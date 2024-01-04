Khalil Mack and Keenan Allen Selected to 2024 Pro Bowl Games

The National Football League today announced the Los Angeles Chargers will be represented by outside linebacker Khalil Mack and wide receiver Keenan Allen at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games in Orlando. Mack was selected as a starter for the AFC for the second-straight year.

Additionally, seven more Chargers were named alternates for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games: Safety Derwin James Jr. (first alternate), tackle Rashawn Slater (first), wide receiver Derius Davis (first) as a return specialist, outside linebacker Joey Bosa (second), long snapper Josh Harris (second), kicker Cameron Dicker (third) and quarterback Justin Herbert (fourth).

Mack has been named a Pro Bowler for the eighth time in his career, including his second-straight as a starter for the AFC. The defensive captain set a new career-high with 16.0 sacks, which ranks fourth in the NFL, while his four strip-sacks are tied for No. 2. In the Week 4 victory over Las Vegas, Mack turned in a career performance with a franchise-record six sacks, becoming the sixth player to have six sacks in a single game since the stat began being tracked in 1982. He joined Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas as the only players over that span to have multiple games with five or more sacks. Mack continued his domination, earning AFC Defensive Player of the Month in November by posting six sacks, two strip-sacks, five tackles for loss and three pass breakups.

Allen has been named an all-star in six of the past seven seasons. He set the single-season franchise record with 108 receptions this season, which ranks fourth in the NFL despite missing the last three games due to injury. The former Comeback Player of the Year eclipsed 900 career catches faster than any player in history, doing so in his 139th career game. In a commanding Week 3 performance, Allen hauled in a franchise-record 18 receptions for 215 yards and added a touchdown pass, becoming the third player ever to have 10 catches and 100 yards in a single game while also throwing a touchdown. The display marked the third of Allen's career with at least 15 receptions, the most by any player in NFL history.

A three-time Pro Bowler, James leads the defense this season with 117 tackles (79 solo). He is the only AFC defensive back in 2023 to have over 100 tackles, two sacks, five tackles for loss and an interception. James continued to be the Swiss-Army Knife of the defense, becoming the fourth player and only defensive back in the last 20 seasons to top 400 tackles, nine sacks and eight interceptions within the first 60 games of a career.

Slater, who earned Pro Bowl recognition following his rookie season, returned to protect Herbert's blindside after missing most of last season due to injury. In 16 starts, Slater blocked for Los Angeles passers to total more than 4,000 passing yards and 24 touchdowns to just eight interceptions. The Chargers offense is averaging more than 230 net passing yards per game for the 11th-straight season, the longest active streak in the NFL and tied for the third-longest streak in NFL history.

In his rookie season, Davis has made an immediate impact as one of the NFL's most explosive return specialists. He has a conference-best 385 yards on 25 punt returns, including one that went for an 87-yard touchdown, to lead all qualified returners in the NFL with a 16.0-yard punt return average. Davis can be the first Chargers player since 1973 to lead the league in punt return average and has a chance to set the record for the best punt return average by a qualified rookie returner since the 1970 NFL-AFL Merger.