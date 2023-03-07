NFL Analysts Expect Kellen Moore to Revamp Chargers Offense

The potential of the Bolts passing attack with Herbert is what is grabbing headlines, but it's another area of the offense that has others looking forward to this hire.

Perhaps one of the biggest reasons for the positive reviews came from what Moore can do on the ground, not through the air. During his time with the Cowboys, one of the biggest staples of Moore's offense came in the rushing attack, as Dallas ranked seventh overall with 8,358 rushing yards and were ninth with 71 rushing touchdowns during his four seasons as the OC.

For that reason, NFL Network's Steve Wyche believes that Moore's addition to this offense can open up a lot and make the job easier for Herbert.

"This is a good hire," Wyche said. "As much as we've seen Kellen Moore's creativity with the Cowboys, I think the biggest point and the reason why they went with Kellen Moore is the running game. The Cowboys were able to run the football, that's what their commitment was.