ESPN's Bill Barnwell Suggests 1st-Round Move for Chargers

The Bolts are approaching the 2023 NFL Draft with their lowest pick since Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley took over, as the back half of the draft should have some talented, intriguing prospects on the board when the team is on the clock.

Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco said at the 2023 Annual League Meeting in Phoenix last week that trading down is "always a thought" though, especially in late-first round. Sitting at pick No. 21, the Chargers might sit in a prime position to move down if the board doesn't shake out the way they want it to.

ESPN's Bill Barnwell examined the different avenues the Bolts can take and what they should be thinking on draft day given the team as it stands.

Should they trade up? Or should they trade down?

Barnwell states they should do neither, as staying put would allow them to add talent through the draft with quarterback Justin Herbert's possible contract extension coming in the future.

Barnwell wrote: