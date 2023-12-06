JK Scott Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Los Angeles Chargers punter JK Scott today was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week by the league office. It marks his second career Special Teams Player of the Week honor.

JK Scott put forth the NFL's most dominant punting performance of the season to help the Bolts win the field position battle in a rainy Week 13 victory. Of his eight punts on the day, Scott registered a career-high and single-game franchise-record seven punts inside the 20, the most by any player in a single NFL game since 2019. Four of the punts were placed inside the New England 10-yard line, including one in the fourth quarter that was a textbook coffin corner punt that went out of bounds at the two-yard line.

The historic performance was Scott's third outing of the season with at least four punts placed inside the 20, tying for the most in the NFL in 2023. He ranks fifth in the NFL this season (min. 50 punts) by placing 40.4 percent of his punts inside the 20-yard line.