What's the Chargers' Defense's Potential, According to Kenneth Murray Jr.?

Staley on the progression of WR Joshua Palmer: "I think that the vision that we had for Joshua Palmer is expressing itself. I feel like the player we thought that he could be, he's probably better than what we thought. The one thing in college that you guys are aware of, the quarterback situation that he was in at the University of Tennessee, so to be able to see him operate with a premium quarterback like [QB] Justin [Herbert], I think that you're able to see the guy that we thought that he could be.

Murray Jr. on S Derwin James: "DJ is a guy that just loves ball. I feel like I can relate to him so well because we just have that same love, just love playing football. You could put me on the other side of the world, in like Antarctica, and give me a football and I'll be fine. He has that same attitude. He loves the game, he wants to be the best. He's competing to be the best. When you have guys like that on the team, it makes it easier for everyone else around you. I enjoy competing with him and I enjoy being out there with him. Looking forward to dominating this season with him."