Mailbag: Former Chargers to Root on in the AAF?

A: Man, it's hard to answer this question without knowing more context. Are we talking about tackling in open space? Taking down the quarterback? The hardest-hitting tackler? Those are just a few of the scenarios that may change my pick. There are several guys I want to mention, but overall, I have to go with your buddy and say Derwin James. After all, he led the team in tackles and became the first rookie in franchise history to surpass the record of at least 100. He is outstanding in the open field, can really lay the lumber and wrap up with the best of them. One tackle in particular stands out, and that came in the Week 15 comeback thriller over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bolts desperately needed a stop, and he had to bring down the powerful 6-5, 260-pound Travis Kelce. Well, he did just that, tackling the tight end just shy of the sticks without giving up an inch to force the Chiefs to punt. So, while there are so many others I want to mention, including Joey Bosa and Adrian Phillips to name a few, I have to go with the All-Pro safety.