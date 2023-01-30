Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Presented by

Kellen Moore to be Chargers Next Offensive Coordinator 

Jan 30, 2023 at 10:50 AM
IMG_3902
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

AP21253516577427
Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore watches the team warm up before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The Chargers have a new offensive coordinator.

The Bolts announced on Monday they have agreed to terms with Kellen Moore for the role.

Moore spent the past four seasons as the Offensive Coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys. He has five total seasons of NFL coaching experience, all with the Cowboys.

When Moore became available, the Chargers moved quickly and interviewed Moore on Sunday evening, agreeing to terms shortly thereafter to become to the team's offensive coordinator.

The 34-year-old Moore brings plenty of leadership, experience and success to the Bolts.

In Moore's four seasons in Dallas, the Cowboys twice had the top-ranked offense in yards per game (2019 and 2021) and led the league in points scored in 2021 with 31.2 per game.

Moore will have plenty of playmakers at his disposal, beginning with quarterback Justin Herbert. Austin Ekeler and Joshua Kelley are set to return in the backfield while Mike Williams, Keenan Allen, Joshua Palmer and Gerald Everett are all under contract for the upcoming season.

Up front, the Bolts feature two of the best players at their respective positions — center Corey Linsley and left tackle Rashawn Slater — while rookies Zion Johnson and Jamaree Salyer both showed promise in 2022.

Moore has spent the past decade in the league as a player and a coach.

The former NFL quarterback spent the 2012-2014 seasons with the Lions before he was with the Cowboys from 2015-17.

He then joined Dallas' staff in 2018 as a quarterbacks coach before quickly being elevated to the offensive coordinator role.

Moore was also a standout collegiate quarterback when he starred at Boise State. A four-time, First-team All-American and the first Heisman Trophy Finalist in school history, Moore went 50-3 with the Broncos from 2008-11.

Moore was the winningest quarterback in college football history when he went to the NFL.

Top 15 Shots of Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with Kellen Moore as the team's offensive coordinator.

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore walks along the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
1 / 15

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore walks along the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, center, greet quarterback Dak Prescott (4) at the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
2 / 15

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, center, greet quarterback Dak Prescott (4) at the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore leave the field after the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
3 / 15

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore leave the field after the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore looks on prior to an NFL preseason NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
4 / 15

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore looks on prior to an NFL preseason NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore watches the team warm up before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
5 / 15

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore watches the team warm up before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
6 / 15

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott (4) and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, right, talk on the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
7 / 15

Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott (4) and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, right, talk on the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) laughs with head coach Mike McCarthy, right, and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore during NFL football practice in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
8 / 15

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) laughs with head coach Mike McCarthy, right, and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore during NFL football practice in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
9 / 15

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore looks on from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
10 / 15

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore looks on from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore directs the offense during an NFL football training camp in Frisco, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
11 / 15

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore directs the offense during an NFL football training camp in Frisco, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore talk during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
12 / 15

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore talk during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore congratulates quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Philadelphia. The Cowboys defeated the Eagles 51-26. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
13 / 15

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore congratulates quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Philadelphia. The Cowboys defeated the Eagles 51-26. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore talks with quarterback Cooper Rush (10) during warmups before a preseason NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
14 / 15

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore talks with quarterback Cooper Rush (10) during warmups before a preseason NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore stands on the sideline prior to the start of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
15 / 15

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore stands on the sideline prior to the start of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Kellen Moore as Offensive Coordinator

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with Kellen Moore as the team's offensive coordinator. Moore coached for the Dallas Cowboys, serving as offensive coordinator from for the last four seasons (2018-22) after beginning his coaching career as Dallas' quarterbacks coach.

news

Justin Herbert Pro Bowl & Injury Update

Quarterback Justin Herbert, an alternate for the AFC in the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games, will be unable to participate after having surgery on the labrum in his left shoulder last Wednesday, January 25.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate David Moa and Larry Rountree III; Mike Williams Downgraded to Out

The Los Angeles Chargers today elevated defensive lineman David Moa and running back Larry Rountree III from the practice squad for Saturday's game. Wide receiver Mike Williams, who was previously listed as questionable with a back injury, will remain in Los Angeles to continue receiving treatment and has been downgraded to out for Saturday night's game in Jacksonville.

news

Cameron Dicker Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month

Los Angeles Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker today was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for December/January by the league office. The award is a career-first for Dicker.

news

Rashawn Slater Recaps 1st Practice in Return from Biceps Injury

"I always had the mindset that I was either going to get a good jump on the offseason or that I was going to come back. Thankfully the guys played really hard and gave me an opportunity to come back."

news

Los Angeles Chargers AFC Wild Card Matchup Finalized

The National Football League today finalized the AFC Wild Card matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars. Kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville and will air on NBC.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate David Moa and Larry Rountree III

The Los Angeles Chargers today elevated defensive lineman David Moa and running back Larry Rountree III from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

news

Austin Ekeler Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler today was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week by the league office. It marks the first Offensive Player of the Week honor of his career.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Outside Linebacker Joey Bosa

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Joey Bosa from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Sony Michel. The Bolts also elevated defensive lineman David Moa and running back Larry Rountree III from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Raheem Layne to Active Roster; Place Kemon Hall on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety Raheem Layne to the active roster and placed cornerback Kemon Hall on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated running back Larry Rountree III from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cardinals Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Zion Johnson vs. Jamaree Salyer in NBA 2K21

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Zion Johnson & Jamaree Salyer go head-to-head in a game of NBA 2K21. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chiefs vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 6

Follow the Chargers' resilient journey through the adversity of their 2022 season so far on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs 49ers Hype Video

The Chargers visit the 49ers for a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs. Shawne Merriman

Do you think you can win in a fight against Mike Tyson? If the WWE called you to perform at Wrestlemania would you go? On this episode we get to find out more with Shawne Merriman and Sebastian Joseph-Day over a game of Between 2 Kegs, presented by Bud Light

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Falcons Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Place Donald Parham Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed tight end Donald Parham Jr., on Reserve/Injured. In addition, Los Angeles activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jeremiah Attaochu; Place J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback J.C. Jackson on Reserve/Injured.

video

Let's Play: DeAndre Carter vs. Gerald Everett in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, DeAndre Carter & Gerald Everett go head-to-head for a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers playmakers. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Seahawks vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy to Active Roster; Place Joshua Kelley on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed running back Joshua Kelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 5 | The Breaking Point

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go behind running back Joshua Kelley's emergence as the complementary back to RB1 Austin Ekeler and how the Chargers kickstarted their run game after the first three weeks of the season.

Latest News
Advertising