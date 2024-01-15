Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Head Coach Search: 5 Things to Know About Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh

Jan 15, 2024 at 01:50 PM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

5 Things JH

The Chargers on Monday confirmed they have interviewed Jim Harbaugh for their head coach position.

Click here to keep up with the Bolts latest head coach search news.

Click here to keep up with the Bolts latest general manager search news.

Here are five things to know about Harbaugh:

1. He's a winner

The Michigan Head Coach just led the Wolverines to a College Football National Championship and the university's first outright title since 1947 in a win over Washington. The title ended the longest drought between outright titles in the AP Poll era.

It was a dominant year for Harbaugh's Wolverines as Michigan finished the regular season with a perfect 15-0 record. They became the sixth team in history to finish 15-0 or better, and finished the season atop the AP Poll, their highest spot since 1997.

Michigan's defense was first in the country in scoring, allowing just 10.40 points a game this past season.

The Wolverines were also the nation's top total defense (247.0). Michigan also allowed the second-fewest passing yards (157.0) and fifth-fewest rushing yards per game (90.0) — the only school to rank in the top five in both.

2. A Michigan Man

Harbaugh's return to his alma mater as head coach saw a turnaround — and plenty of wins — for the program.

Harbaugh was an All-American quarterback Michigan from 1982 to 1986. He was hired by Michigan in 2015 and went 10-3 in his first season, the school's first 10-win season since 2011.

Harbaugh has done nothing but win since then, going 89-25 (.781) in his 114 games as the head coach.

He's also led the Wolverines to six seasons of at least 10 wins and three straight Big Ten Conference titles in addition to the three straight College Football Playoff berths.

Michigan has produced three of the five most-productive offensive seasons in school history under Harbaugh and also has had a Top-12 national defense in seven out of the nine seasons.

Harbaugh has developed a strong recruiting pipeline, too, as 10 of his players have earned consensus All-America honors since he arrived at the school. He's had 28 players earn All-Big Ten honors on offense, defense and special teams this season.

3. Experienced NFL Head Coach

Harbaugh's coaching journey has taken him back to Michigan, but it all started in the AFC West.

Following his NFL playing career, Harbaugh spent the 2002 and 2003 seasons as the Raiders quarterbacks coach.

He was then the head coach at the University of San Diego (2004-2006) and the head coach at Stanford (2007-2010) before jumping to the NFL as the 49ers Head Coach in 2011.

Harbaugh tallied a 49-22-1 record with the 49ers (including the playoffs) and led San Francisco to the NFC Championship in each of his first three seasons. He became the first coach in NFL history to reach a conference championship game in their first three seasons as head coach.

Harbaugh was the 2011 NFL Coach of the Year after turning around a franchise that hadn't had a winning season or a playoff appearance since 2002. The 49ers went 13-3 in his first season.

The highlight of Harbaugh's tenure with the 49ers came during the 2012 season as San Francisco reached Super Bowl XLVII.

San Francisco went 11-4-1 and won a second-straight NFC West title despite a midseason quarterback change from starter Alex Smith to backup Colin Kaepernick midseason.

The 49ers went 12-4 in 2013 and reached a third straight NFC title game. Harbaugh compiled a 5-3 playoff record with the 49ers.

4. A 1st-round pick

Harbaugh starred at Michigan before embarking on a 15-year NFL career at quarterback.

He was selected the No. 26 overall pick by the Bears in the 1987 NFL Draft and spent seven seasons in Chicago. Harbaugh played in 89 games, with 65 starts for Chicago.

Harbaugh later moved onto Indianapolis, where his career reached new heights as a player.
His best season came in 1995 as he set career highs in completion percentage (63.7 percent) and touchdown passes (17) while leading the Colts to the AFC Championship.

The quarterback was voted to the Pro Bowl, won the Comeback Player of the Year and also finished fourth in the MVP voting. He was later inducted into the Colts Ring of Honor in 2005.

Harbaugh spent a year with the Ravens before spending the last two seasons of his career with the Chargers. He made 17 starts for the Bolts in 1999 and 2000.

5. An iconic football family

Football runs deep in the Harbaugh family.

Harbaugh's father, Jack, was a longtime football coach at the collegiate level with stops at Bowling Green, Iowa and Michigan among others.

Jack Harbaugh also spent five seasons Western Michigan's head coach at Western Michigan before he led Western Kentucky's football program from 1989 to 2002.

The Hilltoppers would finish 91-68 under Jack Harbaugh, who led the school to its first and only NCAA Division I-AA Championship (now known as the FCS). The program won two conference titles with four playoff appearances with Jack Harbaugh in charge.

Jack Harbaugh would join his son Jim as an assistant at Stanford and most recently at Michigan in 2023.

Harbaugh's brother, John, is currently in his 16th season as the Ravens Head Coach. The brothers have squared off three total times, including in Super Bowl XLVII.

Bolt Up!

Be the first to learn about 2024 Chargers Season Tickets

Related Content

news

GM Search: 5 Things to Know About Bears Assistant GM Ian Cunningham

The Chargers on Sunday confirmed they have interviewed Ian Cunningham for their general manager position
news

Head Coach Search: 5 Things to Know About Leslie Frazier

The Chargers on Sunday confirmed they have interviewed Leslie Frazier for their head coach position 
news

Head Coach Search: 5 Things to Know About Ravens DC Mike Macdonald

The Chargers on Saturday confirmed they have interviewed Mike Macdonald for their head coach position
news

GM Search: 5 Things to Know About Ravens Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz

The Chargers on Saturday confirmed they have interviewed Joe Hortiz for their general manager position
news

Head Coach Search: 5 Things to Know About 49ers DC Steve Wilks 

The Chargers on Saturday confirmed they have interviewed Steve Wilks for their head coach position 
news

Head Coach Search: 5 Things to Know About Ravens OC Todd Monken

The Chargers on Friday confirmed they have interviewed Todd Monken for their head coach position 
news

Head Coach Search: 5 Things to Know About Raiders DC Patrick Graham

The Chargers on Thursday confirmed they have interviewed Patrick Graham for their head coach position
news

GM Search: 5 Things to Know About Giants Assistant GM Brandon Brown

The Chargers on Thursday confirmed they have interviewed Brandon Brown for their general manager position
news

GM Search: 5 Things to Know About Chargers Interim GM JoJo Wooden

The Chargers on Wednesday confirmed they have interviewed JoJo Wooden for their general manager position
news

Head Coach Search: 5 Things to Know About Chargers OC Kellen Moore

The Chargers on Tuesday confirmed they have interviewed Kellen Moore for their head coach position
news

Head Coach Search: 5 Things to Know About Chargers Interim Head Coach Giff Smith

The Chargers on Tuesday confirmed they have interviewed Giff Smith for their head coach position

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 11 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 10 of the players finished the 2023 season on the team's practice squad:
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Ty Shelby to Active Roster; Place Justin Hollins on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the active roster. In a corresponding move, outside linebacker Justin Hollins on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not been activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
video

Lets Play: Quentin Johnston vs. Derius Davis in Madden 24

On the latest edition of Let's Play, rookie wide receivers Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis go head-to-head in a game of Madden 24, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Elevate Two Others

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not be activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Max Duggan to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Waive Sebastian Joseph-Day

The Chargers on Friday waived defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Will Grier to the active roster from New England's practice squad and signed center Cameron Tom to the active roster from the practice squad. In corresponding moves, the Bolts placed center/guard Will Clapp on Reserve/Injured and waived quarterback Max Duggan. The team also signed center Brent Laing to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Stephen Anderson and Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today elevated tight end Stephen Anderson and defensive lineman Christopher Hinton from the practice squad for tonight's game.
news

Chargers Place Justin Herbert on Injured Reserve; Activate Joshua Palmer

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed quarterback Justin Herbert on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Joshua Palmer from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In addition, the team signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster and signed cornerback Matt Hankins to the practice squad.
news

Justin Herbert Injury Update

Justin Herbert will undergo surgery today to repair a fracture to his right index finger.
news

Chargers Place Zack Bailey on Injured Reserve; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed guard/tackle Zack Bailey on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated safety JT Woods from Reserve/Non-Football Illness. In a corresponding move, the team waived wide receiver Simi Fehoko. The Bolts also signed running back Elijah Dotson to the practice squad.
news

Chargers Sign Alex Erickson to Active Roster; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Alex Erickson to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Elijah Dotson. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Ravens Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson and Hunter Kampmoyer

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Joey Bosa on Injured Reserve; Sign Andrew Farmer II to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Joey Bosa on Reserve/Injured. In corresponding moves, the team signed outside linebacker Andrew Farmer II to the active roster and also signed fullback Zander Horvath to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Tanner Muse on Injured Reserve; Sign Blake Lynch to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed linebacker Tanner Muse on Reserve/Injured and signed linebacker Blake Lynch to the active roster. The team also signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Terrell Bynum and Alex Erickson

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Packers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 10:00am at Lambeau Field.
news

Chargers Place Chris Rumph II on Injured Reserve; Sign Justin Hollins

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Chris Rumph II on Reserve/Injured and signed outside linebacker Justin Hollins to the active roster from the New York Giants' practice squad. The team also signed tight end Stephen Anderson to the practice squad and released defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Lions Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Jets Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the New York Jets on Monday Night Football at 5:15pm at MetLife Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Jalen Guyton, Otito Ogbonnia; Place Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve and Waive Christopher Hinton

The Bolts made four roster moves — including putting wide receiver Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve — ahead of Monday night's game against the Jets
video

All In: Episode 5 | Tell the Truth

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 3, the Chargers return home from Kansas City needing to regroup. As they prepare for Sunday Night Football vs the Chicago Bears, the coaching staff challenges the team to tell the truth about what happened and play football with the joy and passion they had growing up.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Nick Vannett Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Nick Vannett to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived tight end Tre' McKitty yesterday.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Bears Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss and Mark Webb Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Chiefs Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 1:25pm at Arrowhead Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 4 | Wreckers

The fourth episode of ALL IN Season 3 takes you inside the star-studded outside linebackers room as rookie Tuli Tuipulotu joins Pro Bowlers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa. Follow Tuipulotu's journey from USC to the NFL, beginning a standout rookie campaign and helping his teammates break records.
Latest News
Advertising