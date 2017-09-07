Mailbag: What is the Mike McCoy Factor vs. Denver?

Q: How much will Mike McCoy being with Denver help them this week when game planning against us? – Dana Fremmers

A: Quite a few questions about McCoy this week, which makes sense since the Bolts' head coach for the past four seasons is now the Broncos' offensive coordinator. This is not a question I can really answer – which is why I made sure to get Denver's perspective during our weekly conference call with the opponent. Ironically enough, edge rusher Von Miller and Head Coach Vance Joseph gave two totally different viewpoints:

Miller – "Of course he was the head coach over there for four years, so there are going to be some things that he can give us tips on with individual players and stuff. With each individual player, he was there for four years, so he can give us tips on everybody."

Joseph – "I'm assuming some things are going to change. When you have too much information from a previous regime, you can almost begin to start guessing. I don't want our guys to guess. I want them to read their keys and play hard."

Q: Who was the biggest shocker to make the roster? – Vince Gualerichia