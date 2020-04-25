Chargers Select S Alohi Gilman in Sixth Round

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Notre Dame safety Alohi Gilman with the 186th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Gilman started all games for the Fighting Irish in his junior and senior seasons in 2018 and 2019 after transferring from the Naval Academy.

In 2018, he logged 95 tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions, five pass breakups and three forced fumbles. As a senior, he notched 74 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, three pass breakups and three forced fumbles.

Gilman is the latest Golden Domer to be drafted to the Chargers after Isaac Rochell in 2017, and Jerry Tillery and Drue Tranquill in 2019.