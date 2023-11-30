Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Khalil Mack Named AFC Defensive Player of the Month

Nov 30, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Chargers Communications
Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Khalil Mack today was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month by the league office. It marks the third Defensive Player of the Month honor of his career.

Mack continued his All-Pro-caliber play in November, leading all NFL players during the month with 6.0 sacks, two strip-sacks and three multi-sack games. He added 23 tackles (19 solo), five tackles for loss, five quarterback hits and three passes defensed. Mack became just the second player in the last 15 years to record five sacks, five tackles for loss, multiple pass breakups and multiple strip-sacks in a single November and is the sixth player to do so in any month over the past 15 seasons.

In 12 games this season, Mack ranks tied for third in the NFL with 13 sacks and is tied for the league lead with four strip-sacks. He joined Hall of Famer Kevin Greene as the second player to have a 12-sack season with three different franchises since individual sacks became an official statistic in 1982.

Mack is the ninth different Charger to win the monthly accolade and is the second Charger in as many seasons to win AFC Defensive Player of the Month for November, joining safety Derwin James Jr., last season. He was previously named Defensive Player of the Month twice (NFC in September 2018, AFC in November 2016).

The seven-time Pro Bowl selection has also been recognized four times as AFC Defensive Player of the Week (2023 Week 4, 2016 Week 12, 2016 Week 9 and 2015 Week 14). His most recent weekly award came following a six-sack performance in Week 4 this season, just the sixth game of six or more sacks by any NFL player since individual sacks began being tracked in 1982.

Scenes from Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November

Check out the best photos from Khalil Mack's 6 sack, 23 tackle (19 solo), five tackle for loss, five quarterback hit effort that earned him AFC Defensive Player of the Month honors.

Check out the best shots of Khalil Mack's AFC Defensive Player of the Month November 2023
