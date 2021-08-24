Los Angeles Chargers Trim Roster to 80 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today waived long snapper Ryan Langan, wide receiver Austin Proehl, tight end Matt Seybert and tackle Kyle Spalding. In addition, linebacker Damon Lloyd and defensive lineman Chris Okoye were waived with injury designations. A player waived with an injury designation reverts to Reserve/Injured if he goes unclaimed on waivers. The team also activated safety Nasir Adderley from Reserve/COVID-19 in a corresponding move.
Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves
The Chargers signed OLB Davin Bellamy and released QB KJ Costello and TE Matt Seybert.
Larry Rountree III: "Seeking Knowledge From A Gang of OGs"
The rookie RB talks suiting up for his first NFL action, what it was like getting to speak to LaDainian Tomlinson, his mom's impact, and more.
Pass the Sticks: Derwin James vs. Kenneth Murray in Madden 22
Derwin James and Kenneth Murray face off in the brand new Madden 22 by EA Sports in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
10 Insights: Easton Stick to Start Sunday vs. 49ers
Here's what you need to know ahead of 49ers at Chargers from SoFi Stadium.
Chargers Weekly: Mark Sanchez, Jim Trotter From Joint Practice With 49ers
Chris Hayre is joined by Fox Sports' Mark Sanchez (:10) to discuss Justin Herbert's development, Derwin James' return and practice observations. Later, NFL Media's Jim Trotter (10:43) discusses the importance of joint practices in today's NFL and expectations for the 2021 Chargers.
Training Camp Takeaways: Brandon Staley Pleased With Chargers Rookies
"I thought that they played well the other night. I really like where that class is."
Top 10 Quotes From the Preseason Victory Over the Rams
Hear what the Bolts had to say after the 13-6 victory over the Rams.
10 Insights: What You Need to Know Ahead of Chargers vs. Rams
Asante Samuel Jr. is one of several rookies making their NFL debut on Saturday night.
Jerry O'Connell Joins Chargers Weekly
Chris Hayre is joined by NFL Media national insider Ian Rapoport (0:11), actor and Chargers fan Jerry O'Connell (9:01), NFL insider Adam Caplan (28:53), and ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler (41:46) from Chargers training camp.
Los Angeles Chargers vs Los Angeles Rams: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream
The Bolts' first preseason game of 2021 kicks off Saturday, Aug. 14 at 7:00pm PT.
Chargers Fans Happy to Be Back at SoFi for Fan Fest Practice
The Bolt Fam took over SoFi Stadium on Sunday to watch the Chargers hold one of their Training Camp practices in front of fans as the team gears up for their first preseason game against the Rams on Saturday.
The "Game Within the Game" for the Chargers Rookies
"Going against guys like Joey [Bosa], Uchenna [Nwosu]. All of those guys. It's definitely been an opportunity to learn really quickly. Just about the different moves, the different techniques at this level. That's been really good."
Chargers Gaming Tournaments Coming Soon
Esports Entertainment Group is the Chargers' official esports tournament platform provider. Esports Entertainment Group will operate co-branded esports tournaments annually for the Chargers utilizing its Esports Gaming League ("EGL") platform. Click here to register here to learn more about upcoming tournaments!
Between 2 Kegs: Jalen Guyton vs. Shawne Merriman
On the season finale of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne Merriman faces off against Chargers wide receiver Jalen Guyton to answer each other's burning questions. Find out what talent Jalen thinks wide receiver Keenan Allen is overrated at, how Shawne got the nickname "Lights Out," and how Jalen would spend $1M. Powered by Bud Light.
What Kind of Defense is Brewing on the Bolts?
"They haven't seen anything like this. They haven't seen the speed we have in our defense … It's going to be really scary for a lot of teams."
What is Austin Ekeler Looking to Prove In Fifth Training Camp?
"He comes out here and does his job at a high level consistently and that example is not exclusive to running backs."
Between 2 Kegs: Kenneth Murray vs. Shawne Merriman
On this week's episode of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne Merriman faces off against linebacker Kenneth Murray to answer each other's burning questions. Find out why Kenneth's taking Justin Herbert with him on a Vegas trip, why Shawne thinks LT is the GOAT, and how Kenneth spent his first $1M. Powered by Bud Light.
Between 2 Kegs: Drue Tranquill vs. Shawne Merriman
On this week's episode of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne Merriman faces off against Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill. Find out just why Shawne Merriman's favorite QB to sack is Tom Brady, Drue Tranquill's favorite uniform combos, and what it will take for the Chargers to win the Super Bowl. Powered by Bud Light.