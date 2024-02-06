5 Takeaways: Why Joe Hortiz is Fired Up to Partner With Jim Harbaugh

3. A look at the salary cap

Perhaps the most pressing short-term challenge for Hortiz in getting salary cap compliant by the time the NFL's 2024 League Year begins on March 13.

The Bolts are currently projected to be $46 million over the cap, according to Over the Cap. Hortiz said Thursday that he'll draw inspiration from Andy Dufresne in 'The Shawshank Redemption' as the main character managed to escape from jail.

"There's some work to do, but it's not unattainable. Andy got out, we'll get out," Hortiz said. "We just have to keep crawling and digging, right? It's going to take some work, but, again, we have smart guys in those roles.

"[Executive Vice President of Football Administration/Player Finance] Ed [McGuire] is a wizard. I know that," Hortiz added. "His reputation preceded him with me walking into the building, so I'll rely heavily on him with that."

The main focus will be on a quartet of players — Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack — who all have sizable cap hits in 2024.

Hortiz said he'll simply crunch the numbers, hold internal conversations and figure out the best decisions for the Bolts.

"You sit there and you weigh them," Hortiz said. "You don't want to hold on to players, ever, as a personnel guy, that are on a decline or have passed the point of decline. But I think that the players that we have had those discussions about, what's the current value that they bring to the organization and their future value and you discuss it. You weigh those things.

"That's the reality of this business, you have to weigh the value that they have, the value that they are going to bring and the cost associated with it," Hortiz continued. "That's the nature of it. It's not a fun part."

He later added: "We have a [salary] cap. That's the reality of it. You have to adjust and manage around the cap."

A big point of emphasis for Hortiz on Thursday was something that Harbaugh also drove home, which is that they don't plan on having some sort of rebuild with the Chargers.

"Our goal is to build a winner every year," Hortiz said. "We want to compete to win a championship every year, OK? That's going to be starting now.

"That's not going to be, 'Let's gut it and start over.' Those are the decisions," Hortiz added. "What balance of players give us the best opportunity to go out there and compete this year? I know who we're trying to be, we know who we're trying to be, and we're gunning, we're going that direction. We're not mailing in a season, no way."

The Chargers are also scheduled to have 27 players become possible free agents on March 13.

Hortiz said he'll begin to dive into the Bolts roster soon but did reveal a key nugget in what he believes in a major piece of team-building success.

"I'm a big fan of [compensatory] comp picks. No. 1, let's create that chain," Hortiz said. "Let's create that cycle of comp picks.