Justin Herbert Talks 2022 Season, Early Talks with Kellen Moore on "Up & Adams"

Adversity was a theme of the 2022 Bolts season, as skill players went in and out of the lineup. Herbert himself went through it as well, as he dealt with a rib injury he suffered early in the season.

But the young quarterback talked to Adams about playing through that and why it was important for him to keep going.

"I think as a quarterback and as a teammate, you need to be able to put everything on the line," Herbert said. "And even when you don't feel great and when you don't want to play and you don't want to go to practice, you need to be able to go out there and give your best because your teammates deserve that, the team, the fans that follow the team, they deserve that.

"For me, it was important to be out there and to go play and give everything I had," Herbert added. "I think my dad taught me that growing up, so I'm thankful to have a guy like that in my life."

As Herbert prepares for his fourth season in the NFL, he directly mentioned one specific thing he's focusing on this offseason: learning new Chargers Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore's offense.