Chargers Select RB Joshua Kelley in Fourth Round

The Los Angeles Chargers selected UCLA running back Joshua Kelley with the 112th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The former Bruin finished the 2019 season with 229 carries, 1,060 yards and 12 touchdowns adding an additional 11 receptions for 71 yards and one touchdown in the air. During his junior year, he rushed for 1,243 yards and 12 scores on 225 carries earning honorable mention All-Pac-12 and team MVP honors in the process.

At the Senior Bowl this past January, Kelley put up an impressive showing and had 15 touches for 105 yards.

Born in Inglewood, Calif., Kelley grew up in Lancaster and now gets to stay home in L.A. with the Bolts.