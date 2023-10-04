Los Angeles Chargers Claim Cornerback Essang Bassey

Bassey returns to Los Angeles, where he ended the 2021 season by appearing in one game for the Bolts and registering a solo tackle. He originally came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Wake Forest, signing with Denver in 2020. Bassey has appeared in 32 career games with the Broncos and Chargers, making four starts and totaling 42 tackles (33 solo), an interception, four tackles for loss, four passes defensed and a fumble recovery. In 52 games with the Demon Deacons, Bassey totaled 228 career tackles (162 solo), five interceptions, a sack, 50 passes defensed and three fumble recoveries.