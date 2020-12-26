Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Transactions

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jessie Lemonier to Active Roster; Place Uchenna Nwosu on Injured Reserve

Dec 26, 2020 at 12:58 PM
Chargers Communications

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive end Jessie Lemonier to the active roster and placed defensive end Uchenna Nwosu on Reserve/Injured. The team also activated defensive end Joe Gaziano and tight end Matt Sokol from the practice squad.

Lemonier has appeared in four games for the Bolts this year after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Liberty. A former athlete at Ventura (Calif.) College, he transferred and played two seasons (2018-19) at Liberty to close out his collegiate career. Lemonier totaled 135 tackles (74 solo), 20.5 sacks and 29 tackles for loss while playing for the Flames.

This is a 2020 photo of Lemonier Jessie of the Los Angeles Chargers NFL football team. This image reflects the Los Angeles Chargers active roster as of Saturday, August 1, 2020 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Jessie Lemonier

#90 DE

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 240 lbs
  • College: Liberty

With 30 sacks at Northwestern, Gaziano finished his collegiate career No. 1 in school history. He added 153 tackles (100 solo) and 48.5 tackles for loss in 47 career games for the Wildcats. Gaziano ended up earning first-team All-Big Ten honors as a senior and third-team recognition as a junior.

This is a 2020 photo of Gaziano Joe of the Los Angeles Chargers NFL football team. This image reflects the Los Angeles Chargers active roster as of Saturday, August 1, 2020 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Joe Gaziano

#92 DE

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 280 lbs
  • College: Northwestern

Sokol spent most of the 2019 season on Los Angeles' practice squad after signing as an undrafted free agent from Michigan State. He spent time with Jacksonville and Detroit before returning to the Bolts this year. Sokol had a 17-yard reception in the team's 2019 preseason finale at San Francisco. Collegiately, the 6-6 tight end hauled in 31 passes for 348 yards and two scores for the Spartans.

201108_Headshot_Matt_Sokol

Matt Sokol

#48 TE

  • Height: 6-6
  • Weight: 260 lbs
  • College: Michigan State
