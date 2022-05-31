Justin Herbert: Mike Williams 'Changes Our Offense'

In the latest edition of Camera On, quarterback Justin Herbert sat down with Chargers team reporter Hayley Elwood to talk about an array of topics. One of those topics was the importance of wide receiver Mike Williams when it comes to the Bolts' offense and what it meant to have him re-sign with the team this offseason.

Prior to the official start of free agency, Williams signed a multi-year extension to stay with the Chargers. The extension allowed Williams to not only remain with the team who drafted him back in 2017, it also allowed the connection between him and Herbert to remain intact.

Herbert was lifting in the Chargers team weight room when he got a text with the good news. The text didn't come from a teammate, coach or even Williams himself. Herbert got the news hot off the press form general manager Tom Telesco.

Judging by his reaction, No. 10 couldn't be more excited to have one of his go-to targets back on the roster.

"I ran upstairs into their meeting and said, 'Is it true, is it true?' and they told me that it was."