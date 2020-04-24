Chargers Move Up to Draft LB Kenneth Murray at No. 23 Overall

After making a trade with the New England Patriots, the Los Angeles Chargers selected Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray with the 23rd overall pick in the first round of Thursday's 2020 NFL Draft.
In exchange for the 23rd pick, the Chargers sent their second- and third-round picks to the Patriots (37th and 71st overall).
The Missouri City, TX native is the first linebacker selected in the first round by the Chargers since Larry English in 2009. Murray (6-foot-2, 241 pounds) appeared in 40 career games for the Sooners, amassing 325 tackles (36.5 for loss), and 9.5 sacks.
Murray earned third-team All American and first-team All-Big 12 Honors in 2019. He joins a linebacking corps that includes Drue Tranquill, Denzel Perryman, Kyzir White, Uchenna Nwosu and newly signed Nick Vigil, among others.
The Chargers' next scheduled pick is at No. 112 overall in the fourth round, which takes place on Saturday.