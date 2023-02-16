Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Justin Herbert Talks 2022 Season, Early Talks with Kellen Moore on "Up & Adams"

Feb 16, 2023 at 02:36 PM
Omar_Headshot_For_Site
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

Herbert Buzz 02.16

The milestones kept piling for quarterback Justin Herbert in his third season.

No player in NFL history has more completions, passing yards or total touchdowns over the first three seasons of a career than Herbert, and no other quarterback has thrown for at least 4,000 passing yards in each of their first three seasons.

Herbert's 2022 season also included his first postseason appearance.

Herbert joined Kay Adams on her "Up & Adams" show on FanDuel TV earlier this week and talked about what it was like to make the playoffs for the first time … and his excitement to build off what they have done.

"I thought it was a great opportunity for us to be able to get there," Herbert said. "We dealt with our fair share of adversity this year in injuries, tight losses and things like that. But for us to be able to get there, I thought it was a huge step for us.

"Unfortunately, it didn't go our way," Herbert added. "We would've loved to have gone further in the playoffs, but I know that we've got the guys, we've got the coaching staff to be able to figure that out in the future, so I'm really looking forward to this offseason."

Top Shots 2022: Best of Justin Herbert

Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2022 campaign

230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_001
1 / 108
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_002
2 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_003
3 / 108
(Mpu Dinani/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_004
4 / 108
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_005
5 / 108
(Mpu Dinani/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_006
6 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_007
7 / 108
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_008
8 / 108
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_009
9 / 108
(John McGillen/NFL)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_010
10 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_011
11 / 108
(John McGillen/NFL)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_012
12 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_013
13 / 108
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_014
14 / 108
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_015
15 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_016
16 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_017
17 / 108
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_018
18 / 108
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_019
19 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_020
20 / 108
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_021
21 / 108
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_022
22 / 108
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_023
23 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_024
24 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_025
25 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_026
26 / 108
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_027
27 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_028
28 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_029
29 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_030
30 / 108
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_031
31 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_032
32 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_033
33 / 108
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_034
34 / 108
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_035
35 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_036
36 / 108
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_037
37 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_038
38 / 108
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_039
39 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_040
40 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_041
41 / 108
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_042
42 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_043
43 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_044
44 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_045
45 / 108
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_046
46 / 108
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_047
47 / 108
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_048
48 / 108
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_049
49 / 108
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_050
50 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_051
51 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_052
52 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_053
53 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_054
54 / 108
(Mpu Dinani/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_055
55 / 108
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_056
56 / 108
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_057
57 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_058
58 / 108
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_059
59 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_060
60 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_061
61 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_062
62 / 108
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_063
63 / 108
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_064
64 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_065
65 / 108
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_066
66 / 108
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_067
67 / 108
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_068
68 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_069
69 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_070
70 / 108
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_071
71 / 108
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_072
72 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_073
73 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_074
74 / 108
(Mpu Dinani/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_075
75 / 108
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_076
76 / 108
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_077
77 / 108
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_078
78 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_079
79 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_080
80 / 108
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_081
81 / 108
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_082
82 / 108
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_083
83 / 108
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_084
84 / 108
(Mpu Dinani/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_085
85 / 108
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_086
86 / 108
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_087
87 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_088
88 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_089
89 / 108
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_090
90 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_091
91 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_092
92 / 108
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_093
93 / 108
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_094
94 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_095
95 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_096
96 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_097
97 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_098
98 / 108
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_099
99 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_100
100 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_101
101 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_102
102 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_103
103 / 108
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_104
104 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_105
105 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_106
106 / 108
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_107
107 / 108
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230123_TopHerbert_Gallery_108
108 / 108
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Adversity was a theme of the 2022 Bolts season, as skill players went in and out of the lineup. Herbert himself went through it as well, as he dealt with a rib injury he suffered early in the season.

But the young quarterback talked to Adams about playing through that and why it was important for him to keep going.

"I think as a quarterback and as a teammate, you need to be able to put everything on the line," Herbert said. "And even when you don't feel great and when you don't want to play and you don't want to go to practice, you need to be able to go out there and give your best because your teammates deserve that, the team, the fans that follow the team, they deserve that.

"For me, it was important to be out there and to go play and give everything I had," Herbert added. "I think my dad taught me that growing up, so I'm thankful to have a guy like that in my life."

As Herbert prepares for his fourth season in the NFL, he directly mentioned one specific thing he's focusing on this offseason: learning new Chargers Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore's offense.

"I think it starts with learning this new offense," Herbert said. "We just recently hired Kellen Moore, really excited to get to work with him. Got to learn about all about what he wants, what he does and so this offense will be big to pick up these next couple of weeks so really looking forward to being able to do that."

Top 22 Photos from the 2022 Season

Take a look at the best photos from the Chargers 2022 campaign through the lens of team photographer, Mike Nowak, manager of photography, Ty Nowell, seasonal photographer, Mackenzie Hudson, and gameday photographer, Noel Vasquez.

WELCOME TO WEEK 1 - After not playing all preseason, here's a very fired up Keenan Allen celebrating with fans after a big catch in Week 1 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.  This overhead angle, taken from Level 6, really gives you perspective as a fan in the stands. - Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers
1 / 22

WELCOME TO WEEK 1 - After not playing all preseason, here's a very fired up Keenan Allen celebrating with fans after a big catch in Week 1 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.  This overhead angle, taken from Level 6, really gives you perspective as a fan in the stands. - Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers

FOR THE WIN - The Raiders had a chance to take the lead toward the end of the game, but a familiar face, Khalil Mack, forced a fumble on QB Derek Carr on fourth down to ice the win for his home team.  Mack finished with 3.0 sacks that game, and his teammate, Drue Tranquill was doing his best Notre Dame 'Touchdown Jesus' pose after the play. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2 / 22

FOR THE WIN - The Raiders had a chance to take the lead toward the end of the game, but a familiar face, Khalil Mack, forced a fumble on QB Derek Carr on fourth down to ice the win for his home team.  Mack finished with 3.0 sacks that game, and his teammate, Drue Tranquill was doing his best Notre Dame 'Touchdown Jesus' pose after the play. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

NEW ERA, SAME MIKE - Week 2 featured the Chargers vs. Chiefs on the first-ever Thursday Night Football game on Prime Video.  One thing that wasn't new?  Mike Williams' crazy one-handed catches. Just look at the concentration on his face to steadily corral the ball and get his body inbounds.  This touchdown reception set the record for the most-ever by a visiting player at Arrowhead Stadium. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3 / 22

NEW ERA, SAME MIKE - Week 2 featured the Chargers vs. Chiefs on the first-ever Thursday Night Football game on Prime Video.  One thing that wasn't new?  Mike Williams' crazy one-handed catches. Just look at the concentration on his face to steadily corral the ball and get his body inbounds.  This touchdown reception set the record for the most-ever by a visiting player at Arrowhead Stadium. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

10 GETS BACK TO .500 - Here's Justin Herbert walking off with a win in Week 4 over the Houston Texans which got the team back to 2-2.  The contrast here shows the fans peeking over the railing to get a glimpse of the Bolts' QB, but before he heads off into the dark tunnel, he acknowledges their presence and reciprocates the greeting. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
4 / 22

10 GETS BACK TO .500 - Here's Justin Herbert walking off with a win in Week 4 over the Houston Texans which got the team back to 2-2.  The contrast here shows the fans peeking over the railing to get a glimpse of the Bolts' QB, but before he heads off into the dark tunnel, he acknowledges their presence and reciprocates the greeting. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

GRIT - Here's a field-level shot of Derwin James single-handedly taking down Browns RB Nick Chubb. Both players are esteemed at their respective positions so naturally, the field dirt stands no chance when they combine forces.  You get a clear view of just how much dirt gets kicked up on this tackle. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
5 / 22

GRIT - Here's a field-level shot of Derwin James single-handedly taking down Browns RB Nick Chubb. Both players are esteemed at their respective positions so naturally, the field dirt stands no chance when they combine forces.  You get a clear view of just how much dirt gets kicked up on this tackle. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

A SIGHT OF SOFI STADIUM - This remote camera was perched to give the high-angle effect of a full view of SoFi Stadium during pregame introductions. Notice the bolt overhang in the foreground which frames the shot nicely. On the field, you can see TE Gerald Everett running onto the field before the Week 6 MNF game vs. the Denver Broncos. Look up, and you'll see the forward facing shot on the Infinity Screen. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
6 / 22

A SIGHT OF SOFI STADIUM - This remote camera was perched to give the high-angle effect of a full view of SoFi Stadium during pregame introductions. Notice the bolt overhang in the foreground which frames the shot nicely. On the field, you can see TE Gerald Everett running onto the field before the Week 6 MNF game vs. the Denver Broncos. Look up, and you'll see the forward facing shot on the Infinity Screen. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

THE ROOKIE STEPS UP - Another shot from the same Week 6 Monday Night Football game that went into overtime.  What was a tough, hard-fought battle all game was finally cracked open with just under five minutes remaining after Ja'Sir Taylor made a heads up special teams play to force a muffed punt. Another rookie, Deane Leonard, recovered the ball to give possession back to the Chargers offense to set up a game-winning drive. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
7 / 22

THE ROOKIE STEPS UP - Another shot from the same Week 6 Monday Night Football game that went into overtime.  What was a tough, hard-fought battle all game was finally cracked open with just under five minutes remaining after Ja'Sir Taylor made a heads up special teams play to force a muffed punt. Another rookie, Deane Leonard, recovered the ball to give possession back to the Chargers offense to set up a game-winning drive. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

HEROIC HOPKINS - Here's a close up view of kicker Dustin Hopkins' game-winning field goal in Week 6.  Hopkins injured his hamstring mid-game and at one point was deemed questionable to return. He went 4-for-4 on field goals, including this game winner.  Check out the pain in his face as he boots this through the uprights. - Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers
8 / 22

HEROIC HOPKINS - Here's a close up view of kicker Dustin Hopkins' game-winning field goal in Week 6.  Hopkins injured his hamstring mid-game and at one point was deemed questionable to return. He went 4-for-4 on field goals, including this game winner.  Check out the pain in his face as he boots this through the uprights. - Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers

VIEWS - The navy uniforms add a different color-element when the team dons them once a season and paired with this gold facemask, you can see the contrast.  You can also see a reflection of SoFi Stadium on the visor as the team got ready for the Week 7 game vs. Seattle. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
9 / 22

VIEWS - The navy uniforms add a different color-element when the team dons them once a season and paired with this gold facemask, you can see the contrast.  You can also see a reflection of SoFi Stadium on the visor as the team got ready for the Week 7 game vs. Seattle. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers

DICKER RISES UP - The Bolts are no strangers to changes at kicker and Cameron Dicker was the team's third of the season. Here he is being carried off the field by Derwin James and Amen Ogbongbemiga after nailing a 37-yard field goal to get the win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
10 / 22

DICKER RISES UP - The Bolts are no strangers to changes at kicker and Cameron Dicker was the team's third of the season. Here he is being carried off the field by Derwin James and Amen Ogbongbemiga after nailing a 37-yard field goal to get the win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

REFLECTION - With no Mike Williams and no Keenan Allen, wide receiver DeAndre Carter was tasked with stepping up in a big way in Week 10.  Here he is taking a moment for himself before the Sunday Night Football matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, centered in solitude surrounded by a crowded stadium. He went on to lead the receivers with four catches for 64 yards and a touchdown he scored on the team's first drive. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
11 / 22

REFLECTION - With no Mike Williams and no Keenan Allen, wide receiver DeAndre Carter was tasked with stepping up in a big way in Week 10.  Here he is taking a moment for himself before the Sunday Night Football matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, centered in solitude surrounded by a crowded stadium. He went on to lead the receivers with four catches for 64 yards and a touchdown he scored on the team's first drive. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers

DERWIN GOES UP! - Derwin James' athletic prowess was on display in Week 12 after he snatched this pass intended for DeAndre Hopkins. You can't help but notice how Derwin's uniform stands out against the Cardinals' red sideline. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
12 / 22

DERWIN GOES UP! - Derwin James' athletic prowess was on display in Week 12 after he snatched this pass intended for DeAndre Hopkins. You can't help but notice how Derwin's uniform stands out against the Cardinals' red sideline. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

TWO SIDES TO EVERY PLAY - Here's the aftermath of Austin Ekeler scoring a touchdown with 15 seconds remaining in regulation in Week 12. Pair Ekeler's enthusiasm with Isaiah Simmons' despair and it's a reminder how every play tells two stories. The Bolts successfully made a two-point conversion after this TD to improve to 6-5 and get the team back on track. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
13 / 22

TWO SIDES TO EVERY PLAY - Here's the aftermath of Austin Ekeler scoring a touchdown with 15 seconds remaining in regulation in Week 12. Pair Ekeler's enthusiasm with Isaiah Simmons' despair and it's a reminder how every play tells two stories. The Bolts successfully made a two-point conversion after this TD to improve to 6-5 and get the team back on track. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers

TOE TAPPIN' - As good as Mike Williams' catches are, so too is his ability to always get his feet inbounds to complete the play. Here's another example on a touchdown in Week 14 vs. the Dolphins. No. 81 came alive that night catching all six passes thrown his way for 116 yards and a score, helping his team get the W in primetime and start their push for the postseason. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
14 / 22

TOE TAPPIN' - As good as Mike Williams' catches are, so too is his ability to always get his feet inbounds to complete the play. Here's another example on a touchdown in Week 14 vs. the Dolphins. No. 81 came alive that night catching all six passes thrown his way for 116 yards and a score, helping his team get the W in primetime and start their push for the postseason. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers

FULLY LOADED FIRST DOWN - Through his three years in the league, Justin Herbert has kept it pretty cool, calm, and collected on the field.  That changed for a moment in Week 14 when the QB ran for a first down on 3rd-and-8 with just over five minutes to play. He then stood up and gave the definitive first down motion. The play made Chargers fans harken back to when Philip Rivers did a similar celebration in the playoffs against the Baltimore Ravens showing even QBs can get in on the fun every once in a while. - Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers
15 / 22

FULLY LOADED FIRST DOWN - Through his three years in the league, Justin Herbert has kept it pretty cool, calm, and collected on the field.  That changed for a moment in Week 14 when the QB ran for a first down on 3rd-and-8 with just over five minutes to play. He then stood up and gave the definitive first down motion. The play made Chargers fans harken back to when Philip Rivers did a similar celebration in the playoffs against the Baltimore Ravens showing even QBs can get in on the fun every once in a while. - Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers

A SPIKE to 7 WINS - After the 23-17 victory over Miami, Herbert was given a game ball by the Sunday Night Football crew. Here's a peek into the locker room as No. 10 emphatically spiked the ball in celebration of the victory and gave us another glimpse at the emotions that come with wins, especially, wins that mean more in mid-December. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
16 / 22

A SPIKE to 7 WINS - After the 23-17 victory over Miami, Herbert was given a game ball by the Sunday Night Football crew. Here's a peek into the locker room as No. 10 emphatically spiked the ball in celebration of the victory and gave us another glimpse at the emotions that come with wins, especially, wins that mean more in mid-December. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

SMOKE & SHADOWS - The tunnel is always a great place to shoot given the fact that we add a lot of different elements for pregame introductions. Here we have Mike Williams, in the royal blue uniform, standing in front of the fan with smoke permeating throughout the shot.  The colors contrast well despite this being an afternoon game. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
17 / 22

SMOKE & SHADOWS - The tunnel is always a great place to shoot given the fact that we add a lot of different elements for pregame introductions. Here we have Mike Williams, in the royal blue uniform, standing in front of the fan with smoke permeating throughout the shot.  The colors contrast well despite this being an afternoon game. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

WHO ELSE? MIKE WILLIAMS - The Week 15 Titans game was another hard-fought battle.  After Tennessee tied the game with :48 seconds remaining, Justin Herbert, on the run, connected with Mike Williams - of course - for a gain of 35.  Here's No. 81 in the process of going to the ground towards the end of the play.  He's merely levitating above the field turf at SoFi Stadium.  Three plays later, Cameron Dicker kicked the Bolts to another win and an 8-6 record. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
18 / 22

WHO ELSE? MIKE WILLIAMS - The Week 15 Titans game was another hard-fought battle.  After Tennessee tied the game with :48 seconds remaining, Justin Herbert, on the run, connected with Mike Williams - of course - for a gain of 35.  Here's No. 81 in the process of going to the ground towards the end of the play.  He's merely levitating above the field turf at SoFi Stadium.  Three plays later, Cameron Dicker kicked the Bolts to another win and an 8-6 record. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers

A CLINCH FOR CHRISTMAS - After being 6-6 at one point during the season, the Chargers rallied and had an opportunity to clinch a postseason berth in Week 16 vs. the Colts. Clinched they did after a dominating 20-3 performance. The game came a day after Christmas giving the team the best gift they could ask for. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
19 / 22

A CLINCH FOR CHRISTMAS - After being 6-6 at one point during the season, the Chargers rallied and had an opportunity to clinch a postseason berth in Week 16 vs. the Colts. Clinched they did after a dominating 20-3 performance. The game came a day after Christmas giving the team the best gift they could ask for. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers

LOV3 FOR DAMAR - Week 18 was a reminder that life is bigger than football after what happened to Buffalo's Damar Hamlin the previous Monday night. After kickoff, Derwin James and Russell Wilson, two players and team captains who don No. 3, the same number Hamlin wears, met in the middle of the field to express support and love for the Bills safety. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
20 / 22

LOV3 FOR DAMAR - Week 18 was a reminder that life is bigger than football after what happened to Buffalo's Damar Hamlin the previous Monday night. After kickoff, Derwin James and Russell Wilson, two players and team captains who don No. 3, the same number Hamlin wears, met in the middle of the field to express support and love for the Bills safety. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

PALMER GOES A MILE HIGH - Just look at the hops from Joshua Palmer as he hauled in a two-point conversion in Week 18's game vs. the Broncos. We see guys leap up all the time, but it's always amazing when you see how a photo can capture just how high up they get in the moment. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
21 / 22

PALMER GOES A MILE HIGH - Just look at the hops from Joshua Palmer as he hauled in a two-point conversion in Week 18's game vs. the Broncos. We see guys leap up all the time, but it's always amazing when you see how a photo can capture just how high up they get in the moment. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers

WELCOME TO THE WILD CARD - The Chargers were back in the playoffs for the first time since 2018 as they went to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars. Here's the pregame setup as Sebastian Joseph-Day's hands mimic the fireworks on display. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
22 / 22

WELCOME TO THE WILD CARD - The Chargers were back in the playoffs for the first time since 2018 as they went to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars. Here's the pregame setup as Sebastian Joseph-Day's hands mimic the fireworks on display. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Herbert has already had conversations with Moore since his hiring and is excited to get started with the new offensive play caller.

"You know, it's been great," Herbert said about his conversations with Moore so far. "We kind of grew up in a similar area, he's from Washington. Grew up watching him at Boise State, talked about that.

"Talked about where he's been, where he's coached, where he's played as well and so we've got so much respect for him as a coach, as a player and just really excited to get to work with him," Herbert added.

As for what will be different with Moore?

Herbert told Adams that while he isn't exactly sure yet, there were a couple things that caught his eye on how Moore ran his offense.

"I think that's something that remains to be seen," Herbert said. "You know he's obviously got the respect of the NFL. Haven't seen the playbook yet and so that's something that we'll get into, but love the tempo that they play with. They're able to get guys open and get the ball going."

You can watch the full interview with Adams here.

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Early Power Rankings: Where are the Bolts in 2023?

Take a look at where various NFL analysts have the Chargers ranked in their early power rankings for 2023.

news

Conor Orr Predicts Bolts to be AFC's Top Seed in 2023

The Sports Illustrated writer offered an early bold projection that big things are on the horizon for the Chargers in the upcoming season

news

Austin Ekeler Lands at No. 2 in NFL.com's RB Rankings

Former All-Pro running back Maurice Jones-Drew slotted the Bolts playmaker second in his rankings among all running backs with at least one start in 2022

news

Here are the Prospects Invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

The NFL announced Wednesday morning that 319 college football prospects have been invited to the 2023 Combine in Indianapolis

news

NFL Players Embrace the Script Joke: "I Ain't Really Like It"

We asked Pro Bowlers if they liked how the 2022 NFL script turned out ... and what they wanted to see happen in 2023

news

Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 2.0

Take a look at who draft analysts have the Chargers selecting with the 21st pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

news

Mays, Sando Praise Bolts Addition of OC Kellen Moore

"The Athletic Football Show" podcast discussed the addition of OC Kellen Moore to the Bolts coaching staff earlier in the week

news

Joshua Palmer Tabbed as Bolts Unsung Hero for 2022 Season

The Chargers second-year wide receiver led his position group in snaps and finished the year with 72 catches for 769 yards

news

Keenan Allen Earns Chargers Highest PFF Season Grade

Pro Football Focus also named Jamaree Salyer as the team's biggest pleasant surprise from the 2022 season

news

Johnson, Dicker Named to PFWA 2022 All-Rookie Team

The Chargers had a pair of rookies honored Tuesday by the Pro Football Writers of America

news

Mock Draft Tracker 1.0: Who to Pick at No. 21?

Take a look at who draft analysts have the Chargers selecting with the 21st pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cardinals Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Zion Johnson vs. Jamaree Salyer in NBA 2K21

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Zion Johnson & Jamaree Salyer go head-to-head in a game of NBA 2K21. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chiefs vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 6

Follow the Chargers' resilient journey through the adversity of their 2022 season so far on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs 49ers Hype Video

The Chargers visit the 49ers for a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs. Shawne Merriman

Do you think you can win in a fight against Mike Tyson? If the WWE called you to perform at Wrestlemania would you go? On this episode we get to find out more with Shawne Merriman and Sebastian Joseph-Day over a game of Between 2 Kegs, presented by Bud Light

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Falcons Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Place Donald Parham Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed tight end Donald Parham Jr., on Reserve/Injured. In addition, Los Angeles activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jeremiah Attaochu; Place J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback J.C. Jackson on Reserve/Injured.

video

Let's Play: DeAndre Carter vs. Gerald Everett in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, DeAndre Carter & Gerald Everett go head-to-head for a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers playmakers. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Seahawks vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy to Active Roster; Place Joshua Kelley on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed running back Joshua Kelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 5 | The Breaking Point

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go behind running back Joshua Kelley's emergence as the complementary back to RB1 Austin Ekeler and how the Chargers kickstarted their run game after the first three weeks of the season.

Latest News
Advertising