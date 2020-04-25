Chargers Select Ohio State WR K.J. Hill in the Seventh Round

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Ohio State wide receiver K.J. Hill with 220th overall pick in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Hill (6-foot-0, 196 pounds) is the second wide receiver selected by the Chargers on Saturday. The Little Rock, Ark. native appeared in 50 career games for the Buckeyes and set the school's all-time receptions record with 201 -- previously held by David Boston. He also added 2,332 career receiving yards and 20 touchdowns.

Hill, a co-captain as a senior, won three consecutive Big Ten championships with Ohio State from 2017-2019. He logged three 100-yard games in college, including nine catches, 187 yards and two touchdowns against Minnesota in 2018.