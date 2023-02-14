Early Power Rankings: Where are the Bolts in 2023?

The NFL season has come to a close and the countdown to free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft is on.
Following the Super Bowl, NFL analysts and publications have released their early power rankings for 2023. Take a look at where the Bolts are ranked as they enter the offseason.
No. 8: Dan Hanzus - NFL.com
No. 8: Vinnie Iyer - Sporting News
"The Chargers stuck with Brandon Staley for his defensive acumen and should continue to get reinforcements there for short term with Justin Herbert's big second contract looming. Kellen Moore should have a great impact in getting even more out of the big QB, assuming the injury doesn't bite them as much."
No. 8: Pete Prisco - CBS Sports
"They have a new offensive coordinator, which will make Justin Herbert happy and make this offense better. They have to throw down the field more."
No. 7: Frank Schwab - Yahoo Sports
"Adding Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator should be a plus. The Chargers had little in the way of a vertical passing game last season, which is shocking given they have Justin Herbert at quarterback, but also somewhat understandable because there are no pure deep threats on the roster. That needs to be corrected by next season."
No. 7: NFL Nation - Lindsey Thiry - ESPN.com
No. 6: David Helman - Fox Sports
"Maybe this is another case of the media overvaluing the Chargers, but it's hard not to like what you see on paper. This group was good enough to make the playoffs, has talent on both sides of the ball and not much in the way of marquee free agents. Additionally, the hire of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore should help with the offense's inconsistency. There's a lot to like heading into Justin Herbert's fourth season."
No. 8: MMQB Staff - Sports Illustrated
"This is a fitting spot for the Chargers, one slot behind the Jaguars. L.A. dominated for 30 minutes of football, but that wasn't quite enough. Now we get to see how Justin Herbert looks with Kellen Moore brought in as offensive coordinator."
