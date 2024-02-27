Why Justin Herbert Believes Jim Harbaugh is 'Definitely a Guy You Want to Play For'

The conversations for now between head coach and quarterback have been on the surface as the Bolts worked on filling out their staff and tackle the NFL Scouting Combine.

But still, Herbert can't wait to get started when the offseason program begins.

"I think right now it's kind of just broad topics," Herbert said. "I think he's got so much going on with scouting, Combine, putting together the entire offense like I said. I'm sure that in the next couple of months, especially when OTAs get started up, we'll get into the finer details.

"Just really excited to work with him," Herbert added. "From the short conversations we've had so far, it's been really exciting."

Among the additions to the staff was the return of quarterbacks coach Shane Day, who was with the team in the same position from 2021 to 2022.

Herbert was elated about Day's return and had some high praise for the way he leads the quarterback room.

"Shane Day has been one of my favorite coaches of all time," Herbert said. "Just his understanding of the game, the way he treats that quarterback room, the way he gets prepared. He's a true professional and you can kind of talk to that as well.