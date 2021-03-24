Chargers Agree to Terms with Outside Linebacker Kyler Fackrell

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell.
Fackrell, who originally came into the NFL as a third-round selection by the Green Bay Packers in 2016, has appeared in 73 total games with 18 starts. He has posted 127 tackles (88 solo), 20.5 sacks, forced two fumbles and an interception for his career. Fackrell set a single-season career high with 10.5 sacks with the Packers in 2018 and most recently spent last season with the New York Giants, posting four sacks along with a 46-yard pick-six in nine starts.
The Mesa, Ariz., native played four seasons at Utah State, totaling 253 tackles (104 solo), 12 sacks, four interceptions, five forced fumbles and seven recoveries. Fackrell earned first-team All-Mountain West honors as a senior after ranking first in the nation with five fumble recoveries and registering a team-record 12 quarterback hurries. As a sophomore for the Aggies in 2013, he contributed on offense by catching a four-yard touchdown pass.
