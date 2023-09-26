Los Angeles Chargers Place Mike Williams on Injured Reserve; Sign Wide Receiver Simi Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed wide receiver Mike Williams on Reserve/Injured and signed wide receiver Simi Fehoko to the active roster from Pittsburgh's practice squad. The team also signed safety AJ Finley to the practice squad.

Fehoko came into the NFL as a fifth-round selection (179th overall) of the Dallas Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft before beginning the 2023 season on Pittsburgh's practice squad. He appeared in 10 career games over his first two seasons, hauling in three passes for 24 yards (8.0 avg.) while also providing value on special teams.