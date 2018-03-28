Mailbag: What Position Do the Bolts Target in the Draft?

A: There are two outside the big four of Josh Allen, Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield and Josh Rosen who intrigue me. The first is Oklahoma State's Mason Rudolph. He obviously had a prolific collegiate career, but he was my favorite player to speak at the podium at the Combine. I was impressed by his maturity as well as the thoughtful responses he gave to the throngs of reporters. The other is Kyle Lauletta, who I admittedly knew nothing about prior to February. He played at Richmond, and is a name unfamiliar to most. However, after reading his scouting reports and watching some clips, Lauletta is a raw QB who I am eager to see at the next level.