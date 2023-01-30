Kellen Moore to be Chargers Next Offensive Coordinator 

The Chargers have a new offensive coordinator.

The Bolts announced on Monday they have agreed to terms with Kellen Moore for the role.

Moore spent the past four seasons as the Offensive Coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys. He has five total seasons of NFL coaching experience, all with the Cowboys.

When Moore became available, the Chargers moved quickly and interviewed Moore on Sunday evening, agreeing to terms shortly thereafter to become to the team's offensive coordinator.

The 34-year-old Moore brings plenty of leadership, experience and success to the Bolts.

In Moore's four seasons in Dallas, the Cowboys twice had the top-ranked offense in yards per game (2019 and 2021) and led the league in points scored in 2021 with 31.2 per game.

Moore will have plenty of playmakers at his disposal, beginning with quarterback Justin Herbert. Austin Ekeler and Joshua Kelley are set to return in the backfield while Mike Williams, Keenan Allen, Joshua Palmer and Gerald Everett are all under contract for the upcoming season.

Up front, the Bolts feature two of the best players at their respective positions — center Corey Linsley and left tackle Rashawn Slater — while rookies Zion Johnson and Jamaree Salyer both showed promise in 2022.

Moore has spent the past decade in the league as a player and a coach.

The former NFL quarterback spent the 2012-2014 seasons with the Lions before he was with the Cowboys from 2015-17.

He then joined Dallas' staff in 2018 as a quarterbacks coach before quickly being elevated to the offensive coordinator role.

Moore was also a standout collegiate quarterback when he starred at Boise State. A four-time, First-team All-American and the first Heisman Trophy Finalist in school history, Moore went 50-3 with the Broncos from 2008-11.