5 Takeaways: How Jim Harbaugh Will Bring a New Attitude & Era to the Chargers

Jim Harbaugh was officially introduced as the Chargers Head Coach on Thursday.

Here are five takeaways from Harbaugh's introductory press conference:

1. A new era for the Chargers

Jim Harbaugh strolled to the podium Thursday afternoon dressed in a sharp navy suit and yellow tie, a wide smile spread across his face.

Yes, it's a new era for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Harbaugh was introduced as the new Chargers Head Coach at YouTube Theater, a short walk from SoFi Stadium.

And he made it clear that it's a new day in Los Angeles for the Bolts.

"I'm not going to be shy about stating it: we want to be known as world champions," Harbaugh said during his nearly 60-minute press conference.

Harbaugh has turned around every program and team he's been a head coach at in his career, initially finding success at the University of San Diego or at Stanford.

He then jumped to the NFL in 2011 and took a 6-win 49ers team to 13 wins and the NFC title game in his first season. San Francisco made three straight NFC Championships as Harbaugh won 44 games in four seasons there.

Then came his stellar run at Michigan, his alma mater, that recently culminated in a national title.

Harbaugh said Thursday that he plans on constructing a similar turnaround with the Chargers, but added it will be fueled by grit and work ethic.

"The team, the team, the team. It's going to be a team effort," Harbaugh said. "There won't be any magic formulas.

"The only ones I know are good old fashioned hard work and teamwork," Harbaugh added.

Harbaugh has used a phrase a few times in the past week since being hired, noting that the Bolts will have "an enthusiasm unknown to mankind." It's a phrase he gleaned from his father, Jack, a longtime college football coach.

Harbaugh expanded on his personal mindset Thursday when he described what lies ahead for the Chargers and their new head coach.

"Just waking up and seeing how productive we can be, how we can dominate the day," Harbaugh said. "You talk about expectations and what are those expectations, the expectations are to have a great day today, to make it a great day.

"Some people say, 'Have a nice day'. That doesn't quite resonate with me. That leaves something to chance," Harbaugh added. "Let's make it a great day. Let's have a great day if we want to. So that's what we're doing and happy to be here today. Again, just thankful for this opportunity and ready to attack it."