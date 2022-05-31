Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Justin Herbert: Mike Williams 'Changes Our Offense'

May 31, 2022 at 03:11 PM
Cory Kennedy
In the latest edition of Camera On, quarterback Justin Herbert sat down with Chargers team reporter Hayley Elwood to talk about an array of topics. One of those topics was the importance of wide receiver Mike Williams when it comes to the Bolts' offense and what it meant to have him re-sign with the team this offseason.

Prior to the official start of free agency, Williams signed a multi-year extension to stay with the Chargers. The extension allowed Williams to not only remain with the team who drafted him back in 2017, it also allowed the connection between him and Herbert to remain intact.

Herbert was lifting in the Chargers team weight room when he got a text with the good news. The text didn't come from a teammate, coach or even Williams himself. Herbert got the news hot off the press form general manager Tom Telesco.

Judging by his reaction, No. 10 couldn't be more excited to have one of his go-to targets back on the roster.

"I ran upstairs into their meeting and said, 'Is it true, is it true?' and they told me that it was."

Despite getting word of Williams' extension from the Bolts GM, Herbert had to see for himself that the news was in fact accurate.

2021 was a career year for Williams as he set career-highs in targets, receptions and receiving yards. Herbert talked about what having Williams out on the field does for the Bolts' offense.

"I was so excited and fired up," Herbert said of Williams re-signing. "He's a guy that changes our offense to have him around you know he makes us so much better."

The duo's relationship extends beyond the gridiron as Herbert talked about what he brings both on and off the field.

"Mike's been an incredible weapon, he's been an incredible teammate as well and he's been so much fun to get to know."

The two now head into their third season together with more comfort in the offensive scheme and chance to put up even better numbers in 2022.

Watch the full interview below:

