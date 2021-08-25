Chargers Sign Linebacker Nate Evans

In four seasons at Central Florida, Evans was one of the top tacklers in the American Athletic Conference, totaling 247 tackles (137 solo) for his career. He added four sacks, 23 tackles for loss, 10 pass breakups, a forced fumble and three recoveries. Evans earned second-team All-AAC recognition as a senior and first-team as a junior, helping the Knights to a Bowl appearance after each of those seasons. The first-year player went undrafted in 2020, spending time with Jacksonville and Seattle. Evans will wear No. 59 for the Chargers.