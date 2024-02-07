5 Things to Know About New Chargers Defensive Coordinator Jesse Minter

3. Previous NFL experience

This isn't Minter's first time as an NFL coach.

He spent four seasons with Harbaugh's brother, John, in Baltimore from 2017 to 2020. Minter was a defensive assistant for the first three seasons before becoming their defensive backs coach in 2020.

Minter had a hand in helping the Ravens defense achieve the NFL's top defensive unit in 2018, allowing just 292.9 yards per game (first in NFL) and 17.9 points per game, the second-lowest mark in the league.

The following year, Baltimore's defense allowed the fewest points per game (17.6) and passing yards allowed per game (207.2).

In his lone year as the defensive backs coach, Minter helped the defense rank sixth in the NFL with 221.0 pass yards allowed per game and second in yards allowed per completion (10.0).

4. Coaching roots

The 40-year-old Minter has nearly two decades of coaching experience.

He got his start as a defensive intern at Notre Dame in 2006 before becoming a defensive graduate assistant at the University of Cincinnati from 2007 to 2008, where he mainly coached the linebackers.

Minter would then move on to a four-year stint with Indiana State, first as their linebackers coach for two seasons before being promoted to defensive coordinator for 2011 and 2012. He would help 13 Indiana State players earn All-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors and be a factor in the Sycamores' three straight winning seasons.

He then went to Georgia Southern where he would serve as their defensive coordinator from 2013 to 2016.

Minter would help the program reach a bowl game for the first time in program history during the 2015 season that saw six members of his defense earn All-Sun Belt Conference honors. He was also a finalist for the Broyles Award following the season.

5. Former student-athlete

Before Minter was a coach, he had a career as a student-athlete at Mount St. Joseph University in Delhi, Ohio.