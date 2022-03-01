Ian Rapoport and NFL Media React to the Bolts Season

"Justin Herbert is such a great young quarterback and I think that Chargers are so lucky right now because they have Justin Herbert on this rookie deal so they can build around him right now. They still have that flexibility which is what they should continue to do. He's always going to have that comparison to the other guys that were drafted in his class like Joe Burrow, so I think they will forever be linked. I love what the Chargers were able to do this year, what a dramatic finish to the season, the most dramatic game before the playoffs…I found myself rooting for a tie for both teams to get in. I think everyone was besides Steelers fans."