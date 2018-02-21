Mailbag: Is the Combine Really That Important?

A: The Combine is important…but overrated. What a player does throughout his college career is far more important than how much they can lift or what their time is in a three-cone drill. However, if a player performs exceptionally well or does absolutely awful, it will cause teams to go back and take another look at their tape. The way the Combine is most important is the medical testing. This is when teams get their first, real look at prospects' heights and weights, and also learn about any injury history. In addition, the interviews at night in the train station allow teams a 15-minute window to learn about a player's makeup both on and off the field. In essence, what the fans see on TV is far and away the least important part of the Combine.