Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Mailbag: Former Chargers to Root on in the AAF?

Feb 14, 2019 at 01:40 PM
Henne_Ricky
Ricky Henne

Managing Editor

021419olivderaaf

Q: Hi Ricky, I saw highlights of (Braedon) Bowman and (Mike) Bercovici this weekend in the AAF. Do you know how many ex-Chargers are playing so I can root for them? Bolt Up – Tar Ginzoa

A: Sure thing, Tar. And I must mention I love the fact that you still root for those with Chargers ties. I'll be doing the same thing, and hope to get to a game or two eventually. Anyway, by my count there are 17 former Chargers suiting up in the Alliance of American Football. The Atlanta Legends boast DT Bijhon Jackson and K Younghoe Koo while the Birmingham Iron have Bowman, K Nick Novak, RB Anthony Manzo-Lewis and CB Channing Stribling. The Salt Lake Stallions feature former fan favorite RB Branden Oliver as well as DT Tenny Palepoi while the San Antonio Commanders roster includes RB Kenneth Farrow, TE Cole Hunt and K Nick Rose. However, no team has more former Chargers than the San Diego Fleet with six. They include QB Mike Bercovici, RB Terrell Watson, WR Nelson Spruce, TE Ben Johnson, T Brett Boyko and CB Greg Ducre.

Q: My boy and I keep debating who is the best tackler on the Chargers. I say Melvin Ingram and he says Derwin James. Settle this, Rick! – Jonas McFadden

A: Man, it's hard to answer this question without knowing more context. Are we talking about tackling in open space? Taking down the quarterback? The hardest-hitting tackler? Those are just a few of the scenarios that may change my pick. There are several guys I want to mention, but overall, I have to go with your buddy and say Derwin James. After all, he led the team in tackles and became the first rookie in franchise history to surpass the record of at least 100. He is outstanding in the open field, can really lay the lumber and wrap up with the best of them. One tackle in particular stands out, and that came in the Week 15 comeback thriller over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bolts desperately needed a stop, and he had to bring down the powerful 6-5, 260-pound Travis Kelce. Well, he did just that, tackling the tight end just shy of the sticks without giving up an inch to force the Chiefs to punt. So, while there are so many others I want to mention, including Joey Bosa and Adrian Phillips to name a few, I have to go with the All-Pro safety.

Q: You ready for the Combine? – Colton O.

A: Heck yeah! Are you?? We're gonna have great stuff all week long once again from Indy, so be sure to stay tuned for content galore!

Q: Am I the only one excited for Cardale Jones next year? We don't hear nothing about him anymore and I watched him at Ohio State and I'm telling you the guy is the future. – J.J. Vaskili

A: I think you'll start hearing more about Cardale as we get closer to the start of the offseason program. He spent all last season honing his craft on the practice squad, and he certainly has the arm and raw skillset to play the position. This offseason will be a big one for the quarterback, so I'm right up there with you as someone quite excited to see him back on the field. As Head Coach Anthony Lynn has often pointed out, there's something to be said for a quarterback who didn't lose a single game in college. Speaking with him throughout the year, it's clear Jones is motivated to go out there and state his case that he's a starting caliber NFL quarterback. And after seeing what he did for the Buckeyes, I'm not going to ever bet against Cardale Jones!

Related Content

news

Chargers Mailbag - GM Edition with Tom Telesco

You asked. He answered.

news

GM Tom Telesco to Answer Your Questions in Special Fan Mailbag

Here's your rare opportunity to ask the Bolts' general manger anything on your mind.

news

Mailbag: How Will Derwin James and Nasir Adderley Fit Together?

Ricky Henne answers fan questions in his latest mailbag.

news

Mailbag: Should We Be Excited About Last Year's Summer Standout?

Ricky Henne answers fan questions in his weekly mailbag.

news

Mailbag: What's Most Exciting About This Year's Draft Class?

Ricky Henne answers fan questions in his latest mailbag.

news

Mailbag: What Games Should We Look Forward to Most?

Ricky Henne answers fan questions in his latest mailbag.

news

Mailbag: What's the Art of a Draft Day Trade?

Ricky Henne answers fan questions in his latest mailbag.

news

Mailbag: What Can We Expect From Artavis Scott, Dylan Cantrell & Kyzir White?

Ricky Henne answers fan questions in his latest mailbag.

news

Mailbag: What Position Might the Bolts Address via the Draft?

Ricky Henne answers fan questions in his latest mailbag.

news

Mailbag: Will the Bolts Consider a Draft Day Trade?

Ricky Henne answers fan questions in his latest mailbag.

news

Mailbag: What's the Latest on Free Agency Plans?

Ricky Henne answers fan questions in his latest mailbag.

news

Mailbag: How "Aggressive" Will the Bolts be in Free Agency?

Ricky Henne answers fan questions in his weekly mailbag.

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cardinals Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Zion Johnson vs. Jamaree Salyer in NBA 2K21

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Zion Johnson & Jamaree Salyer go head-to-head in a game of NBA 2K21. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chiefs vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 6

Follow the Chargers' resilient journey through the adversity of their 2022 season so far on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs 49ers Hype Video

The Chargers visit the 49ers for a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs. Shawne Merriman

Do you think you can win in a fight against Mike Tyson? If the WWE called you to perform at Wrestlemania would you go? On this episode we get to find out more with Shawne Merriman and Sebastian Joseph-Day over a game of Between 2 Kegs, presented by Bud Light

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Falcons Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Place Donald Parham Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed tight end Donald Parham Jr., on Reserve/Injured. In addition, Los Angeles activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jeremiah Attaochu; Place J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback J.C. Jackson on Reserve/Injured.

video

Let's Play: DeAndre Carter vs. Gerald Everett in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, DeAndre Carter & Gerald Everett go head-to-head for a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers playmakers. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Seahawks vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy to Active Roster; Place Joshua Kelley on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed running back Joshua Kelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 5 | The Breaking Point

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go behind running back Joshua Kelley's emergence as the complementary back to RB1 Austin Ekeler and how the Chargers kickstarted their run game after the first three weeks of the season.

video

Let's Play: Breiden Fehoko vs. Christian Covington in NHL 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Breiden Fehoko & Christian Covington go head-to-head for a game of NHL 22. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers defensive ends. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Broncos Hype Video

The Chargers return home for a primetime clash with the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and tackle Foster Sarell from the practice squad for Monday's game.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Kyle Van Noy vs. Shawne Merriman

On the second episode of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Kyle Van Noy goes lights out against Shawne Merriman in pong. From the worst advice Shawne ever got on the field to a story from Kyle's days on the Patriots: Belichick vs Gronk, find out who takes the win in Between 2 Kegs powered by Bud Light.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Taylor Bertolet

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

Latest News
Advertising