Head Coach Search: 5 Things to Know About Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh

3. Experienced NFL Head Coach

Harbaugh's coaching journey has taken him back to Michigan, but it all started in the AFC West.

Following his NFL playing career, Harbaugh spent the 2002 and 2003 seasons as the Raiders quarterbacks coach.

He was then the head coach at the University of San Diego (2004-2006) and the head coach at Stanford (2007-2010) before jumping to the NFL as the 49ers Head Coach in 2011.

Harbaugh tallied a 49-22-1 record with the 49ers (including the playoffs) and led San Francisco to the NFC Championship in each of his first three seasons. He became the first coach in NFL history to reach a conference championship game in their first three seasons as head coach.

Harbaugh was the 2011 NFL Coach of the Year after turning around a franchise that hadn't had a winning season or a playoff appearance since 2002. The 49ers went 13-3 in his first season.

The highlight of Harbaugh's tenure with the 49ers came during the 2012 season as San Francisco reached Super Bowl XLVII.

San Francisco went 11-4-1 and won a second-straight NFC West title despite a midseason quarterback change from starter Alex Smith to backup Colin Kaepernick midseason.

The 49ers went 12-4 in 2013 and reached a third straight NFC title game. Harbaugh compiled a 5-3 playoff record with the 49ers.

4. A 1st-round pick

Harbaugh starred at Michigan before embarking on a 15-year NFL career at quarterback.

He was selected the No. 26 overall pick by the Bears in the 1987 NFL Draft and spent seven seasons in Chicago. Harbaugh played in 89 games, with 65 starts for Chicago.

Harbaugh later moved onto Indianapolis, where his career reached new heights as a player.

His best season came in 1995 as he set career highs in completion percentage (63.7 percent) and touchdown passes (17) while leading the Colts to the AFC Championship.

The quarterback was voted to the Pro Bowl, won the Comeback Player of the Year and also finished fourth in the MVP voting. He was later inducted into the Colts Ring of Honor in 2005.

Harbaugh spent a year with the Ravens before spending the last two seasons of his career with the Chargers. He made 17 starts for the Bolts in 1999 and 2000.

5. An iconic football family

Football runs deep in the Harbaugh family.

Harbaugh's father, Jack, was a longtime football coach at the collegiate level with stops at Bowling Green, Iowa and Michigan among others.

Jack Harbaugh also spent five seasons Western Michigan's head coach at Western Michigan before he led Western Kentucky's football program from 1989 to 2002.

The Hilltoppers would finish 91-68 under Jack Harbaugh, who led the school to its first and only NCAA Division I-AA Championship (now known as the FCS). The program won two conference titles with four playoff appearances with Jack Harbaugh in charge.

Jack Harbaugh would join his son Jim as an assistant at Stanford and most recently at Michigan in 2023.