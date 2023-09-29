Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Grammy Award Winning Los Angeles Latin Rock Band Ozomatli & Mexican-American Pop Culture Icon Don Cheto Highlight Chargers' Gameday Celebration of Latino Heritage 

Sep 28, 2023 at 05:55 PM
Fans attending Chargers' "Puro Familia" Gameday Celebration, presented by Pacifico, will enjoy a fiesta of Latin-themed activations at the game

In conjunction with the NFL's celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Los Angeles Chargers will amplify the rich history, heritage and tradition of Latinos while honoring the community's positive impact on the game of football, our city and country as a whole during the team's divisional battle with the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Oct. 1 at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. PT.  

Embodying the cultural mosaic that is Los Angeles, the Chargers' gameday theme "Puro Familia" also reflects the organization's year-round embrace of its Latino fan base. Aimed at immersing fans in the rich tapestry of Latino culture, activations prior to Sunday's kickoff include plaza performances by Mariachi Juvenil Herencia Michoacana, a mix of Mexican cuisine offerings, retail promotions, a car show featuring classic low-rider cars and live mural painting. Additionally, resident Chargers' DJ/violinist/singer Esther Anaya – who herself is Columbian-born – will keep the energy high with performances throughout the day.

The day's festivities culminate at halftime with a special performance featuring Los Angeles rock band Ozomatli. The Grammy award-winning group is known for incorporating a wide array of musical styles into their unique sound – including urban-Latino fused with elements of hip-hop, salsa, dancehall, cumbia, samba, funk, merengue, comparsa, East LA R&B, New Orleans second line, Jamaican ragga and Indian raga. Ozomatli's latest outreach is to the younger generation with their new children's book, "Moose On The Loose." Their music has been recognized and celebrated widely - having won two Grammy Awards, a Latin Grammy and serving as official U.S. Cultural Ambassadors playing to audiences around the world.

Chargers Spanish-language TV and radio partner, Que Buena Los Angeles, will have a strong presence at the game as well highlighted by a special appearance by Don Cheto, host of the No. 1 syndicated national Spanish-language morning radio show in the U.S. entitled "Don Cheto Al Aire (DCAA)." A cultural icon within the Latino community, Don Cheto will energize the crowd as the official cannon firer while Que Buena personalities including Said Garcia Solis, Gisselle Bravo, and Elvin David "El Chino" will be in attendance to add to the excitement. Additionally, Marlene Quinto, host of the popular Spanish-language radio midday show "Al Chile con Marlene Quinto," will be at the Chargers tailgate area where Juanita's Foods will delight fans with Mexican cuisine samples.

Sunday's National Anthem will be performed by Grammy-nominated Mexican American singer-songwriter Lupita Infante. Nominated at the 2020 Latin Grammy for her song "Dejaré" (cowritten with Luciano Luna), Infante, the granddaughter of beloved Mexican singer and actor Pedro Infante Cruz, made her Sony Music Latin debut with the single "Hazme Tuya," which she co-wrote with Alfredo "El Komander" Ríos. In 2020, her song "Dejaré" was nominated for a Latin Grammy Award.

The Chargers will offer exclusive Latino Heritage themed merchandise, while supplies last, in the Equipment Room at SoFi Stadium (Level 4, South Endzone) as well as ancillary team store locations. Latino Heritage Capsule Collection Photo Link: LHMerch

Here's what to look for at Sunday's game:

Tailgate Lot – Pink Lot

·      Juanita's Foods Tailgate Zone: Experience authentic Mexican flavors with a variety of Juanita's products, sharing a legacy of more than seventy-five years.

Level 6 South

·      Mister Toledo x Chargers Latino Heritage mural creation from 11am to 1pm: Witness the creation of a mural by Mexican Southern Californian artist Daniel "Mister Toledo" Toledo, who draws inspiration from his life and explores the human experience through art.

·      Pegasus Car Show from 9am to 1pm: Celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Pegasus club, showcasing classic cars like Bel Airs and Impalas, each representing the cultural spirit of Los Angeles.

American Airlines Plaza

·      Mariachi Juvenil Herencia Michoacana from 12:00 – 12:20pm (Lower AA) and 12:30 – 12:50pm (Upper AA): Enjoy the vibrant melodies of this talented group, which won first place at Mariachi Nationals earlier this year.

While the Chargers celebrate Latino Heritage month annually, "Puro Familia" is more than a gameday theme; it's a part of our team's DNA year-round. We proudly recognize Latinos' contributions through in-game honors, business partnerships, community events, and the "Puro Chargers" platform— a rallying cry that is as synonymous as "Bolt Up" with our fanbase. Additionally, we're committed to making a positive impact on the Latino community, as evidenced by recent events such as the Play 60 Camp for elementary students from the Long Beach School District and an upcoming Spanish book reading by Mexican-American cornerback Mike Davis and his mother at the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Los Angeles' Bell Gardens Club on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

More information and content surrounding "Puro Familia" can be found at www.chargers.com/puro-chargers.

Bolt Up!

