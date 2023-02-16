Justin Herbert Talks 2022 Season, Early Talks with Kellen Moore on "Up & Adams"

The milestones kept piling for quarterback Justin Herbert in his third season.
No player in NFL history has more completions, passing yards or total touchdowns over the first three seasons of a career than Herbert, and no other quarterback has thrown for at least 4,000 passing yards in each of their first three seasons.
Herbert's 2022 season also included his first postseason appearance.
Herbert joined Kay Adams on her "Up & Adams" show on FanDuel TV earlier this week and talked about what it was like to make the playoffs for the first time … and his excitement to build off what they have done.
"I thought it was a great opportunity for us to be able to get there," Herbert said. "We dealt with our fair share of adversity this year in injuries, tight losses and things like that. But for us to be able to get there, I thought it was a huge step for us.
"Unfortunately, it didn't go our way," Herbert added. "We would've loved to have gone further in the playoffs, but I know that we've got the guys, we've got the coaching staff to be able to figure that out in the future, so I'm really looking forward to this offseason."
Adversity was a theme of the 2022 Bolts season, as skill players went in and out of the lineup. Herbert himself went through it as well, as he dealt with a rib injury he suffered early in the season.
But the young quarterback talked to Adams about playing through that and why it was important for him to keep going.
"I think as a quarterback and as a teammate, you need to be able to put everything on the line," Herbert said. "And even when you don't feel great and when you don't want to play and you don't want to go to practice, you need to be able to go out there and give your best because your teammates deserve that, the team, the fans that follow the team, they deserve that.
"For me, it was important to be out there and to go play and give everything I had," Herbert added. "I think my dad taught me that growing up, so I'm thankful to have a guy like that in my life."
As Herbert prepares for his fourth season in the NFL, he directly mentioned one specific thing he's focusing on this offseason: learning new Chargers Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore's offense.
"I think it starts with learning this new offense," Herbert said. "We just recently hired Kellen Moore, really excited to get to work with him. Got to learn about all about what he wants, what he does and so this offense will be big to pick up these next couple of weeks so really looking forward to being able to do that."
Herbert has already had conversations with Moore since his hiring and is excited to get started with the new offensive play caller.
"You know, it's been great," Herbert said about his conversations with Moore so far. "We kind of grew up in a similar area, he's from Washington. Grew up watching him at Boise State, talked about that.
"Talked about where he's been, where he's coached, where he's played as well and so we've got so much respect for him as a coach, as a player and just really excited to get to work with him," Herbert added.
As for what will be different with Moore?
Herbert told Adams that while he isn't exactly sure yet, there were a couple things that caught his eye on how Moore ran his offense.
"I think that's something that remains to be seen," Herbert said. "You know he's obviously got the respect of the NFL. Haven't seen the playbook yet and so that's something that we'll get into, but love the tempo that they play with. They're able to get guys open and get the ball going."
You can watch the full interview with Adams here.
