Top 10 Quotes From Day 19 of Training Camp

"I try to take it play by play. I try to not think too much about the circumstances. I just try to look at those 10 guys in the huddle, get them calm, and get them rolling in the right direction. I feel like we did that for the most part [against San Francisco.] We had a chance in the game. Lots of people like to say preseason doesn't matter, but it does for a lot of these guys. That's how I made a roster. That's how I made a team as an undrafted free agent. I played well enough to earn a roster spot. This third preseason game means a lot to the last three, four guys to make the team. Whether it's special teams, offense, or defense, these snaps matter. I never want to get into a position — even 13 years in — where I'm not giving it my all for the other guys on the team."