fullback Zander Horvath to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Tanner Muse on Injured Reserve; Sign Blake Lynch to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed linebacker Tanner Muse on Reserve/Injured and signed linebacker Blake Lynch to the active roster. The team also signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Terrell Bynum and Alex Erickson

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Packers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 10:00am at Lambeau Field.
news

Chargers Place Chris Rumph II on Injured Reserve; Sign Justin Hollins

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Chris Rumph II on Reserve/Injured and signed outside linebacker Justin Hollins to the active roster from the New York Giants' practice squad. The team also signed tight end Stephen Anderson to the practice squad and released defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Lions Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Jets Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the New York Jets on Monday Night Football at 5:15pm at MetLife Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Jalen Guyton, Otito Ogbonnia; Place Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve and Waive Christopher Hinton

The Bolts made four roster moves — including putting wide receiver Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve — ahead of Monday night's game against the Jets
video

All In: Episode 5 | Tell the Truth

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 3, the Chargers return home from Kansas City needing to regroup. As they prepare for Sunday Night Football vs the Chicago Bears, the coaching staff challenges the team to tell the truth about what happened and play football with the joy and passion they had growing up.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Nick Vannett Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Nick Vannett to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived tight end Tre' McKitty yesterday.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Bears Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
Latest News
Advertising