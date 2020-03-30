Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Monday, Mar 30, 2020 10:27 AM

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Wide Receiver Darius Jennings

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Darius Jennings.

Jennings, a four-year NFL veteran, comes to the Chargers from the Tennessee Titans. Over the last two seasons with Tennessee, he returned 31 kickoffs for 894 yards, including a 94-yarder for a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins. In 2018, Jennings led the NFL with a 31.7-yard average, returning 22 kicks for 698 yards.

The Virginia product was signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Cleveland Browns in 2015 after concluding his collegiate career as the top kickoff returner in Cavaliers history with 1,839 career return yards — ranking eighth in the nation in 2014 with a 27.1 yards-per-return average. Jennings also finished his Virginia tenure ranked in the top-10 in school annals in receptions (fifth) and receiving yards (ninth).

Darius Jennings

#11 WR

  • Height: 5-10
  • Weight: 180 lbs
  • College: Virginia

