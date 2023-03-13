ESPN's Mina Kimes Names Chargers X-Factor for 2023

The New League Year inches closer, as Wednesday will be among the next steps of building the 2023 Chargers roster.

A lot can change from here until the season kicks off, but the Bolts will once again be led by core pieces such as quarterback Justin Herbert and others on both sides of the ball.

ESPN's Mina Kimes recently sat down with Chargers.com to give her take on where the Bolts are at at this point in the calendar year.

The NFL analyst believes the perception of the Bolts in 2023 will be similar to what it was this past season, as the Bolts should once again be in the mix for the postseason.

"I think it'll be honestly pretty similar to how it was coming into the season, where in the division, most people had them behind Kansas City," Kimes said. "I think that will probably be the same.