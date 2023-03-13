Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

ESPN's Mina Kimes Names Chargers X-Factor for 2023

Mar 13, 2023 at 01:25 PM
Omar_Headshot_For_Site
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

03.13 Buzz

The New League Year inches closer, as Wednesday will be among the next steps of building the 2023 Chargers roster.

A lot can change from here until the season kicks off, but the Bolts will once again be led by core pieces such as quarterback Justin Herbert and others on both sides of the ball.

ESPN's Mina Kimes recently sat down with Chargers.com to give her take on where the Bolts are at at this point in the calendar year.

The NFL analyst believes the perception of the Bolts in 2023 will be similar to what it was this past season, as the Bolts should once again be in the mix for the postseason.

"I think it'll be honestly pretty similar to how it was coming into the season, where in the division, most people had them behind Kansas City," Kimes said. "I think that will probably be the same.

"I think otherwise, everybody will have the Chargers slotted in as a playoff team," Kimes added. "One that should be healthier, knock on everything, and has some specific areas to improve that are pretty narrow. This is not a team that has a lot of work to do this offseason. People will, myself included, will probably be pretty optimistic."

25 Photos of Justin Herbert on his 25th Birthday

25 photos for the man who turns 25 today!

220418_OSP_MN_273
1 / 25
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220418_OSP_MN_315
2 / 25
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220526_OTA_TN_112
3 / 25
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220615_MiniCamp_MH_239
4 / 25
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220726_ReportDay_TN_031
5 / 25
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220728_TrainingCamp_MN_273
6 / 25
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220730_TraingCamp_NV_310
7 / 25
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TrainingCamp_TN_223
8 / 25
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220911_LVvsLAC_MD_041
9 / 25
(Mpu Dinani/Los Angeles Chargers)
220911_LVvsLAC_TN_275
10 / 25
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221020_Practice_TN_025
11 / 25
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221023_SEAvsLAC_TN_280
12 / 25
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221023_SEAvsLAC_TN_409
13 / 25
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Practice_MH_104
14 / 25
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221113_LACatSF_TN_013
15 / 25
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221120_KCvsLAC_MN_234
16 / 25
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221120_KCvsLAC_NV_57
17 / 25
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
221211_MIAvsLAC_MH_147
18 / 25
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221211_MIAvsLAC_TE_185
19 / 25
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
221211_MIAvsLAC_TN_386
20 / 25
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221226_LACatIND_MN_660
21 / 25
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230101_LARvsLAC_TN_207
22 / 25
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230108_LACatDEN_TN_248
23 / 25
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230114_LACatJAX_MN_121
24 / 25
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230114_LACatJAX_MN_585
25 / 25
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

One of the bigger moves of the Chargers offseason came on the sidelines, as the addition of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has created a lot of positive buzz surrounding this Herbert-led offense.

Moore's offenses with the Cowboys saw a lot of success throughout his four seasons calling plays. His creativity and what he will be able to do with Herbert is something that Kimes is excited to watch this upcoming year.

"Kellen's tenure in Dallas, numbers speak for themselves," Kimes said. "It was one of the more efficient and explosive offenses in the NFL. I thought it demonstrated a lot of creativity too and I think it's going to be exciting to see what he brings to LA in that regard.

"Excited to hopefully see the offense push the ball down the field a little bit more," Kimes added. "That's not just about the coordinator, that might be about bringing in some talent, some speed, but I'm excited to see what he does. Especially paired with Justin Herbert who, at this point, has had quite a few coaches in his young career."

Top Shots 2022: Best of Offense

Take a look back at photos of the Chargers offense from the 2022 season

221211_MIAvsLAC_NV_046
1 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220911_LVvsLAC_MH_192
2 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220911_LVvsLAC_TN_194
3 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220911_LVvsLAC_MN_474
4 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230114_LACatJAX_TE_138
5 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230114_LACatJAX_MN_585
6 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230114_LACatJAX_MN_464
7 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230114_LACatJAX_MN_439
8 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230114_LACatJAX_MN_340
9 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230114_LACatJAX_MN_336
10 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230114_LACatJAX_MN_341
11 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230114_LACatJAX_MN_307
12 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230108_LACatDEN_TN_427
13 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230108_LACatDEN_MN_512
14 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230114_LACatJAX_MN_333
15 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230108_LACatDEN_MN_500
16 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230108_LACatDEN_MN_453
17 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230108_LACatDEN_MN_479
18 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230108_LACatDEN_MN_444
19 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230101_LARvsLAC_TN_203
20 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230101_LARvsLAC_TN_237
21 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230101_LARvsLAC_MN_645
22 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230101_LARvsLAC_TN_197
23 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230101_LARvsLAC_MN_595
24 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230101_LARvsLAC_MN_356
25 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230101_LARvsLAC_MN_421
26 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230101_LARvsLAC_MH_222
27 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221226_LACatIND_TN_311
28 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221226_LACatIND_TN_254
29 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221226_LACatIND_TN_154
30 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221226_LACatIND_TN_142
31 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221226_LACatIND_MN_606
32 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221226_LACatIND_MN_534
33 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221226_LACatIND_MN_436
34 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221226_LACatIND_MN_515
35 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221226_LACatIND_MN_350
36 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221218_TENvsLAC_TN_307
37 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221226_LACatIND_MN_445
38 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221218_TENvsLAC_TN_171
39 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221218_TENvsLAC_TN_110
40 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221218_TENvsLAC_NV_032
41 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221218_TENvsLAC_TE_138
42 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221218_TENvsLAC_TE_189
43 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221218_TENvsLAC_TE_099
44 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221218_TENvsLAC_MN_338
45 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221211_MIAvsLAC_TE_184
46 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221211_MIAvsLAC_TN_216
47 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221211_MIAvsLAC_TN_248
48 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221211_MIAvsLAC_MN_418
49 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221211_MIAvsLAC_MH_169
50 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221204_LACatLV_TN_144
51 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221204_LACatLV_TN_219
52 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221204_LACatLV_MN_366
53 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221127_LACatAZ_TN_316
54 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221127_LACatAZ_TN_307
55 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221127_LACatAZ_TN_294
56 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221127_LACatAZ_TN_277
57 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221127_LACatAZ_TN_173
58 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221127_LACatAZ_TN_199
59 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221127_LACatAZ_MN_357
60 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221127_LACatAZ_MN_466
61 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221127_LACatAZ_MN_346
62 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221127_LACatAZ_MN_355
63 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221127_LACatAZ_MN_251
64 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221120_KCvsLAC_TN_194
65 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221120_KCvsLAC_TN_185
66 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221120_KCvsLAC_TN_208
67 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221120_KCvsLAC_TN_170
68 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221120_KCvsLAC_MD_030
69 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221120_KCvsLAC_MN_596
70 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221120_KCvsLAC_MH_209
71 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221120_KCvsLAC_MN_353
72 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221120_KCvsLAC_MN_653
73 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221113_LACatSF_TN_240
74 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221113_LACatSF_TN_148
75 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221113_LACatSF_TN_099
76 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221113_LACatSF_TN_206
77 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221113_LACatSF_MN_447
78 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221113_LACatSF_MN_357
79 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221106_LACatATL_MN_381
80 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221113_LACatSF_MN_252
81 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221106_LACatATL_MN_489
82 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221106_LACatATL_MH_152
83 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221106_LACatATL_MH_145
84 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221023_SEAvsLAC_NV_150
85 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221106_LACatATL_MN_376
86 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221023_SEAvsLAC_MN_446
87 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221023_SEAvsLAC_MN_496
88 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221023_SEAvsLAC_MH_172
89 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221023_SEAvsLAC_MN_313
90 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221023_SEAvsLAC_MH_165
91 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221023_SEAvsLAC_MH_094
92 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_DENvsLAC_MH_267
93 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_DENvsLAC_MH_177
94 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_DENvsLAC_TN_162
95 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221009_LACatCLE_MN_565
96 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221009_LACatCLE_TN_145
97 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221009_LACatCLE_MN_507
98 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221009_LACatCLE_MN_351
99 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221009_LACatCLE_MN_494
100 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221009_LACatCLE_MN_309
101 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220925_JAXvsLAC_NV_046
102 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220925_JAXvsLAC_RY_076
103 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221002_LACatHOU_TN_240
104 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221002_LACatHOU_TN_193
105 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221002_LACatHOU_TN_358
106 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221002_LACatHOU_MN_539
107 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221002_LACatHOU_MN_469
108 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220911_LVvsLAC_MN_432
109 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220925_JAXvsLAC_MN_408
110 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220925_JAXvsLAC_MH_114
111 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220915_LACatKC_TN_329
112 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220911_LVvsLAC_MN_421
113 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220915_LACatKC_MN_422
114 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220915_LACatKC_TN_240
115 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220915_LACatKC_TN_162
116 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220915_LACatKC_LB_016
117 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220911_LVvsLAC_JM_021
118 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220911_LVvsLAC_NV_032
119 / 119
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The excitement around Moore paired with the offense goes further than Herbert as well, as Kimes believes an X-factor for the Chargers in 2023 will be wide receiver Mike Williams and how he looks with a new play caller.

"I'm excited to see Mike Williams [and] his role in Kellen's offense in particular," Kimes said. "Like I said, I would like to see some speed added to the roster so it might be a player that we don't know yet because we certainly know what Justin's capable of in terms of throwing the ball down field."

On the defensive side of the ball, Kimes had a couple of X-factors, as a few factors could make the group fun to watch again next season.

"Defensively, this was a defense that was so fun to watch, especially down the stretch on a game-specific basis," Kimes said. "Michael Davis is a guy who I don't think anyone had on their radar coming into the season, and to see him play so well was pretty exciting.

"I think a healthy season from Joey Bosa would be really great," Kimes added. "Defense is in pretty good shape, obviously want to shore up against the run a little bit."

Kimes' full interview can be found here.

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Celebrating Justin Herbert as He Turns 25

The Chargers franchise quarterback turns 25 years old today

news

Who Should the Chargers Target With the 21st Overall Pick?

Chargers.com caught up with multiple draft analysts in Indianapolis to talk about what the Bolts should do with their 2023 first-round pick

news

Tom Telesco on Chargers 2023 Free Agency & Draft Process

The Chargers General Manager sat down with Team Reporter Hayley Elwood in Indianapolis to discuss the Bolts current offseason timeline

news

NFL Analysts Expect Kellen Moore to Revamp Chargers Offense

"I think he's going to be able to stress defenses in a way that we haven't really seen with the Chargers."

news

Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 4.0

Take a look at who draft analysts have the Chargers selecting with the 21st pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

news

Staley Values 1st Impressions, Momentum at 2023 Combine

The Bolts head coach sat down with Team Reporter Hayley Elwood in Indianapolis to discuss what he gets out of the week and how he's impacted by player interviews

news

NFL Pundits Praise Ansley Move to DC

Chargers.com caught up with NFL analysts in Indianapolis to talk about new defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley

news

James, Linsley Among PFF's Top 101 Players of 2022

Sam Monson, a writer for Pro Football Focus, slotted the Pro-Bowl safety at No. 65 and the veteran center at No. 95 on his annual list

news

Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 3.0

Take a look at who draft analysts have the Chargers selecting with the 21st pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

news

PFF Tabs Michael Davis as Bolts Most Improved Player in 2022

The veteran corner saw the biggest jump in performance this past season as he recorded 10-plus passes defensed for the third consecutive season.

news

Justin Herbert Talks 2022 Season, Early Talks with Kellen Moore on "Up & Adams"

The Bolts quarterback joined Kay Adams' show earlier this week to recap the season and look at what lies ahead in 2023

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Trey Pipkins III

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with tackle Trey Pipkins III on a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today tendered kicker Cameron Dicker as an exclusive rights free agent and signed tackle Foster Sarell.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign All-Pro Linebacker Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cardinals Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Zion Johnson vs. Jamaree Salyer in NBA 2K21

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Zion Johnson & Jamaree Salyer go head-to-head in a game of NBA 2K21. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chiefs vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 6

Follow the Chargers' resilient journey through the adversity of their 2022 season so far on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs 49ers Hype Video

The Chargers visit the 49ers for a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs. Shawne Merriman

Do you think you can win in a fight against Mike Tyson? If the WWE called you to perform at Wrestlemania would you go? On this episode we get to find out more with Shawne Merriman and Sebastian Joseph-Day over a game of Between 2 Kegs, presented by Bud Light

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Falcons Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Place Donald Parham Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed tight end Donald Parham Jr., on Reserve/Injured. In addition, Los Angeles activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Let's Play: DeAndre Carter vs. Gerald Everett in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, DeAndre Carter & Gerald Everett go head-to-head for a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers playmakers. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Seahawks vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy to Active Roster; Place Joshua Kelley on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed running back Joshua Kelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

Latest News
Advertising