Mailbag: What Position Do the Bolts Target in the Draft?

Q: Give us the goods, Rick. What position are the Bolts targeting in the draft? I want to take one of those safeties (Derwin James) or a DT like Vita Vea – Dan Reese
A: I'll find out the same time you do, Dan. The Chargers have a proven track record of running a tight ship with no leaks of who they are targeting in the draft. However, your question got me thinking. What positions have the Bolts drafted the most under General Manager Tom Telesco? I went back, tallied it up and here is the breakdown:
QB: 1
RB: 2
FB: 1
WR: 3
TE: 1
G/C: 5
DL: 4
LB: 7
CB: 3
S: 2
K: 0
P: 1
Q: Do you think Rayshawn Jenkins will get the chance to step up this year? – Brandon Lass
A: Absolutely. Rayshawn made great strides as the year went on, and as is the case for most second-year players, will be expected to contribute more now that he has a year in the NFL under his belt. The Miami product is capable of playing both positions, and can bring the lumber as an enforcer on the back end. He is someone I'll definitely have my eye on when the offseason program starts in a few weeks.
Q: Which Quarterback, if any, has caught your eye in this year's draft? – Michael Gomez
A: There are two outside the big four of Josh Allen, Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield and Josh Rosen who intrigue me. The first is Oklahoma State's Mason Rudolph. He obviously had a prolific collegiate career, but he was my favorite player to speak at the podium at the Combine. I was impressed by his maturity as well as the thoughtful responses he gave to the throngs of reporters. The other is Kyle Lauletta, who I admittedly knew nothing about prior to February. He played at Richmond, and is a name unfamiliar to most. However, after reading his scouting reports and watching some clips, Lauletta is a raw QB who I am eager to see at the next level.