NFL Analysts Expect Kellen Moore to Revamp Chargers Offense

Despite the 2023 regular season still being months away, there is still plenty of excitement to see what the 2023 Chargers offense will look like.
The Bolts hiring of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was met with praise at Radio Row during Super Bowl week, and it continued at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, as analysts delved into what this meant for the team.
CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones believes the Chargers offense — led by Moore and quarterback Justin Herbert — is going to put a lot of pressure on opposing defenses all year, a trait that that can carry them past the regular season.
"[Moore] comes to the Chargers and gets with Justin Herbert, who is a top-10 quarterback while he's asleep and a top-five quarterback on his best day," Jones said. "I think he's going to be able to stress defenses in a way that we haven't really seen with the Chargers.
"And if the defense can continue to play like they did in that last month of the season, this is a team that absolutely going to be playing deep into January," Jones added.
The potential of the Bolts passing attack with Herbert is what is grabbing headlines, but it's another area of the offense that has others looking forward to this hire.
Perhaps one of the biggest reasons for the positive reviews came from what Moore can do on the ground, not through the air. During his time with the Cowboys, one of the biggest staples of Moore's offense came in the rushing attack, as Dallas ranked seventh overall with 8,358 rushing yards and were ninth with 71 rushing touchdowns during his four seasons as the OC.
For that reason, NFL Network's Steve Wyche believes that Moore's addition to this offense can open up a lot and make the job easier for Herbert.
"This is a good hire," Wyche said. "As much as we've seen Kellen Moore's creativity with the Cowboys, I think the biggest point and the reason why they went with Kellen Moore is the running game. The Cowboys were able to run the football, that's what their commitment was.
"You've seen some of the commitment that the Chargers have made to improving their offensive line. If they can get that ground game going, that's how they can burn some of these long drives," Wyche added. "They can really impose their will and not ask Justin Herbert to do so much. A lot of the time, he's got to play hero ball just to bail them out of everything and that's why I think Kellen Moore is really, really going to see his impact felt with this team."
Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said in his end-of-year press conference that he wanted a more potent rushing attack in 2023, and with the addition of Moore comes someone that has seen success in this aspect.
A running game would be big for the Chargers offense and needed according to CBS Sports' Pete Prisco, as it can create a balance that doesn't take away too much from Herbert.
"You have to run the ball in this league," Prisco said. "Everybody knows that it makes it easier on the quarterback. If you just drop back and throw it 50 times, you're going to get beat up and get your quarterback hit a lot.
"If you run the ball, it takes the pressure off him. I understand that," Prisco added. "But again, don't get away from who he is as a player. He's a guy that can carry a team on his right arm, so don't get away from that too much. He's still the guy that's going to lead the offense."
With free agency and the draft still to go, it remains to be seen how the 2023 Chargers offense will look. Regardless, there is a lot of high hopes in what Moore can do with this unit and with Herbert as he prepares for his fourth season in the league.
"I think Kellen Moore will get the best out of Justin Herbert," Prisco said. "I think if you're Justin Herbert, you're thrilled about this."
