5 Things to Know About New Chargers Defensive Coordinator Jesse Minter

The Chargers announced Tuesday they have named Jesse Minter as their new defensive coordinator.
Here are five things to know about Minter:
1. Reuniting with Harbaugh
It's a reunion in Los Angeles for Minter.
The defensive coordinator will join Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh with the Bolts after working as his defensive coordinator in Ann Arbor.
Minter served as Michigan's Defensive Coordinator for the last two seasons under Harbaugh and helped them reach the past two College Football Playoffs — including winning a national championship this past season.
2. Successful tenure in Ann Arbor
Minter's time with the Wolverines saw his defense become one of the most dominant units in college football.
Minter's Michigan defense was at the top of most defensive categories this past season including points allowed per game (10.4) and yards allowed per game (247.0) on the way to a perfect 15-0 season.
They were also a Top-10 unit in third down defense (29.1 percent), red-zone defense (72.0 percent) and turnovers forced (27).
His unit was a driving force not only in 2023, but also in 2022.
Minter had a lot of success in his first season as the Wolverines' defensive coordinator, finishing in the top 10 in both total and scoring defense. He also helped his players earn First or Second-team All-Big Ten honors as all 11 starters earning some form of recognition.
He was a finalist for the Broyles Award that season, given to the best assistant coach in college football.
3. Previous NFL experience
This isn't Minter's first time as an NFL coach.
He spent four seasons with Harbaugh's brother, John, in Baltimore from 2017 to 2020. Minter was a defensive assistant for the first three seasons before becoming their defensive backs coach in 2020.
Minter had a hand in helping the Ravens defense achieve the NFL's top defensive unit in 2018, allowing just 292.9 yards per game (first in NFL) and 17.9 points per game, the second-lowest mark in the league.
The following year, Baltimore's defense allowed the fewest points per game (17.6) and passing yards allowed per game (207.2).
In his lone year as the defensive backs coach, Minter helped the defense rank sixth in the NFL with 221.0 pass yards allowed per game and second in yards allowed per completion (10.0).
4. Coaching roots
The 40-year-old Minter has nearly two decades of coaching experience.
He got his start as a defensive intern at Notre Dame in 2006 before becoming a defensive graduate assistant at the University of Cincinnati from 2007 to 2008, where he mainly coached the linebackers.
Minter would then move on to a four-year stint with Indiana State, first as their linebackers coach for two seasons before being promoted to defensive coordinator for 2011 and 2012. He would help 13 Indiana State players earn All-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors and be a factor in the Sycamores' three straight winning seasons.
He then went to Georgia Southern where he would serve as their defensive coordinator from 2013 to 2016.
Minter would help the program reach a bowl game for the first time in program history during the 2015 season that saw six members of his defense earn All-Sun Belt Conference honors. He was also a finalist for the Broyles Award following the season.
5. Former student-athlete
Before Minter was a coach, he had a career as a student-athlete at Mount St. Joseph University in Delhi, Ohio.
Minter was a wide receiver from 2002 to 2005 and helped the team compile a 30-10 record with consecutive conference titles and two Division III playoff appearances (2004-05).
